Meadery walks and other must-try alcohol tours in India

If you savour your alcohol, you must have checked out atleast one winery or brewery in your lifetime to understand how your favourite beverages are brewed. And if you’re looking for such expeditions closer to home, these alcohol tours in India are what you need to check out, stat!

Over the years, the inclination towards craft brews has increased, with most major cities and towns being home to at least one, if not more, craft breweries and taprooms, serving up refreshing beers, wines and more that have been made on-site and aren’t available elsewhere.

As the inclination towards such brews increases, what’s also rising are places (read, breweries, vineyards and more) that are allowing alcohol lovers to come to their site and explore the best of what is there to offer – right from the brewing processes to fresh and aged varieties of the beverages.

And if you’re one such alcohol connoisseur, these alcohol tours in India are some that you must take!

Alcohol tours in India you must try

Sula Vineyards Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sula Vineyards (@sula_vineyards)

Among the most popular wineries in India, Sula vineyards in Nashik are a great place for wine lovers to get to know about their favourite India-made wines. Apart from alcohol tours, the place also offers stays, event and wedding options, and a shop for you to buy bottles of your favourite beverages from the brand.

Check them out here.

All About Alcohol Museum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALL ABOUT ALCOHOL MUSEUM (@alcoholmuseum)

India’s first alcohol museum, All About Alcohol is located in Goa and has gathered a huge following within a year of its launch. The place showcases the history of alcohol and of feni, and houses a collection of old bottles, corks, glasses and a lot more.

Check them out here.

Paul John Whisky Distillery Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul John Whisky (@pauljohnwhisky)

Explore how this single malt whisky is made at the Paul John Distillery, one of the many alcohol tours in India that offers a unique experience to guests. Located in Goa, the distillery has an ambient environment and allows for ample learning opportunities for alcohol lovers.

Check them out here.

Tamras Gin Distillery Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tāmras Gin (@tamrasgin)

If you love your gin, here’s your chance to explore how the Indian-origin Tamras Gin is made. The distillery, in Goa, allows you to explore the finest ingredients and procedures that go into creating your favourite spirit, all while enriching you with the knowledge of the science behind the brew.

Check them out here.

Cazulo Feni Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cazulo Premium Feni (@cazulopremiumfeni)

When in Goa, another one among the alcohol tours that you must take in the state (and in India) is the one at Fazenda (plantation) Cazulo. The family-owned feni company crafts premium beverages from cashew and coconut, and allows for a wholesome experience for visitors, too.

Check them out here.

Maka Di Beer Brewery Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maka di ™ (@we.are.maka)

If you love some craft beers, knowing how they are made will definitely excite you. And Maka Di Beer offers brewery tours for those who love some fresh brews, wherein they take you through the brewing process, allowing you to sample the beers and enjoy the lush green locations.

Check them out here.

Moonshine Meadery Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by moonshine (@moonshinemeadery)

Moonshine Meadery, located in Pune, is among the first Indian brands to make and sell the world’s oldest alcoholic beverage, aka meads. And to keep patrons interested, the place offers meadery tours for you to experience how this honey-based alcohol is made in India. The brand also runs several honey projects to promote sustainability and more, making the experience wholesome and enriching.

Check them out here.

Past Forward by Priyanko Sarkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alisha Sadikot (@alishasadikot)

Priyanko Sarkar takes enthusiasts on an exclusive walk around South Mumbai, exploring some popular spots such as the Flora Fountain and learn about the popular food and beverage, along with the oldest cocktail in India.

Check them out here.

Amrut Distillery Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrut Single Malt (@amrutmalt)

Amrut, the Indian-made single malt whisky brand, allows patrons to come and witness the exquisite distillery that they have, and takes them through the process of how their spirits are made. Sounds like a dream, doesn’t it?

Check them out here.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Claude Piché/Unsplash