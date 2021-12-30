Discover the best new restaurants and cafes of 2021 that we loved this year

We have seen several new things arise in 2021, restaurants and cafes being one of them. Here are some new restaurants and cafes of 2021 that we think are worth visiting.

We all love good food, especially when enjoyed with great company and ambience. Each year we see new concepts and new places opening up, creating exciting experiences for all. This year was no different when it came to that, even with the ongoing pandemic. People still strived to create experiences, continuing the work. The new restaurants and cafes of 2021 are a little different from the norm, as they aim to make life better for people after everything everyone has gone through. There’s something for everyone at these new places, from the delectable cuisine to the impressive ambience.

Here are some new restaurants and cafes of 2021 you need to check out:

Pink Wasabi, Juhu

If you’re looking to go to a chic yet fun looking place, Pink Wassabi is just the spot. As its name suggests, this new restaurant of 2021 has interiors that are as pink as they can be, a perfect spot for Instagram photos. The cuisine being Asian, you will find a melange of flavours, the food curated to take guests on a sensory adventure. They also offer some delicious cocktails and mocktails, along with some tempting desserts. The place exudes a theme and serves food loved by the present-day generation.

Wakai, Juhu

Wakai, in a way, brings Japan to Mumbai with its Tokyo-like vibe and contemporary Japanese cuisine. The menu serves authentic Japanese-style food items using traditional techniques and the finest ingredients. The vibrant ambience of this new restaurant of 2021 adds to enjoying the food, instantly transporting you to some street in Japan. Wakai is fine dining at its best, offering a gastronomical experience to anyone who eats there. It brought to Mumbai its very first live sushi bar, an experience one must encounter. Their desserts and wide array of beverages, alcoholic and non-alcoholic, are also not to be missed.

Cafe Panama, Lower Parel

While you cannot travel around the world in reality, why not travel to different places by experiencing the food there? If your last stop was Japan, your next stop is South America, without taking any test or sitting on a flight. Cafe Panama serves European and Latin American cuisine. If you ever crave some authentic Mexican food, be sure to visit Cafe Panama. Like many new restaurants and cafes of 2021, it too serves desserts and alcohol. Not only that, but they also have pancakes and waffles on their breakfast menu for those looking to indulge in the classics.

Silly, Khar West

As silly as the name sounds, Silly is the new restaurant of 2021 to be at with friends and family. With bits of vintage decor and mismatched interiors, Silly oozes out a hip vibe, enjoyed by the young generation. Their menu consists of a variety of cuisine, both local and international. They also offer organic and sugar-free food options, making it a convenient hangout spot for the health-conscious. Silly has its very own roastery and botanical garden for cocktails.

Mag St. Cafe, Colaba

Mag St. Cafe is a new cafe of 2021 that is an amalgamation of a bakehouse and breakfast spot. With a breakfast menu available for a limited time and an all-day menu, Mag St. offers the classic breakfast you’d crave and expect and a bit of Middle East, South-East Asia, Italy and much more all day long. They also have a variety of coffees to choose from, a few infused with alcohol and evergreen breakfast beverages like smoothies. It also serves cocktails and other alcoholic drinks, a perfect pair for the all-day menu.

The Game Palacio, Bandra West

Are you looking for a place where you can eat delicious food with the added experience of having fun? While many places offer that with their music and the freedom to dance, The Game Palacio brings enjoyment with a twist. It brings it as a mix of a nightclub, bowling alley and a retro arcade zone. While you indulge in some mouth-watering food like pizzas, pasta and even Asian, you can now enjoy some game time too. No place is not complete without some desserts and drinks, so this new restaurant of 2021 had to have them too.

Opa Kipos, Worli

While you have already travelled to Japan and South America, it is time to go to Greece with this new Greek restaurant of 2021, Opa Kipos. This restaurant gives a Greek island vibe with its delicious food and even the traditional culture of breaking dishes. Their interiors transport their guests to Greece with high ceilings and an exquisitely designed bar. The places serve delectable desserts too, and the music is a good mix of traditional Greek music and popular global hits.

Blah!, BKC

Blah! is a new cafe of 2021 that serves its guests an all-day brunch menu. The ambience is the total opposite of the name, with instagrammable interiors. What’s best is that you can enjoy unlimited mimosas with your friends, spending an endless time there. They have the brunch classics like pancakes, waffles and eggs, and the classic pizzas, pasta, dim sums and some limited Indian dishes. Although a few options for desserts, the ones available are all delicious. Along with unlimited mimosas, one can enjoy other cocktails as well.

Greenr Cafe, Bandra West

Greenr Cafe is India’s first authentic California-inspired plant-based restaurant and cafe. This new cafe of 2021 aims to market itself to conscious and healthy eaters looking to expand their taste buds with plant-based food, an upcoming trend. It takes eating healthy food and vegetables up a yummy notch. The food is healthy and mindful with the ingredients used sourced sustainable and dishes crafted in-house. The restaurant makes almost all the dishes vegan upon request, a dream come true for those who follow that lifestyle.

Izumi, Assagaon

The renowned Izumi of Bandra has made its way to Goa as well, and rightfully so. Opened at Botanique, a boutique hotel in Goa, you can now enjoy some Japanese delicacies by the pool. This new restaurant of 2021 in Goa serves authentic Japanese food like sushi, sashimi, udon and more. They also have yummy desserts like Matcha and Sesame Ice cream. Imagine enjoying some sushi and sake by the pool on a nice summer day?

Idā, Vagator

Idā is a new restaurant of 2021 that’s a boutique bar and kitchen located in Vagator, Goa. The restaurant is owned and managed by a family that built the entire establishment themselves. Based on authentic Goan and Portuguese cuisines, they serve breakfast, beverages, cocktails, alcoholic beverages, teas and coffees, and much more. With a garden-style space, their ambience reflects the zeal of a Goan-Portuguese home. To keep the project sustainable, Idā makes use of a repurposed boat, fallen tree trunks, and Old Monk Bottles as decor. Equipped with fairy lights and cosy hammocks, the restaurant aims to make vegetarians happy too.

CHO, Mehrauli

CHO, a Vietnamese kitchen and bar, is a new restaurant of 2021 that’s nestled in a 160-year-old haveli overlooking the Qutub Minar. It is the perfect space for midweek brunches, serving delicious and authentic Vietnamese food. So, while we travel to Japan and Greece, why not visit Vietnam. CHO, derived from the word ‘CHÔ nhà’, which means a cottage or home in Vietnamese, transports one to Vietnam with its interiors made of wicker and bamboo. The menu also includes gluten-free and vegan options. Why not experience a cup of Vietnamese coffee while overlooking the Qutub Minar?

Tbsp. Tablespoon, DLF Avenue

From the house of Yum Yum Cha! Tbsp. Tablespoon unveils a first of its kind kitchen-themed bistro, refining the eat-out-of-a-kitchen concept. This new restaurant of 2021 has a rustic yet playful ambience with a menu that offers artisanal pasta, pizzas, sweet desserts, all made from the freshest produce. You can enjoy the experience of having your meal prepared right in front of you, all made with a spoonful of love. Guests also have the choice to curate their own pasta and pizzas, as well as a variety of seasonings and condiments to add to your food.

Hero Image Courtesy: CHO; Featured Image Courtesy: Opa Mumbai Instagram.