5 winter foods you didn’t know are bad for your teeth

As much as everyone is well-versed with the oral hygiene algorithm, eat-floss-brush-repeat, one fails to understand and unknowingly neglect their dental health. It’s not just the cleaning that plays a major part in keeping the charm of your pearl whites intact but also your daily intake of meals throughout the day. Yes, believe it or not, your daily food routine is actually the main culprit behind potential tooth decay.

Winter’s already here, and so are the festivities. This bi-yearly time is all about trying seasonal foods, sweets, savouries and beverages, which may satiate your cravings but can play host to possible issues for your teeth. For example, hogging on sugars can result in dental erosion, and even too much citrus fruits can lead to issues with your enamel. Although having everything in moderation is something one can easily consider, extreme overeating can be harmful.

Here are 5 winter foods that can damage your teeth and contribute to gum diseases

Dry Fruits

Dried fruits like raisins, almonds, cashews and other nuts, are some of the most sought after and loved winter delights. But despite the fact they have their own health benefits, if consumed in extreme they can cause tooth decay and enamel erosion. Dry fruits can easily get stuck in between your teeth and leave sugar, giving rise to a cavity, if not dealt with on time. However, according to a study published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition, it is still debatable whether dried fruits are bad for your mouth as they encourage the flow of saliva, they are high in fibre, rich in other micronutrients and contain lesser fats. Therefore, it’s not recommended to avoid them completely, just make sure to brush and rinse your mouth after eating them. Also, try to opt for the fresh versions.

Citrus Fruits

There’s nothing better to sit out in lazy winter afternoons and enjoy citrus fruits. But as mentioned earlier, they too can invite trouble for your pearl whites. Yes, packed with vitamin C, citrus fruits like oranges can damage your teeth. As per studies, citrus fruits are rich in acid, and if consumed in extreme, they can erode your tooth enamel and even lead to mouth sores. Therefore, it is strongly advised to rinse your mouth after having fruits.

Hot Beverages

Who isn’t a fan of a perfect foamy cappuccino or tea in chilly winter mornings? But beware, everyday consumption of these hot beverages can not just cause you dull teeth but can also damage your enamel. These drinks are extremely pigmentated and are acidic in nature which can lead to stain your pearl whites. Your pearl whites can get discoloured and can even turn yellow because of the daily intake. So, one of the best precautionary measures you are advised to take is to reduce the intake of tea, coffee, and other such drinks on the daily basis. Apart from that, make sure to take good care of your oral hygiene by cleaning your mouth after having hot beverages.

Alcohol

Nothing compares to sipping a glass of wine when you want to enjoy winter festivities with a happy buzz. But is it really worth it? Just like hot beverages, alcohol is rich in acid and can become a major cause of tooth decay if one forgets to take it in moderation. Despite the issue of dental hygiene, too much alcohol intake can have other health hazards. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recommended amount of liquor that an average man can have is 2 drinks per day, meanwhile, it is 1 drink per day for women. So guys, snooze the booze and if you can’t make good use of your toothbrush and other dental hygiene product once you are done.

Sweets and Sugars

If it comes to sweets and candies, the child inside you finds it hard to control? Does your heart also goes, ‘pour some sugar on me’? Well, then keep away from the cravings as your sweet tooth can land your tooth in trouble. Yes, all sorts of candies like caramels, lollipops, chewy sugar belts, gummy bears, to name a few, are powerhouses of refined sugar that not just get stuck between your teeth but also give birth to a cavity. However, chocolate, especially dark chocolate, is one exception that is rather known to prevent cavities. Yes, as per studies, dark chocolate is rich in polyphenols, natural chemicals that can happily save your teeth from tooth decay and control the oral bacteria from wreaking havoc in your mouth. However, we would still advise you to keep your floss and toothbrush handy after enjoying the sugar rush.

