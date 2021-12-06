Celebrate today’s Google Doodle with the yummiest artisanal pizzas in Delhi NCR

Pizzas are the definition of comfort food that you can share. It’s the perfect conversation starter and the perfect way to start conversations, too. However, that kind of pressure makes it all the more difficult to find a good pizza to bond over. If you’re looking for the best artisanal pizzas in Delhi NCR, then look no further and bookmark these!

With outlets in Delhi (PVR Priya’s Vasant Vihar and Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar), Leo’s is where Delhiites head to satiate their authentic pizza cravings. It comes closest to the original flatbreads from Napoli and is served with love with ample choices of alcoholic beverages. Their welcoming and easy vibe make Leo’s the perfect place to devour an eight-inch Classic Pepperoni or Proscuitto di Parma e Rucola. Their wood-fired pizzas are loaded with just the right amount of cheese, which doesn’t take away from the flavour of the meat.

With three outlets spread across Gurgaon, Jamie’s Pizzeria is brought to you by famous British Chef and restauranteur Jamie Oliver. Served with a great food guarantee, Jamie’s Pizzeria takes you on a comfort journey one slice at a time. Here you can choose from Chicken Alla Diavola, Jamie’s Super Greens, Verdure, and Buffalo Margherita, among those classic ones.

Situated in the heart of Lutyen’s Delhi (Khan Market), La Vie Pizzeria is one the best über chic dining destinations in town where the service is as smooth as their olive oil-laced pizzas. With over 20 years of experience as a chef in Italy, chef Naresh Verma serves pizzas such as Pizza Capricciosa, Pizza Bingo with its topping of lamb bolognese, and Pizza Casa, a spicy preparation in garlic, with chicken, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes and jalapeños with the most authentic flavours.

Currently closed for online deliveries, this little pizza joint it still up for serving you fresh from the over till midnight physically at Sector 56, Gurgaon. They serve 7, 9, and 12 inches of pizzas at a fairly reasonable price, but it’s not just the price that’ll make you want to head here. It’s the pizzas solely. From Hams and Shrooms to Peri Peri to Pepperoni to Pineapple Bacon, their menu will spoil you for choice.

Another pizzeria in Gurgaon that’s not only offering comfort food to leave you suffonsified but also a comfortable setting where you can enjoy the greenery in this perfect weather. Their crust is so airy and light that sharing a pizza will never cross your mind as you devour it all by yourself. Try any of their Neapolitan pizzas (Quattro Formaggi, Garden Pizza, Hot Honey and Double Pepperoni, and more) to enjoy the most authentic style pizzas in Gurgaon.

From London to Delhi and several other places in India, PizzaExpress is a legit restaurant chain serving up some of the most drool-worthy flatbreads in town. When not planning to eat in, you can head to their outlet in Vasant Kunj and devour slices of Formaggi, Giardiniera, American, Soho, Pollo Coriander Pesto, Cipolla Piccante, and more.

Baking Bad is strewn across Delhi NCR (Gurgaon and Noida), serving up some of the most delicious wood-fired oven pizzas. Specialising in gourmet pizzas such as Avocado Therapy and Spinach to Win It and Wild Veg, Baking Bad has gained popularity among pizza lovers in no time. Their artisanal collection includes classics such as Classic Margherita, Monday Blues, Melting Pot, Shroom Fest, Pink Panther, among others. If you’re craving a good meal in bed, dial-up Baking Bad.

All images: Courtesy restaurants