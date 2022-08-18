Comfort food is something that makes rainy days better, and for Delhiites, a good plate of butter chicken with some garlic naan on the side often does the trick. So, in case you are looking for a finger-licking good meal, these places serve the best butter chicken in Delhi, and we’re sure you’ll not be disappointed!

A sweet, tomatoey, creamy gravy coating juicy pieces of chicken, served with a side of delicious garlic naan or hot jeera rice. This is probably the comfort food for many across India, especially Delhi, where North Indian, Mughlai cuisine is relished like none other.

For thousands, this meal can make the most tedious days better, and rightly so. The comforting, familiar flavours of tomatoes and whole spices remind one of home, and the chicken, which is first cooked on a tandoor and then added to this gravy, makes the flavours and the creaminess pop even more. And just like chole bhature in Delhi, butter chicken is one dish most Delhiites swear by to make their mood better.

So, head to these places (or order in at home) for the best butter chicken in in the city, which is sure to make you feel warm and happy inside!

10 places that serve the best butter chicken in Delhi-NCR

Daryaganj

From the inventors of butter chicken and dal makhani, Daryaganj is undoubtedly the place to head to for a delectable, flavourful meal. Kundan Lal Jaggi set up a shop in Daryaganj after acquiring training at Moti Mahal, and once he whipped up a gravy with tomatoes, onions and spices, adding tandoori chicken pieces to it to make for a wholesome meal. This is how butter chicken was invented, and Daryaganj today serves two versions of it – original and modern, both equally flavourful (we recommend the original version, though!)

Price: Rs 555

Address: Outlets in Connaught Place, Aerocity, Tagore Garden, Noida, and Gurugram

Havemore

Havemore is a dhaba-style restaurant in Delhi that boasts of some of the best North Indian and Mughlai cuisine. The restaurant also serves among the best butter chicken in Delhi, with a rich, creamy gravy and a subtle hint of sweetness and spice. The meal will definitely leave you coming back for more!

Price: Rs 825 onwards

Address: Outlets in Pandara Road and Saket

Gulati

Among the most popular restaurants, Gulati is also a restaurant that is frequented by celebrities whenever they visit Delhi. The places serves delicious buffets and vegetarian meals, too, but the highlight is their butter chicken, which is best paired with a laccha paratha or soft, fluffy naan.

Price: Rs 640 onwards

Address: 6, Pandara Road, Market, near India Gate, New Delhi, Delhi 110003

Moti Mahal

Moti Mahal is among the most popular restaurant chains across Delhi-NCR, and for good reason! Their offerings are all flavourful and comforting, and the attention to detail ensures you get the perfect bite each time you visit. And in case you are looking for comfort food, the restaurant serves a delicious butter chicken, among the best in Delhi, which will make you keep coming back for more!

Price: Rs 299 onwards

Address: Outlets across Delhi

Kake Da Hotel

One restaurant you will have definitely heard of in Delhi is Kake da Hotel. With several outlets in the city now, a top favourite here remains their butter chicken, which is complete with a rich gravy and tender, succulent meat.

Price: Rs 259 onwards

Address: Outlets across Delhi-NCR

Aslam Chicken Corner

Aslam Chicken near Jama Masjid is known for its chicken and meat dishes, and a top favourite is its butter chicken. However, this is not your traditional chicken gravy – the dish here is literally chicken served with lots of butter!

Price: Rs 280 onwards

Address: Near Gate 1, Jama Masjid, New Delhi

Punjab Grill

A popular fine-dining North Indian cuisine restaurant, Punjab Grill has served up quality Indian dishes for over a decade, now. What remains special about the restaurant is its focus on flavour and use of spices to enhance a dish, and not overpower the meal. And this is what reflects in their butter chicken, paired best with a garlic naan or some hot, fluffy rice!

Price: Rs 445 onwards

Address: Outlets across Delhi-NCR

Currynama by Seven Seas

In case you don’t want to step out, but want to enjoy a comforting meal at home, Currynama is the perfect choice for you. Order in a scrumptious butter chicken along with some koftas and dal makhani, and eat with dome of the most delicious naans and Indian breads that you’ll ever have!

Price: Rs 495

Address: Cloud kitchen delivering in Delhi-NCR

Hero Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy of Raman/Unsplash