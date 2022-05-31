Classic to craft: 12 best beers in India under Rs 200 for your at-home hop collection

Whether you enjoy cracking open a cold one at the end of every work day or are stocking up for the next game night with your friends – we’ve got a list of the best beers in India under Rs 200 to seek out on your next visit to the liquor store.

India is no lightweight when it comes to drinking beer. The country is home to brews that date back as far as 1500 BC, when fermented barley and rice-based concoctions were fused with local fruits and spices. Eventually, in 1830, Edward Abraham Dyer, set up the country’s first brewery named Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh, which produced the beer brand Lion. It also led to the creation of a new style of beer that was higher in alcohol and hop profile – India Pale Ale.

Today, breweries are ubiquitous in the country, offering everything from classic stouts and lagers to craft creations with apple cider and coffee. And regardless of which type you’d rather have in your at-home collection, there’s a host of delicious options by brands – international and homegrown – that won’t break the bank. Here’s our pick of the best beers in India under Rs 200 for your at-home bar.

Best beers in India under Rs 200 for your next guzzle

Corona Extra Premium Beer

One of the most popular brands in the world, Corona draws from a strong Mexican heritage and promises the choicest blend of filtered water, malted barley, corn, and yeast. This particular brew has a pale straw colour when poured and is clear, with a medium white head. Easy on the palate with a subtle sweetness and just a hint of hops this beer is best enjoyed the classic way – with a wedge of lime stuffed into the pint. This one will transport you to sunny beach days.

ABV: 5.30 percent

Price: Rs 185 (330 ml)

Budweiser Premium

One of the most popular beers in India, this one is a medium-bodied American-style pale lager that’s an indispensable feature across bars and at-home stockpiles. Brewed over 21 nights with the choicest hops and barley, the brand uses a unique ageing technique with beechwood that’s believed to lend a certain smooth quality to the beer. This, along with the fact that it packs on the flavour and is crisp in part, might be why it’s one of the most popular lagers in the world.

ABV: 5 percent

Price: Rs 135 (330 ml)

Hopper Witbier Beer

This one is reminiscent of summers spent at the beach or a breezy picnic. Made with 30 percent wheat and 70 percent barley, the brew goes through seven days of fermentation and 25 days of maturation. The payoff is a light yellow, smooth, and creamy concoction that has notes of curacao orange peels and spicy coriander seeds which makes it perfect for sipping as is or experimenting with in cocktails. The bitterness is well-rounded and subtle as well.

ABV: 4.9 percent

Price: Rs. 150 (330 ml)

Bira 91 Malabar Stout

If you enjoy a cup of ‘Joe as much as you do a chilled glass of beer, you’re going to want to stock up on this one. Bira 91, one of the most popular craft beer brands in the country, uses coffee beans sourced from the Malabar Hills (hence the name) and fuses them with roasted rye and melano malt for this toasty concoction. Bold, robust, and tropical, the blend is in collaboration with artisanal coffee brand Blue Tokai and has a well-balanced bitter flavour with notes of chocolate and oat as well as a dark amber colour.

ABV: 4.5 percent

Price: Rs. 160 (330 ml)

Carlsberg All Malt Premium Beer

This lager is one of the most recommended brews for those just starting out on their beer journey. Carlsberg, a popular brand from Denmark, is known for its diverse, fit-for-every-occasion beer. Brewed with the finest European hops and malt, this one has notes of fruit and spice along with a sharp bitter bite that’s quite palatable. It also pours clear, with a light straw colour, clean aroma, and refreshing flavour.

ABV: 5 percent

Price: Rs 120 (500 ml)

Tuborg Green Beer

Another easy-drinking beer that is known to be the life of any party, Tuborg Green has a unique pull-off cap that makes it convenient for parties. That aside, it’s a bottom-fermented lager and is brewed such that it presents a mild, fresh flavour with notes of flowers and grain. Medium rich with a moderate bitterness in the aftertaste, this one pairs well with salads and spicy curries alike.

ABV: 4.6 percent

Price: Rs 180 (650 ml)

Heineken Lager Beer Price

A lager that’s got a deep golden colour, Heineken lager tastes stronger than most mass-produced lagers while being light on the palate and easy to drink. The full-bodied beer has a bitterness that is well rounded yet unmistakable. Not to mention, the finish is crisp and clean. Few things are as refreshing as this brew. This could be why it’s also one of the most popular.

ABV: 5 percent

Price: Rs 100 (750 ml)

White Rhino WIT

Famed to be one of India’s first craft breweries, White Rhino has been leading the beer game for a while now. Their Belgian-style wheat beer is a light and refreshing concoction that fuses Belgian techniques with Indian rolled wheat, curacao orange peel, and fresh, organic coriander seeds from the Himalayas. The payoff is a crisp, easy-to-drink brew that’s also quite aromatic.

ABV: 4.9 percent

Price: Rs 150 (330 ml)

Simba Stout

One of the country’s first homegrown craft beer brands, Simba has made a name for itself in the world of boozy brews. Their stout is also believed to be one of the first bottled craft stouts. An ebony coloured concoction with bold, robust flavours, the stout is creamy, with hints of espresso, caramel, and dark chocolate. If you enjoy your beer toasty, there’s no better hops for you.

ABV: 5 percent

Price: Rs 175 (330 ml)

Godfather The Legendary Original Strong Beer

If strong beers are your thing, this one won’t disappoint. The brew has a stable head, golden-amber shade and smooth, full-bodied flavour that packs a punch. It’s got a brewing cycle of 25 days and utilises quality hops, malt, and barley. The high-alcohol percentage and strong flavour makes it popular across bars and amidst beer aficionados. It also pairs well with fried food.

ABV: 7.5 percent

Price: Rs 180 (650 ml)

Beor360 Wheat Beer

An artisanal craft beer brand, Beor 360 uses the choicest ingredients from across the world. However, the not-so-secret, yet unique ingredient that sets their beer apart is the use of water straight from the Himalayan Springs. The wheat beer has notes of clove, coriander, and banana. It also contains chamomile, which adds a subtle floral aroma to the concoction. Orange peel, meanwhile, gives it that citrus tang. Each sip is reminiscent of a tropical vacation.

ABV: 4.9 percent

Price: Rs 120 (330 ml)

BeeYoung Beer

Known for merging quality ingredients to concoct delicious craft news, Kimaya Himalayan understands what the modern Indian needs. Their BeeYoung beer is reflective of this. Crisp and clean with subtle bitterness and a citrus twang, the beer is great for when you’re just starting out or need something that goes down smooth. The finish is accentuated by Columbus and Styrian Golding hops that make it gentle on the palate and quite popular. Not to menton, it’s a strong beer.

ABV: 7.2 percent

Price: Rs 100 for a 500 ml bottle

All images: Courtesy brands