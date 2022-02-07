Whip up a Valentine’s Day meal like a pro with these recipes by chefs

If going out with your date isn’t how you’re planning to spend this Valentine’s Day, then bring exquisite, romantic meals to your home in the form of extensive yet quick dinner fare, breakfast in bed, or even delectable desserts. Whip up a special meal for your loved one like a pro with these recipes by chefs.

Ingredients

Large Green Chillies – 08 nos

Garlic Cloves – 7 nos

Coriander Seeds – 20 gms (1 and a ½ tablespoon)

Spring Onions (roughly chopped) – 80 gms (4 tablespoons)

Lemon Juice – 25 ml (1 and a ½ tablespoon)

Sunflower Oil – 200 ml (3/4 cup)

Fresh coriander – 350 grams

Fresh Mint – 70 grams

Salt – 5 grams (or as per taste)

Prawns – 160 grams

Water – 20 ml

Fresh Cream – 10 ml

Method

Step I: To make the Green Harissa Paste

The sauce should be dark green, giving you an extremely fragrant paste

Also, keep stirring the mixture constantly to prevent the bottom from burning.

Next, remove the paste and cook it over low heat, for at least 10 minutes

Place all the ingredients (except the water) in a blender and blend till it becomes little coarse

Step II:

Serve it with some nice warm bread on the side

Finish it with a little cream, and lemon juice if needed

To it add water and cook it for 2 minutes

Add prawns to it and cook it till it’s no longer translucent

Ingredients

Pumpkin – 450 gm

Garlic – 30 gm

Bay leaves – 2

Cumin – 2-3 gm

Jalapeno – 40 gm

Black pepper – 5 gm

Salt – 5 gm+q.e.

turmeric – 500 mg

Method

Blitz your jalapenos in a jar and then add the pumpkin to make a puree. It’s the perfect breakfast whip to have with sourdough bread.

In the pan add jeera, garlic and bay leaves in the heated oil. When it starts to sizzle a bit, layer your pumpkin and cook it off till its char-grilled pieces and not of puree consistency.

Put oil and a pinch of seasoning and turmeric, with salt & pepper on your pumpkin.

Ingredients

Prawns 8/12 – 4 nos

Chopped onion – 100 gm

Chopped garlic – 40 gm

Chopped fresh red chilli – 10 gm

Raw mango – 40 gm

Honey – 1 tbsp

Oyster sauce – 1 tbsp

Broth powder – 5 gm

Coriander roots – 5 gm

Corn flour – 50 gm

Oil for frying

Fried basil – 4-5 leaves

Fried garlic – 2gm

Fried shallots – 2 gm

Fried kaffir lime leaves – 2 nos

Method

Put the crispy prawns in the above sauce. Toss it well in a way that each prawn is well-coated.

Cook it well. Meanwhile, dust the prawn with cornflour and deep fry it till it becomes crisp.

Ingredients

Button Mushrooms – 300gm

Butter – 10 gm

Olive oil – 10 gm

Onion chopped – 5 gm

Garlic peeled – 50 ml

Milk toned – 100 ml

White pepper powder a pinch

Cream – 10 ml

Porcini mushroom – 5 gm

Truffle oil – 5 drops

Method

Then pour the soup in serving cups. Top it up with the froth, sprinkle truffle oil with porcini mushroom dust and serve hot.

Pour the hot soup in a container jar, add butter and use a hand blender to make a thick froth.

Place a saucepan on the range and add the mushroom puree with milk & cream, add the seasoning & remove from heat.

Clean, wash and cut the mushrooms into thick slices. Melt butter in a heavy-bottomed pan; add onion and garlic and sauté for two to three minutes or until onion turns brown.

Ingredients

Avocado – 1 no

Chopped tomato – 1 no

Chopped parsley – 1 tbsp

Olive oil – 1 tbsp

Chopped jalapeno – ½ tbsp

Salt to taste

Garlic bread loaf – 1 no

Butter – 10 gm

Garlic – 5 gm

Fresh oregano – 2 gm

Goat cheese – 10 gm

Method

Cut the bread into slices and apply butter garlic on one side

Ingredients (serves 5-7 people)

Digestive biscuit crumbs – 100 gm

Melted butter – 50 gm

Cream cheese – 500 gm

Sugar – 100 gm

Eggs – 2 nos.

Flour – 20 gm

Cream – 30 gm

Vanilla essence – 1 tsp

Method

Crust

Add the above into the mould and spread evenly. Remember to have covered the mould with aluminium foil.

Cheesecake Mix

Baking

Chill for 2-3 hours. De-mould with a knife. Serve with topping of freshly cut strawberries or berry compote!

Ingredients (for 8 × 8-inch baking tray)

Refined flour (maida) 3/4th cup

Cocoa powder 1/3rd cup

Salt 1/4th tsp

Baking powder 2 tsp

Dark compound Chocolate 1 cup (chopped)

Butter ½ cup

Yoghurt 3/4th cup

Vanilla extract 1 tsp

Sugar 3/4th cup

Method

First, start by choosing the method of baking your brownie, if you have an oven at home please preheat the oven at 180℃, or in case if you don’t have oven need not worry, you can bake it in either cooker or kadhai. Add 1 kg of salt in your preferred vessel, then place a stand that’ll be used for keeping the baking tray. Do not discard this salt as it can be reused for baking other recipes.

Line an 8 × 8-inch baking tray or any size baking tray, that is suitable for your vessel, with a butter paper and keep aside.

Take sieve, add refined flour, cocoa powder, salt and baking powder, sift them together and keep them aside.

Set a double boiler, add chocolate and butter and melt it completely, you can also choose to microwave it for 30 seconds or until they are melted.

Further, add yoghurt, vanilla extract and sugar, in the melted chocolate, whisk well until the sugar dissolves completely, you can also choose to use castor sugar that melts much faster compared to normal grain sugar.

Add this liquid mixture to the dry mixture of flour, mix well till it’s combined properly, I haven’t used any nuts because I like my brownie to be simple, you can choose to add nuts of your choice at this step of combining.

Transfer the mixture to butter paper-lined tray and tap the tray to remove excess air.

Put the tray for baking, if your baking in the oven then bake it at 180℃ for 25-30 minutes or, bake this in your preferred vessel for at least 45-50 minutes.

To check whether the brownies are cooked or no, insert a toothpick if it comes to clean your brownie is baked perfectly.

If your baking in a vessel, then make sure not to check at every interval as the heat may escape and may take more time to bake. Check it after 25-30 minutes.

The baking time may defer depending on the size of your vessel. Make sure to rest the brownies for at least 30 minutes before cutting them.