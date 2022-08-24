Bentley and The Macallan merge design and Scotch for The Macallan Horizon

The worlds of Scotch whisky and luxury motoring have come together once again.

This time it is the combined expertise of Bentley Motors and The Macallan that have merged to produce The Macallan Horizon. It marks the first limited edition single malt whisky being created by the brand collaboration, which was formed in July 2021.

Set to be launched in 2023, The Macallan Horizon exemplifies both Bentley and The Macallan’s approach to sustainability. The limited edition single malt arrives in an innovative vessel the features traditional craftsmanship, recycled materials and an exclusive horizontal design.

Created following extensive joint development between Bentley Motors and The Macallan, the prototype encapsulates a joint ambition of building a sustainable future from the rich heritage of both brands.

Created with sustainability in mind

In homage to The Macallan’s acclaimed Six Pillars – the foundation stones of the brand that account for its distinctive single malt whiskies – The Macallan Horizon incorporates six unique upcycled, repurposed or ethically sourced materials which are integral to The Macallan and Bentley Motors.

The unique design defies the traditional vertical aesthetic of a whisky bottle and reflects the horizontal trajectory of a car. Accordingly, the vessel sits horizontally in a purpose-build cradle and has no standing base. At the centre of the design is a hand-made glass bottle with an extraordinary 180-degree twist.

Surrounding it is an intricately twisted 3D structure crafted in a suite of beautiful, sustainable materials. The arms of the structure are crafted using recycled copper from The Macallan’s former distillery and aluminium recovered from the production of Bentley cars from its home in Crewe, England.

The vessel also uses recycled wood and locally sourced leather from Scotland. Inside the vessel lies the extraordinary single malt whisky, which is being crafted specifically for the release of The Macallan Horizon.

“Our prototype for The Macallan Horizon is truly pioneering in both its design and use of materials. It’s a fusion of the sharply defined yet curvaceous Bentley design DNA,” elaborates Jaume Ferras, Global Creative Director for The Macallan.

“The form of the design has allowed us to treat light as a material in itself, and the interplay between light and repurposed wood, aluminium and copper is extraordinary. In being both an object of beauty in itself and having such strong sustainability elements, it’s a representation of what’s coming next from our partnership.”

The Macallan Horizon will launch in Summer 2023.

(Images: The Macallan/Bentley Motors)

[This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore.]

