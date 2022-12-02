Best champagne in India: Add bubbly luxury to your celebrations with these bottles

From the pop of the cork to the clink of crystal flutes – few experiences spell indulgence like those courtesy of a bottle of bubbly from the northeast of France. If you enjoy the luxury of sipping Champagne, we’ve listed out a few of the best options in India.

The showstopper of a wedding spread, the talking point of a date in a fine-dining establishment, and the indispensable aspect of the services aboard a luxury cruiser – Champagne is seen as the creme-de-la-creme of the wine world. Historically, the beverage was closely tied to the royalty – with manufacturers associating their bottles with those on top of the social strata. However, its delicate floral-citrus-peach notes can fit right into most occasions, including a Friday-night dinner and Sunday brunch. Not to mention, birthday parties.

Naturally, a bubbly is a must-have. By law, all Champagne needs to hail from the eponymous province in France. Featuring grapes like Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier – the fizz is courtesy of a traditional method called Méthode Champenoise, which involves a second fermentation in the bottle. At home in the top shelves of wine stores, you’re likely to spot a range of options – doux, brut, extra brut, and more – each hinting at how sweet or dry a sip promises to be. However, if you can’t decide which to go with, we’ve rounded up a list of the best, most delicious bottles of Champagne in India.

Best, splurge-worthy bottles of Champagne in India

Dom Perignon P2 Champagne

This iconic brand – which popularised the phrase “Come quickly, I am tasting the stars!” – is named after the French Benedictine monk who is believed to have transformed the production and quality of Champagne wines for the better. Not to mention, it’s James Bonds’ most cherished brand. Naturally, it’s the frontrunner of our roundup.

This particular option is sharp and full, featuring primarily pinot noir grapes. 16 years in the making, every sip comes with notes of honeysuckle, toasted almonds, and orange. Best paired with seafood, salads, and red meat, this medium-bodied wine is both smoky and refreshing – worth the investment.

Price: Rs 60,000 approx.

Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne

In the business of bubbly since 1776, Louis Roederer is believed to be one of the few family-run Champagne houses in France. The Cristal wine is their most popular, created in 1876 for the delicate taste of Tsar Alexander II. The emperor sipped the Champagne in a flat-bottomed, transparent lead-crystal bottle – hence the name.

Featuring Chardonnay and Pinot noir grapes at their best maturity, the wine is aged for a little over six years. The payoff? A refined, balanced sip that comes with notes of honey, orange peel, raspberry, white cherry, apple, toast, and white chocolate. The bubbles are creamy and the texture silken. Light-footed, dry, and refreshing, you could store this for up to twenty years without losing its character. That’s a win in our books.

Price: 43,000 approx.

Besserat De Bellefon Cuvee BB 1843

The Besserat De Bellefon Champagne house is one of the most popular across the globe. Having been around since 1843, the brand has been served in the most popular Cabarets – including Moulin Rouge – and was chosen as the go-to bubbly for Air France, amongst other achievements. Most wines that come from here are made to accompany a meal. The Besserat de Bellefon BB 1843 is no exception. Featuring Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Meunier grapes – the fermentation process involves the use of oak, which gives it a unique flavour.

The house has a specific production process which consists of adding less ‘liqueur de tirage; (yeast, sugar, and wine) – which pays off in a lighter form of bubbles. It pours a pale gold, with notes of baked bread and citrus on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, comes with a touch of spice, elevated by fine bubbles. This wine pairs well with seared scallops, roast lamb leg, and apple and raspberry compote.

Price: Rs 42,000 approx.

Billecart Salmon Brut Rose

This medium-sized Champagne house has been in the business of fizz since 1818. Over the years, it’s built a reputation for the most elegant bubbly options – pairing well with most culinary creations. The Brut Rose is fresh and elegant – featuring Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier. It pours a pale, bright pink with warm glints of gold and a frothy mousse. Every sip is reminiscent of strawberries, raspberries, and citrus. Ideal as an aperitif, you could pair this with wild salmon or sushi. That aside, if you’d like a light, balanced wine for your home, we can’t think of a better option.

Price: Rs 18,000 approx.

Moët & Chandon Rose Imperial

Known to be one of the most sought-after Champagne brands in the world – and by extention, one of the best in India – Moët & Chandon has nearly three centuries of bubbly history to its name. The highlights of this include being the first to be sprayed at a celebration – courtesy of Dan Gurney who popped a bottle after winning a 24-hour Le Mans race in 1967 as well as being favoured by royalty like Queen Elizabeth II. A blend of Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, and Chardonnay – it pours a pink with amber highlights. Every sip is reminiscent of wild strawberry, raspberry, peach, cherry, rose, and pepper. You might even note hints of refreshing menthol. This one’s perfect for romantic evenings and weddings.

Price: Rs 11,000 approx.

Laurent Perrier La Cuvée Brut Champagne

Founded in 1812, a bottle of Laurent Perrier Champagne is one of the most coveted in the world. This includes their bottle of La Cuvee Brut, which features Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier grapes and is aged for about four years. The payoff? A pale gold pour with fine bubbles and persistent mousse. On the nose are notes of fresh citrus, white flowers, and peach. Every sip, meanwhile, comes with fruity freshness and a delicate finish. Best part? If you’re looking for an elegant gift to take to a celebration, this medium-bodied wine fits the bill.

Price: Rs 8,000 approx.

