Add a tropical touch to booze hour with these refreshing mango cocktail recipes

The sweet, floral, and mildly tart notes of the king of fruits pair well with a host of tipples – from vodka to champagne. Give these mango cocktail recipes a go for a spirited summer.

Summer menus often feature a medley of refreshing salads and cocktails featuring ingredients like cucumber, watermelon, shrimp, and mint. That said, the showstopper continues to be the creamy, golden, and deliciously sweet mango. Whether blended into smoothies or stirred into curries, the fruit is known to add certain oomph to most culinary creations.

Naturally, mixology enthusiasts and bartenders have experimented with it in their boozy concoctions, pairing it with a medley of tipples to offer unique spins on classic bar fare. Grab your basket of mangoes, these cocktail recipes are quick, easy, and far too delicious to not whip up tonight.

Taste summer in every sip with these mango cocktail recipes

Mango Martini

Mangoes add a certain indulgence to this refreshing classic, balancing out the martini’s tangy notes with sweet ones. The recipe calls for mango puree, vodka, lime juice, and triple sec and can be whipped up in a jiffy. Be sure to use good quality ice and garnish with a lime feel for an added flourish. This one complements most barbecues and promises to be the talk of all summer parties.

Mango Sangria

Bobbing bits of fruit in flavourful wine – few beverages are as refreshing as a sangria. The classic Spanish beverage has several variations to it across the globe. This particular one incorporates raspberries, raspberry liqueur, lemon soda, mangoes, and rose wine. A crowd-pleaser like most other variations of this alcoholic beverage, this one will be the star of any brunch spread.

Mango Mojito

Mangoes add a fruity spin to this light Cuban classic cocktail, balancing out the fizziness with creaminess. The ingredients of this recipe include white rum, soda water, simple syrup, mango puree, mango chunks, and lime. The addition of mint and lime wedges adds a refreshing note to the concoction. This one goes down smooth and you can barely taste the alcohol so be sure to pace yourself!

Mango Margarita

Margarita’s are known to be popular due to the fact that they perfectly balance four of five human tastes – salty (from the rim), sweet (from the addition of agave), bitter (from the tequila), and sour (from the limes). Mangoes only further elevate this, making for an irresistible summer cocktail. You’ll need ripe cubed mango, ice, tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, chilli powder, sugar, and salt. Some good quality ice rounds up the recipe.

Mango Mimosa

The star of all brunches, mimosas are typically underlined by a simple blend of orange juice and champagne. That said, this recipe switches things up, going for flavours that are more sweet and creamy rather than light and tart. You’ll need champagne, mango rum, mango nectar, and slices of strawberry to whip this one up just as your next mimosa hankering sets in.

Mango Collins

A tropical spin on what’s often cheekily called the adult lemonade, this recipe brings an added sweetness and creaminess to the tart and fizzy notes of Tom Collins. And with the gin revolution sweeping through India, we’d be remiss not to feature it on the lineup. You’ll need lemon juice, gin, mango puree, and peppercorn tonic water to put this one together. Serve over a ton of ice and garnish with an orange peel for an added pizazz.

Mango Daiquiri

The underlying sweetness of rum meets the tart notes of mango in this recipe. Daiquiris are simple and this mango version doesn’t stray far from the original, calling for ingredients like lime juice, simple syrup, mangoes, rum, cointreau, lime, sugar, and ice cubes. All you need to do is combine them in a blender for about two minutes or until thick and smooth. Don’t forget to garnish with a lime wedge.

Mango Colada

Pineapple might be the perfect addition to the tropical, creamy pina coladas but the mango version is just as good (if not better). The creaminess of mangoes fits right in with the coconut milk in the recipe while complementing the other ingredients like mango nectar, cubed mango, Hennessy, dark rum, maraschino cherries, and cream of coconut (substitute for coconut milk). Garnish with mango slices and maraschino cherries and you’ve got yourself a whole new tiki drink!

Mango Gin and Tonic

A fruity version of the classic G and T, this cocktail is all about the balance of flavours. Featured in the ingredients list are mango cubes, gin, simple syrup, basil leaves, lime juice, and tonic water. The resulting flavour is indulgent, sweet, tangy, and refreshing. Be sure to stock up on good quality ice to really elevate the flavours. That said, if you love your gin cocktails, you’re bound to enjoy this one as well.

Featured image: Courtesy @niftymixologist/Instagram; Hero image: Courtesy @meera.seetharaman/Instagram