Are you a shot or a champagne? Invest in these cocktail glasses as per your zodiac sign

We have all associated colours, travel destinations, and even compatible partners based on our sun signs. And so, it’s time to invest in your home bar as per your zodiac personality. Check out this list of cocktail glasses based on your sun sign and make a fun game out of it at your next house party!

Cocktail glasses to buy according to your zodiac

Punch cups for Aries

Standing at the beginning of the horoscope table, Aries are ambitious, honest, assertive and optimists. Bold and ambitious, Aries people dive headfirst into even the most difficult situations and like to take up challenges. These strongly built punch cups are the perfect cocktail glasses for Aries. Short and to the point, there’s no fluff about punch cups, just as how Aries are in life.

Old fashioned glass for Taurus

Taureans are known for their stability, consistency and calm approach to life. What better than a classic cocktail and a classic cocktail glass for the zodiac that’s known to have a strong desire for extravagance, content and great things?

Shot glasses for Gemini

Geminis are one of the most fun, flexible and extroverted of all zodiacs, and life’s never dull around them. They are the life of the party and instantly light up any room they walk into. Which is why shot glasses are the aptest for Geminis. You can chug down a shot and continue spreading joy and happiness all around.

Red wine glass for Cancer

Cancer, a water sign, are known to take their own course of things and be free-flowing, just like water. They are moody but will savour and deeply embrace all the moods they are in. A moody red wine glass is the perfect cocktail glass for Cancerians, as they can sit with a glass of red wine and brood over things or just soak in the good times.

Beer mug for Leo

Headstrong, conscious with a passion and drive for natural leadership, Leos need a cocktail glass just like them, that’s strong and sturdy. Hence beer mugs. Unlike most other cocktail glasses, beer mugs are strongly built and look sturdy. They make the perfect match for a Leo.

Cognac glass for Virgo

The perfectionists, often mistaken for having OCD, Virgos don’t settle for anything less than perfection. They will sometimes even go out of their way to ensure everything around them is perfectly done. That is why these cognac glasses make the perfect cocktail glasses for Virgos. A type of snifter, with cognac glasses, it is not only to grasp the cup in the palm of your hand, but it also encourages heat transfer. The perfect cocktail for perfectionists!

Irish coffee glass for Libra

Libras are known for their fair, idealistic, and transparent nature, and they do not hold anything in. Just like Libra’s personality, Irish coffee glasses are also transparent and put the layers of the drink on display. Sitting atop a thick stem, an Irish coffee glass feature a sturdy base and holds up a narrow bowl. Perfect cocktail glasses for the Libra.

Champagne glass for Scorpio

Another water sign, Scorpios oscillate to both ends of the spectrum. They are extremely passionate and are die-hard romantics. So they need a cocktail glass that complements their romantic nature. Champagne glasses are sleek and perfect for a romantic date with your loved one. Just what a Scorpio needs to make date night more special.

Highball gin glasses for Sagittarius

Sagittarians are fair-minded, honest and intellectual. They are all about keeping things transparent and clear. So these highball gin glasses are the perfect cocktail glasses for the Sagittarian. These glasses are straight and come without any dentures or anything that would block the view.

Martini glass for Capricorn

Capricorns are known to be ambitious and persistent, yet sensitive and delicate. And martini glasses just make the ideal cocktail glasses for Capricorns. Just like Capricorns, martini glasses are delicate and sensitive too.

Rocks glasses for Aquarius

Rocks glasses are short, broad and sturdy. A lot of times, the drinks that are served in rock glasses are built directly inside, thus making it easy to layer the different flavours in the glass. Just like Aquarians — self-reliant, clever and easygoing. No wonder these rocks glasses make the perfect cocktails glasses for Aquarians.

Coupe glass for Pisces

Coupe glasses are delicate and dreamy. That’s just a Piscean summed up. Pisceans are known for being dreamy, creative, sensitive, creative, graceful. And these are also the first thoughts that came to our mind looking at a coupe glass.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock