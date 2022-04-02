Want to party in Dehradun? Check out these 10 best bars for a good time

Located in the foothills of the Shivalik Hills, Dehradun will leave you smitten with its genteel identity and good vibes. It is home to elite boarding schools, the Indian Military Academy, and weekend homes that make for a great getaway. No wonder the city is blessed with a vibrant nightlife. Dehradun is awash with fancy bars and nightclubs where you can experience the good life with your loved ones. We’ve shortlisted some of the best bars in Dehradun for you.
Best bars in Dehradun for a gala time with your loved ones
An all-time favourite of Doonites, The Great Indian Pub or TGIP is the one place you must not miss when in Dehradun. With inviting interiors and a lovely rooftop setup, the bar is a crowd puller throughout the week, with youngsters arriving here in large groups. From cocktails to shots and lovely martinis and margaritas, their bar menu covers all the usual favourites. Their food is superlative, too. Try the pav bhaji fondue, tequila bruschetta, Ambala cant mutton curry, vodka golgappa, bolognese pasta, and laal maas. Thursdays are dedicated to girls’ night outs, where they serve free drinks to the pretty ladies.
Image courtesy: The Great Indian Pub/Instagram
Located inside the ITC building, this premium lounge bar is one of the finest in town. On offer is a range of exotic drinks to dance away all the worries. From kamikaze to premium vodka to strawberry martinis, you name it, and they have it. The electrifying music of the bar will compel you to shed your inhibitions and dance like no one’s watching. From their food menu, you must try the assorted tandoori platter, Afghani chicken, and grilled chicken steak.
Image courtesy: Opal Lounge/Instagram
If you are the kind who loves upbeat music and wants the entire dance floor to yourself, Bristal Bar is where you should choose to party. The spacious resto-bar will get you grooving with its chilled-out ambience. From premium scotches to evergreen whiskeys and beers, their bar menu is impressive. They also specialise in Chinese and tandoori fare. Though Don’t expect anything too fancy. It’s one of your usual city bars, where your drink should have all your attention.
Image courtesy: Bristal Bar/Facebook
One of the most happening bars in Dehradun, Amigos Central is where clubbing meets fine dining. They have DJs and singers performing every day of the week. And Wednesdays are for soulful musical nights. They also have happy hours for those days when meetings could easily have been emails. They also host open mics, Bollywood bashes, pop nights, stand-up comedy sets. The bar is located near Pacific Mall in Jakhan.
Image courtesy: Amigos Central/Instagram
Located on the rooftop of Four Points by Sheraton Dehradun, The Terrace offers comfortable outdoor seating with stunning hill views. The rooftop bar is perfect for enjoying those lovely Saturday afternoons of catching up with your friends or enjoying a peaceful date with your special someone. While their liquor menu may be limited, the food makes up for it. They are famous for their buffets. The Terrace is also suitable for hosting birthday dinners and anniversary parties.
Image courtesy: Four Points by Sheraton Dehradun/Instagram
At Beertales Dehradun, every day is a Sunday and every night a party. From live screenings of IPL matches with exciting combos to special ladies’ nights on Thursdays with complimentary beer to Bollywood nights on Saturdays, Beertales promises a great time no matter which day of the week it is. They are known for their freshly crafted beer and delicious food. Feast on their larger-than-life burgers with a chilled mocktail or enjoy live singing performances. Friday nights tend to get a bit overcrowded, but as long as the beer is chilled and the music is right, you shouldn’t be complaining.
Image courtesy: Beertales/Instagram
As the name suggests, Brew Factory is Dehradun’s first micro-brewery. Being located on the seventh floor of Pinnacle Plaza on Rajpur Road, the rooftop bar offers a lovely setting to unwind over a drink. Indoor seating in a luxurious set-up is available too. Their cocktails and sangrias are amazing. Foodies must try the Brew Factory special chicken burger, Chicken Stroganoff, Fish and Chips, Grilled Chicken Steak. They serve the evergreen north Indian fare too. Weekends at Brew Factory are dedicated to live music.
Image courtesy: Medha Ujjain/Instagram
If you are looking forward to enjoying a drink with a view, head to Ladder to Lounge on the quaint Sahastradhara Road. The rooftop bar features quirky furnishings and offers the perfect setting to unwind after a day’s hard work. Located above Hotel Hill View, the lounge is known for its cocktails and punches. They have great offers throughout the drink. For instance, buy two and get one free, or free vodka shots for the ladies. They also host special Girls Night on Sundays. From their food menu, do try their pizzas and biryanis. Their Friday parties are the best.
Image courtesy: Ladder to Lounge/Instagram
QB Lounge is one of those bars you could never go wrong with on a Saturday night. The lounge draws party animals in the droves, who come here to drink and dance to the groovy tunes played by their DJs. Their bar menu has a wide array of drinks. From Bombay Sapphire to Camino to single malts, you’ll have a tough time finalising your order. Try their LIIT and mojito from the cocktails section. Kami Kazi and Flat Liner from the Shots and Shooters section are also recommended. Their food menu is a delight for non-vegetarians with a great range of Mughlai and north Indian delicacies.
Image courtesy: QB Lounge/Facebook
Party freaks will love this rooftop pub. Boasting stylish interiors and an impressive food and drinks menu, Zion is the in-house lounge and bar of MJ Grand Inn. Their bar menu features a nice range of beers, wines, aperitifs, shooters, brandy, cocktails, flamers, imported scotch, whiskeys, rums, gins, vodkas, and mocktails. They are also known for their live gigs. They host ladies’ nights, solo and duo performances, acoustic music gigs, rock music gigs, DJ nights, and much more throughout the week. Zion Bar and Lounge is located on Rajpur Road near Payal cinema.
Image courtesy: Zion Bar and Lounge/Instagram