Cafes in Bangalore that serve brews with a side of work-friendly ambiance

Steaming hot cups of ‘Joe, steady WiFi connection, and a pleasant ambiance – cafes in Bangalore have all the makings for a productive day at work. We’re exploring a few that are on our radar.

What first began in Europe as an accessible space for working class individuals and a hotspot for political discussions during The Age Of Enlightenment evolved into modern-day cafe culture. These spaces go beyond cups of freshly-brewed artisanal coffee – being at the heart of first dates, job interviews, annual reunions, and post-school bingeing. Naturally, a string of such establishments line the streets of most major Indian cities.

In Bangalore however, work weeks see cafes being populated by laptop-bearing individuals. While some are regulars, others seek a change of scenery. Some even bring in their colleagues to switch things up for their Monday-morning meetings. Needless to say, whether you’re a writer in dire need of some inspiration or a coder who’s had enough of the confines of their office – these spaces will fuel your motivation. Here’s looking at a few local-approved nooks.

Best cafes to work out of in Bangalore

The Caffeine Baar Cafe And Roastery

This charming, well-lit, 1,400 square feet space pays homage to the Baarbara estate. Open and functional, brick flooring, large glass windows, and jute details are complemented by the green cover, which pours in from the outside. WiFi facilities draw many from around the neighbourhood to work here. As does the menu, which boasts of 24-hour fermented brews – espresso to seasonal cold brew. Dig into their sourdough toasts, pancakes, croissants, brownies and when you need a quick break from work, pop by their experience centre to really get acquainted with all things caffeinated.

Address: 1424/81, Second Floor, 9th Block, Jayanagar, Bangalore

Contact: +91 96114 94141

Paper and Pie

Perhaps one of the most recommended when it comes to work-friendly cafes in Bangalore, Paper and Pie is a must-visit. The new kid on the block, this Instagrammable space boasts of podcast rooms, conference rooms, workstations, and more – conducive for most every kind of profession. While here, you could shoot, record, chase deadlines, and more. All this while savouring scrumptious pancakes, smoothies, soups, salads, bagels, burgers, croissants, and more. Those who need their caffeine kick can pick a brew from their extensive coffee menu. There’s also a wide selection of teas on offer. We can’t think of a more perfect spot.

Address: Metro Pillar Number 55, 100 Feet Rd, Indira Nagar 1st Stage, Bangalore

Contact: +91 90357 00878

Third Wave Coffee Roasters

Known to have driven the artisanal coffee wave in Bangalore, this cafe also happens to be one of the city’s most popular work destinations. In part, this can be attributed to its accessibility – with several branches peppered across every bylane in every neighbourhood. Add to this, comfortable seating, WiFi services, and a dependable menu of blends – sea salt mocha to espresso – and you’ve got the perfect recipe for successful deadline chasing. The cinnamon rolls, pizzas, and banana bread come highly recommended here. Vegans, this space is inclusive of your needs with oat and soy milk options.

Address: 984, 80 Feet Main Road, Koramangala 4th Block, Bangalore

Contact: +91 73376 84222

Blue Tokai

Also a popular choice for most locals in the city when it comes to working, Blue Tokai boasts of beans sourced from award-winning estates. These make up the most delicious cups of ‘Joe – from classics like cortado and cold brews to more unique options like chilli cinnamon and peppermint. The space is well-lit, with sunlight pouring in through large windows and bathing the seats in their alfresco spots. The decor is minimal, modern, and breezy, with plenty of green cover. Not to mention there’s WiFi. For a quick bite, try the avocado toast, eggs, or salads.

Address: 80 Feet Road, Opposite Bethany High School, Koramangala 8th Block, Bangalore

Contact: +91 93199 70404

Araku Coffee

This expansive two-storey space is one of the most Instagrammable cafes in Bangalore. The decor is modern chic, with comfortable lounge spots and plenty of green cover. On the menu are award-winning beans from Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh which transform into the most aromatic cups of coffee. You could choose from French press, V60 Pour Over, AeroPress, Chemex and more. There’s also plenty of cakes, croissants, and quick bites to go around. Be sure to ask the staff about WiFi.

Address: 968, 12th Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Doopanahalli, Indiranagar, Bangalore

Contact: +91 79939 89888

Maverick and Farmer

Located within the RBANM football ground, this cafe is breezy and laidback. With plenty of green cover and comfortable seating – you can be sure of a pleasant work day. On the menu are specialty brews that are the product of the brand’s hands-on approach – from the selection of saplings to the addition of sugar in every cup. Choose from their lattes, Vietnamese coffee, and experimental cold brews. Don’t miss out on the pizzas, Swedish meatballs, salads, and pastrami sandwiches. There are keto and vegan add-ons on offer here as well. When you need a break from work, you could take a peek at a match going on nearby or pop on over to chat with the baristas about all things caffeine. Best part? You can bring your furry friend along.

Address: 32, Gangadhara Chetty Road, Ulsoor, Bangalore

Contact: +91 83174 11438

Champaca Bookstore, Library, and Cafe

Perhaps one of the most underrated spots in the city, Champaca is a women-run bookstore that features the most eclectic set of literature – discussing diverse experiences, places, perspectives, people and more. Located on the rooftop of a bungalow, the space overlooks a wild expanse of trees, with the leaves pouring into the cafe space. Naturally lit with laidback, minimal decor, the Wifi and delicious selection of coffee and quick bites makes it perfect for those at work. The window seating that looks out at an avocado tree is a popular spot. When you’d like a break, peruse their large selection of reading material.

Address: 7/1, Edward Rd, off Queens Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

Phone: +91 93536 08989

Where will you be chasing deadlines next week?

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/brands