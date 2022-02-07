Whip up a Valentine’s Day meal like a pro with these recipes by chefs

If going out with your date isn’t how you’re planning to spend this Valentine’s Day, then bring exquisite, romantic meals to your home in the form of extensive yet quick dinner fare, breakfast in bed, or even delectable desserts. Whip up a special meal for your loved one like a pro with these recipes by chefs.
Valentine’s Day recipes to cook at home
Green Harissa Prawns by Chef Gresham Fernandes, Culinary Director at Impresario Handmade Restaurants
Ingredients
Large Green Chillies – 08 nos
Garlic Cloves – 7 nos
Coriander Seeds – 20 gms (1 and a ½ tablespoon)
Spring Onions (roughly chopped) – 80 gms (4 tablespoons)
Lemon Juice – 25 ml (1 and a ½ tablespoon)
Sunflower Oil – 200 ml (3/4 cup)
Fresh coriander – 350 grams
Fresh Mint – 70 grams
Salt – 5 grams (or as per taste)
Prawns – 160 grams
Water – 20 ml
Fresh Cream – 10 ml
Method
Step I: To make the Green Harissa Paste
- Place all the ingredients (except the water) in a blender and blend till it becomes little coarse
- Next, remove the paste and cook it over low heat, for at least 10 minutes
- Also, keep stirring the mixture constantly to prevent the bottom from burning.
- The sauce should be dark green, giving you an extremely fragrant paste
- Add salt if needed.
Step II:
- Heat oil in a pan
- Add prawns to it and cook it till it’s no longer translucent
- To it add water and cook it for 2 minutes
- Then add the green harissa paste, and salt if needed
- Finish it with a little cream, and lemon juice if needed
- Serve it with some nice warm bread on the side
House-made pumpkin puree by Chef Anukriti Anand, Altogether Experimental
Ingredients
Pumpkin – 450 gm
Garlic – 30 gm
Bay leaves – 2
Cumin – 2-3 gm
Jalapeno – 40 gm
Black pepper – 5 gm
Salt – 5 gm+q.e.
turmeric – 500 mg
Method
- Put oil and a pinch of seasoning and turmeric, with salt & pepper on your pumpkin.
- In the pan add jeera, garlic and bay leaves in the heated oil. When it starts to sizzle a bit, layer your pumpkin and cook it off till its char-grilled pieces and not of puree consistency.
- Blitz your jalapenos in a jar and then add the pumpkin to make a puree. It’s the perfect breakfast whip to have with sourdough bread.
Caramelised Crispy Prawns with Thai Raw Mango by Vikas Rana, Sous Chef, BO-TAI Switch
Ingredients
Prawns 8/12 – 4 nos
Chopped onion – 100 gm
Chopped garlic – 40 gm
Chopped fresh red chilli – 10 gm
Raw mango – 40 gm
Honey – 1 tbsp
Oyster sauce – 1 tbsp
Broth powder – 5 gm
Coriander roots – 5 gm
Corn flour – 50 gm
Oil for frying
Fried basil – 4-5 leaves
Fried garlic – 2gm
Fried shallots – 2 gm
Fried kaffir lime leaves – 2 nos
Method
- In a wok, saute chopped onions, garlic, red chilli, and raw mango
- Add seasoning, honey, oyster sauce, broth powder till the onion gets caramelised. Finish it by adding chopped coriander root.
- Cook it well. Meanwhile, dust the prawn with cornflour and deep fry it till it becomes crisp.
- Put the crispy prawns in the above sauce. Toss it well in a way that each prawn is well-coated.
- Serve hot in a platter. Garnish it with fried garlic; shallots, basil, and kaffir lime leaves.
Mushroom Cappuccino Soup by Chef Durgesh Tyagi, Brand Head Chef at Massive Restaurants, Swan
Ingredients
Button Mushrooms – 300gm
Butter – 10 gm
Olive oil – 10 gm
Onion chopped – 5 gm
Garlic peeled – 50 ml
Milk toned – 100 ml
White pepper powder a pinch
Cream – 10 ml
Porcini mushroom – 5 gm
Truffle oil – 5 drops
Method
- Clean, wash and cut the mushrooms into thick slices. Melt butter in a heavy-bottomed pan; add onion and garlic and sauté for two to three minutes or until onion turns brown.
- Add the mushrooms and sauté for a minute.
- Make a puree of the cooked mushrooms
- Place a saucepan on the range and add the mushroom puree with milk & cream, add the seasoning & remove from heat.
- Pour the hot soup in a container jar, add butter and use a hand blender to make a thick froth.
- Then pour the soup in serving cups. Top it up with the froth, sprinkle truffle oil with porcini mushroom dust and serve hot.
Avocado Crostini by Chef Durgesh Tyagi, Brand Head Chef at Massive Restaurants, Swan
Ingredients
Avocado – 1 no
Chopped tomato – 1 no
Chopped parsley – 1 tbsp
Olive oil – 1 tbsp
Chopped jalapeno – ½ tbsp
Salt to taste
Garlic bread loaf – 1 no
Butter – 10 gm
Garlic – 5 gm
Fresh oregano – 2 gm
Goat cheese – 10 gm
Method
- Mix all the ingredients in a bowl with seasoning
- Cut the bread into slices and apply butter garlic on one side
- Toast it carefully
- Once toasted, place the avocado mixture on it
- Garnish with goat cheese and chopped parsley and serve
New York Cheesecake by Bhumitra Sharma, Pastry Chef, The Oberoi Patisserie & Delicatessen
Ingredients (serves 5-7 people)
Digestive biscuit crumbs – 100 gm
Melted butter – 50 gm
Cream cheese – 500 gm
Sugar – 100 gm
Eggs – 2 nos.
Flour – 20 gm
Cream – 30 gm
Vanilla essence – 1 tsp
Method
Crust
- Melt butter and mix with biscuit crumbs in a bowl.
- Add the above into the mould and spread evenly. Remember to have covered the mould with aluminium foil.
- Set to bake for 10 minutes.
Cheesecake Mix
- Mix the cream cheese and sugar thoroughly in a separate bowl.
- Add eggs one by one and mix properly.
- Now add flour and mix well.
- Add cream and vanilla essence, set aside.
Baking
- Set the mould in a large roasting pan.
- Pour the cheesecake mix into the mould.
- Pour some boiling water into the roasting pan.
- Bake at 160°C until cake is set.
- Chill for 2-3 hours. De-mould with a knife. Serve with topping of freshly cut strawberries or berry compote!
No oven Eggless brownie by Sanjyot Keer of YourFoodLab
Ingredients (for 8 × 8-inch baking tray)
Refined flour (maida) 3/4th cup
Cocoa powder 1/3rd cup
Salt 1/4th tsp
Baking powder 2 tsp
Dark compound Chocolate 1 cup (chopped)
Butter ½ cup
Yoghurt 3/4th cup
Vanilla extract 1 tsp
Sugar 3/4th cup
Method
- First, start by choosing the method of baking your brownie, if you have an oven at home please preheat the oven at 180℃, or in case if you don’t have oven need not worry, you can bake it in either cooker or kadhai. Add 1 kg of salt in your preferred vessel, then place a stand that’ll be used for keeping the baking tray. Do not discard this salt as it can be reused for baking other recipes.
- Line an 8 × 8-inch baking tray or any size baking tray, that is suitable for your vessel, with a butter paper and keep aside.
- Take sieve, add refined flour, cocoa powder, salt and baking powder, sift them together and keep them aside.
- Set a double boiler, add chocolate and butter and melt it completely, you can also choose to microwave it for 30 seconds or until they are melted.
- Further, add yoghurt, vanilla extract and sugar, in the melted chocolate, whisk well until the sugar dissolves completely, you can also choose to use castor sugar that melts much faster compared to normal grain sugar.
- Add this liquid mixture to the dry mixture of flour, mix well till it’s combined properly, I haven’t used any nuts because I like my brownie to be simple, you can choose to add nuts of your choice at this step of combining.
- Transfer the mixture to butter paper-lined tray and tap the tray to remove excess air.
- Put the tray for baking, if your baking in the oven then bake it at 180℃ for 25-30 minutes or, bake this in your preferred vessel for at least 45-50 minutes.
- To check whether the brownies are cooked or no, insert a toothpick if it comes to clean your brownie is baked perfectly.
- If your baking in a vessel, then make sure not to check at every interval as the heat may escape and may take more time to bake. Check it after 25-30 minutes.
- The baking time may defer depending on the size of your vessel. Make sure to rest the brownies for at least 30 minutes before cutting them.
- Once the brownies are cooled down, cut into your preferred shape. Elevate the elegance of brownie by topping it with a scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream and drizzle some chocolate sauce.