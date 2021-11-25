14 best whiskies in India to add to your home bar this holiday season

The holiday season is upon us. And it can mean only one thing — stocking up your bar with the best whiskies in India so the celebrations never go dull.

Whiskies complement the holiday season like nothing else! What better way to get into the groove of this season than with a glass of whisky and your favourite people? That’s what winters and Christmas are for. But wondering which whiskies to buy to ring in the festivities?

Here are the best whiskies in India for the holiday season

Jim Beam Bourbon Black

Can a list of whiskies be really complete without a Jim Beam? Absolutely not! This classic drink is an Indian favourite and no wonder, it is one of the best whiskies in India. With tones of warm oak and caramel, this is a must-have this holiday season. This is elegance packaged in a glass bottle, meant to be savoured in every sip.

Price: Rs 4,300 approx. for a 1000ml bottle

Teacher’s Highland Cream Blended Scotch Whisky

Their website claims that William Teacher would absolutely not associate his name to a blend unless he had found perfection. For a lot of us, along with him, this is the whisky. A single malt with rich, smoky undertones, this bottle is a perfect companion for your festive evenings.

Price: Rs 2,000 approx. for a 1000ml bottle

Paul John Bold

This favourite from Goa is also an Indian evergreen. Whether it’s Christmas or Thanksgiving, a bottle of Paul John is the mains for the festive season. With Manuka hints of honey, prickly spice and bourboneque red liquorice, every sip of Paul John Bold hits with its distinct flavours till the end.

Price: Rs 4,500 approx. for 750 ml

Rampur Single malt

This fruity whisky features layers of complex spices and dried fruit and is a treasured possession for the holiday season. The active taste of toffee, dried fruits, cinnamon, followed by a dash of vanilla and forest honey, this is a must-have when it comes to stocking up on the best whiskies in India.

Price: Rs 5,800 approx. for 1000ml.

Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

The famous single malt with a supple and creamy undertone for a glass of neat or on the rocks, Monkey Shoulder is for the fun, festive nights with your loved ones. The best thing you can make out of this whisky is whiskey-based cocktails. So enjoy your whisky sours and old fashioned with the best!

Price: Rs 3,900 approx.

Amrut Fusion Single Malt Whisky

Hailed as one of the best whiskies in India, Amrut has consistently been a favourite for all whisky lovers. Made from barley grown in India and Scotland, Amrut Fusion is a fusion indeed, giving the best of both worlds. Smokey, spicy, honey and fruity are what perfectly define the taste palette of this drink.

Price: Rs 5,100 approx.

Aberlour Double Cask Matured 16 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Packed in a bottle of Aberlour Double Cask is a golden amber drink with the aroma of sweet raisins and nuts, which boasts of oaky, floral and spicy flavours. This award-winning whisky is the perfect recipe in itself for a fun, festive night filled with love and laughter.

Price: Rs 7,500 approx.

Johnnie Walker Double Black

Johnnie Walker is the go-to brand for some of the best whiskies in India. Double Black is one of the premium offerings of this brand that needs no introduction, whether or not you are a whiskey connoisseur. It is intense, powerful, and everything a good whisky is supposed to be.

Price: Rs 3,000 and above

Glenmorangie The Tayne

Another single malt on the list! This one boasts of beautiful volume, a toasty undernote, jam of red fruits and a dash of coffee and toffee. Its beautiful taste makes it one of the most sought after and best whiskies in India for the holiday season.

Price: Rs 6,000 approx.

Talisker 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

This award-winning classic malt from the Isle of Skye is going to make for a pretty elegant addition to your stock of whiskies. Aged for 10 years in oak casks, this one is known for its excellence. This balance of orchard fruit and juicy barley is perfect for your post-dinner shenanigans.

Price: Rs 5,200 approx.

Laphroaig 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Aged for ten years and distilled traditionally, Laphroaig 10 Year Old is a classic single malt scotch. With a bold and rich smoky flavour, followed by underlying tones of seaweed and sweetness, this one’s not for the faint-hearted.

Price: Rs 5,400 approx.

Smokehead Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Bold and unconventional are the first words that come to our minds when we see this. As the brand claims, if you want something different from normal whisky and are game for something uncommon, this is it! This one’s for your cocktail nights and when you want to give a fun spin to things.

Price: Rs 5,700 approx.

Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whisky

How can the best whiskies in India not have an Irish single malt? Awarded as the best single malt whisky in the world, this one’s going to make for a prized possession. Triple distilled and matured in sherry casks, it offers honey, vanilla and milk chocolate aroma to the whisky. More complex and deeper than regular Irish whiskies, have it neat or on the rocks to extract the best notes out of it!

Price: Rs 3,000 approx.

Oban Little Bay Small Cask Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Without this rich antique gold drink, this list would have been incomplete. With the full palette of cinnamon, clove, honeyed fruits like apricot, apple and orange and brioche, Little Bay will leave you asking for more. The fruity and spicy tones blend together, so what you get is an even finish.

Price: Rs 6,000 approx.

