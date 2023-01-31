Best new bars in Delhi for the perfect start to your 2023

If you want to begin new year by hitting the town, you might want to read this. Check out the best new bars in Delhi that have opened up in 2023, to make your weeknight plans better.

We’re sure you’re already looking at planning your weekends at the city’s best hotspots. While you unwind after the work week with your work buddies (or friends), we’re sure you’d want a fun time with beers, cocktails and the like. Or maybe, you’re just looking for a place to bring in your bachelor’s (or bachelorette) and want to live vivaciously as a single person before you get married. And given the winter season, a good, stiff drink is what’s needed to warm you up as you dance away through the night.

What’s on the plan, for us, is checking out the new bars in Delhi that have opened up in 2023. The new places come with a lot of promise, with quirky themes and quirkier offerings. And they might just be the place you need to be at this weekend!

So, if you’re looking for ways to combine your nighttime fun and catch up with your friends, check out the best new bars in Delhi in 2023 and have the time of your life!

Best new bars in Delhi in 2023

December 2022

Yes, December’s already gone by, but there have been some hotspots that we still love to visit.

Habibi by Khubani

One of the newest additions to Delhi’s nightlife, Habibi by Khubani is a place that offers the best in entertainment, food and of course, alcohol. Make the most of your weekend nights with enthralling music as you dance your heart out with your buddies, and enjoy the chill scenes that the place has to offer.

Where: Aerocity, Delhi

When: Friday and Saturday: 1:00 pm to 5:00 am

Price: Rs 5,000 (for two)

January 2023

ZYLO by Kakapo

Located in Mehrauli, ZYLO is the latest addition to the thumping Delhi nightlife. The place serves a contemporary menu with delicious food and beverages. With a clear view of Qutub Minar, the place makes for a beautiful outlet to spend your evenings at, and the menu here will make you unwind with joy.

Where: Ambawatta One, Mehrauli

When: 12:00 pm t0 11:00 am

Price: Rs 3,000 (for two)

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Adam Wilson/Unsplash