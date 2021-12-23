12 best homegrown wines in India under Rs 2,000 to get you on cloud nine

There’s no right time to drink wine. Just pour yourself a glass and it’s wine o’ clock. If you are a wine connoisseur, you can relate. With plenty of homegrown wines in India, you will never run out of options for your wine o’ clock alarms.
So, hit that snooze button and let yourself have more time to go “sip sip, hooray” with these wines under Rs 2,000 in India!
All prices are in Delhi
Here are the best wines in India for the holiday season
Sette is a wine that goes Tuscan style with its blend of Sangiovese and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. These wines are matured in French oak barrels for 12 months, so you get hints of smokiness, rich flavours of plum and blackberry, and notes of spices and vanilla.
Cabernet Shiraz by Sula is a smooth, medium-bodied red wine that goes well with grilled meats and hard cheese equally. This is one of the bestselling wines in India, from one of the most famous wineries. Cabernet Shiraz is rich deep purple in colour and comes with an aroma of spice and smokiness, coupled with blueberries and blackberries.
For this vibrant and refreshing drink, Zinfandel grapes are gently pressed at cold temperatures to attain the right level of colour. With a fragrance of cherries & raspberries, it gives a crispy finish. It’s the perfect Rosé to have to give your taste buds a kick.
With an alcohol content of 13%, Big Banyan Merlot is one of the best red wines in India and is packed with rich smoothness and soft, velvety tannins. It is a dry, medium-bodied wine, with a plummy finish. You can pair this wine with grilled meat and vegetables, pasta, or even your lightly spicy Indian food.
This is a complex, full-bodied red wine that has got stunning smoky and earthy flavour in every sip. This is one of the best red wines in India out there, having received several accolades for its excellent taste and deep palate. With an aroma of warm fruits and dry spices, you can enjoy this wine with gently spiced red meats, mushrooms or chargrilled vegetables.
La Reserve by Grover Zampa is a smooth, complex and full-bodied red that got awarded with Gold under Asia wines at the Silk Route Awards 2016. If that doesn’t say it all, wait till you taste it. It boasts of a flavoursome bouquet of ripe red and black fruits, and spicy aromas. As you take a sip of this elegant red, you will be welcomed by flavours of chocolate, coffee beans and vanilla, and smooth tannins that leave a pleasant aftertaste.
Another wine from The York Winery in Nashik, Arros is made from fermenting the grapes in a tank for a minimum of 15 days, to extract maximum flavour & tannins. A reserve blend of Shiraz & Cabernet Sauvignon, Arros is the flagship wine of York Winery.
From the house of KRSMA in Hampi Hills, the Sauvignon Blanc is a pale straw wine that will greet you with faint floral notes of lemon peel, citrus rind, candied ginger and jasmine. It is a classic light-bodied, refreshing Sauvignon Blanc, one of the best wines in India, that has perfected the balance of fruity and acidic.
One of the most loved red wines in India, the Sangiovese from KRSMA is crafted from fully ripe Sangiovese grapes. With a dark crimson colour, this complex wine is also fruity in its taste and smell. You can taste notes of boysenberries, blueberries, dark plums, oregano, and smoke.
Made from 100% Grenache grapes, with flavours of citrus and tropical fruits and white peach, and bright acidity and an elegant finish, The Source Grenache Rosé can totally become one of your favourite wines that you can never get enough of.
Time to welcome sparkling wine to your list. This elegant sparkling rosé wine, filled with tropical notes is one of the best wines in India that you can get. With the aromas of peach and passionfruit and hints of guava at the finish, you can pair this beautiful drink with aperitif, salads and fried seafood appetizers.
This lightweight drink with delicious floral and tropical notes comes in a can, and that’s the best thing that can happen at a house party. This low-end wine from the house of Fratelli is your perfect +1 for parties, whether you want to dance away or pick a quiet corner.
