12 best homegrown wines in India under Rs 2,000 to get you on cloud nine

There’s no right time to drink wine. Just pour yourself a glass and it’s wine o’ clock. If you are a wine connoisseur, you can relate. With plenty of homegrown wines in India, you will never run out of options for your wine o’ clock alarms.

So, hit that snooze button and let yourself have more time to go “sip sip, hooray” with these wines under Rs 2,000 in India!

All prices are in Delhi

Here are the best wines in India for the holiday season