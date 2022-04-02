Want to party in Dehradun? Check out these 10 best bars for a good time

If you are looking forward to enjoying a drink with a view, head to Ladder to Lounge on the quaint Sahastradhara Road. The rooftop bar features quirky furnishings and offers the perfect setting to unwind after a day’s hard work. Located above Hotel Hill View, the lounge is known for its cocktails and punches. They have great offers throughout the drink. For instance, buy two and get one free, or free vodka shots for the ladies. They also host special Girls Night on Sundays. From their food menu, do try their pizzas and biryanis. Their Friday parties are the best.

Image courtesy: Ladder to Lounge/Instagram