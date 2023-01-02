Diona Jaipur brings the Grecian experience to India

Keeping up the promise of an elevated and unmatched experience, Diona–Ale Works, Bar & Kitchen is here with another special adventure for you that will not only tickle your party animal but also give you an aesthetic surrounding to let loose in. Living up to its essence, Diona presents “Greek Friday”, the very first Grecian Adventure of the Pink City. Conceptualized by Envelop, it is an evening that immerses itself in all things Greek, transcends into the most spectacular and unforgettable night.

Diona brings Greek Fridays to Jaipur:

A space dripping with grandeur and glitz, adding an embellishment to the old-world charm of Jaipur, Diona occupies a magnificent area of 36,000 square feet on the rooftop of a 14-floor hotel, The Grand Anukampa. This biggest rooftop of Asia features a unique blend of indoor and outdoor spaces, offering a high-spirited and elegant experience for everyone. From ladies who like a stunning brunch, families that like to dine in style to post work drinks and rager nights, Diona offers the perfect setting to unwind, interact and experience the most joyful moments. The place promises to offer novel and elevated experiences to all its patrons.

Oozing with the wild side of Greek culture and brimming with ultimate experience, ‘Greek Fridays’ are here to stay and slay, every Weekend at Diona. You can witness an array of activities like tarot card reading sessions, pop-up shop, fun games, authentic delicacies and, the most celebrated plate-breaking activity. Diona sure knows how to live beyond the expectations. So why start the weekend on a Saturday when you get to experience something this exceptional on a Friday!