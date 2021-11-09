8 winter desserts we are trying to make this season warmer and cosier

Winter is here, and unlike the Starks of Winterfell, we are extremely delighted. Winter spells out warmth, jackets, Christmas movie nights, countless winter desserts, a cake slice, and everything nice!

With the nip in the air comes its own set of warm fuzziness, often found straight out of the oven. Yes, we are talking about the sugary goodness that winters summon.

Winter desserts to make your season warmth and cosy

Apple crumble pie

What is winter without its seasonal fruits? Think of a piping hot pie with a flaky crust, juicy apple filling in the centre and a scoop of ice cream. A classic apple crumble pie never gets old. If you are a fan of fruit-based desserts, you know what we are talking about.

Chocolate mug cake

The only thing easier than making a chocolate mug cake is finishing it off in one go. This is for your all-time chocolate cravings, be it with your breakfast or midnight hunger pangs. All you have to do is dump everything in a mug and put it in the microwave and welcome a cup full of decadent goodness.

No-bake pumpkin cheesecake

Is winter even winter without a good pumpkin-based treat? Also, cheesecakes have a one-hundred percent track record of never breaking a heart. This cheesecake combines the best of both worlds and serves you a world of moist, dense goodness on a plate. You know for a fact that you have to save this cheesecake some space in your tummy after every meal.

Hot chocolate cookies

What is better than a good ol’ cup of hot chocolate? Cue: Hot chocolate that you can chew. If you haven’t tasted this surprise called hot chocolate cookies yet, you should! And if you have, you already know what we are talking about. It is everything good that you wish to see in the world. Not kidding.

Orange banana cake

We personally think banana cakes are blessings in disguise. Add some citrusy goodness to it, and you have the perfect winter dessert. Orange and banana and a slice of nirvana — that is how we describe this dessert. This can also double up as your perfect tea time cake or as a company for your movie nights.

Classic rum balls

This Calcutta favourite dessert can never NOT be a hit! What’s not to like about boozy desserts in the winter. It’s our good’ ol rum, but with the goodness of dark chocolate and dry fruits soaked in rum. If you ask us the recipe for happiness, we would direct you here. Rum balls are easy to make, fuss-free, and packs in a punch of rum to make the perfect winter dessert.

Pecan pie

This is a classic winter dessert that packs in the nutty goodness of pecans in a pie. We believe there is no right time to devour a pecan pie. Whenever you grab a bite of it, the good times begin. This dessert is a visual representation of ‘sugar and spice and everything nice’.

Baileys chocolate truffles

How can you think of winter desserts and not think of Baileys? As if this bottle of happiness was not enough in itself. We believe in Baileys supremacy and these Baileys chocolate truffles are perfect little reasons why.

