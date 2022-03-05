10 women-owned restaurants in India to dine at this International Women’s Day

Some of the most popular, local-favourite establishments across the country have inspiring women at the helm of operations. This International Women’s Day, we’ve curated a list of a few must-visit women-owned cafes in India. Head on over for a quick bite and a glimpse of the future of the culinary world.

Throughout history, women have been driven into kitchens and handed chopping boards and spatulas by gender norms across the globe. Despite that, women-led ventures in the culinary industry have had to fight for visibility. In India, statistics report that over 80 percent of the country’s chefs are male, while only 10 percent of women make it to executive chef positions.

In the face of all odds being neatly stacked up against them, women home cooks and professional chefs alike have created a space for themselves in the industry. Many have been running their cafes, serving up delicious artisanal baked delicacies and indulgent beverages. Some have poured their passion and expertise into championing causes like sustainability and animal rights through their gastronomical endeavours. In the spirit of International Women’s Day, we’ve curated a list of a few women-owned cafes in India that you can visit to further the revolution that’s coursing through the culinary world, one ingredient at a time.

These women-owned cafes in India are a must-visit