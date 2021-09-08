Add French grace to traditional festivities with the best macarons in India

Quintessentially French bite-sized sandwich cookies that are tasteful and proportional. Macarons are just the little Parisian pick-me-ups we need in trying times. To add to your list of sweets and desserts for this festive season, we share with you the best macarons available in India.

Best macarons in India —

This Bengaluru-based luxury chocolate maker is the latest entrant in the macaron business in India, and they swear by delivering melt-in-you-mouth Parisian treats. From macaron cupcakes to macaron cakes to macaron customisable boxes, which are perfect for gifting, Smoor is going all out with their love for these Parisian treats. They are currently delivering in Mumbai and Bengaluru but will soon be available in pan India.

Mumbai really lucked out with Le15. A brainchild of chef Pooja Dhingra, Le15 has gained nationwide popularity for its cakes, macarons, tarts, and cupcakes — everything that makes puts a coveted patisserie on the map. They have three stores in Mumbai and deliver cakes and macarons only in the city. And goodies like cake mix and hot chocolates can be delivered to other parts of India. In macarons, they offer Biscoff, French Vanilla, Eggless Hazelnut, Sea Salt, Rose, among other options, all available in customisable boxes.

Precision is key at this Delhi-based patisseries. Run by co-founders and chef Akshay Handa and Bani Nanda, Miam Patisseries bakes mouth-watering desserts that are equally good looking. Their Macaron Box, priced at Rs 900, features Belgian Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Lemon, Raspberry, Coffee, Vanilla, Blueberry Cheesecake, Dark Chocolate & Orange, and Intense Dark Chocolate Caramel. They also serve cakes and tea cakes with macarons as dressing. Miam Patisserie delivers across Delhi NCR.

One of Delhi’s latest patisseries, located in Chattarpur, Monique, brings back the simple pleasures of a Parisian lifestyle that celebrates indulgence at best. Their macaron box of 8, priced at Rs 800, serves the exalting flavours of chocolate, vanilla, pistachio, and the chef’s pick of the day. Open for delivery and takeaway from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm in Delhi NCR, you must place an order 24 hours in advance.

A Cordon Bleu-trained chef Rama brings you some of the finest desserts in India via Sugarama. They package two types of macaron hampers: Macaron Box (priced at Rs 350 – 1,100) and Macaron Jar (priced at Rs 350 – 750), which packs unusually delightful flavours such as Cola, Peanut Butter Jelly, Passion Fruit, Pistachio Rasberry, and more. They make for great gifting hampers for any season of the year. They deliver in Delhi and Gurgaon on the same day, but you’ll need to pre-order for Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.

Yauatcha is known for that Cantonese fare with a modern twist. The fine-dining restaurant has been serving gourmands in London, Saudia Arabia, and India for quite some time, and it has managed to reserve a loyal following over the years. Their establishments in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Delhi also delivers, promising to bring goodness to your doorstep. While the restaurant features dim sums tea house-style, their patisserie is European, serving fancy desserts. From Coconut macaron to a classic Salted caramel macaron to a Strawberry and pepper macaron, pick the macaron of your choice or order in a box full of assorted flavours.

They pride themselves on being Bengaluru’s first modern French patisserie. Amandé macarons are made from the choicest ingredients sourced from across the world. Chocolates from Belgium, cream from France, Almonds from the United States and Nuts from Italy come together in Bangalore to delight your taste buds. The macaron boxes come in the form of 4,8, 16, 21, 50 pieces. They deliver across Bengaluru; an order placed 24 prior to delivery is highly recommended.

Some of the best macarons in India were created by one of the first French patisseries in the country. So, naturally, this deserves mention, courtesy of personal reviews and remarks. L’Opera has been baking fine French goods since 2008 in India. However, the first L’Opéra outlet opened its doors in 2011 in Khan Market, marking its 10th anniversary this year. Their macarons come in assorted boxes of 9, 12, and 24, featuring vegan macarons as well as classics like chocolate, rose, vanilla, lemon, and more.

