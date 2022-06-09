Get your fix of some good ol’ kaapi at these 9 filter coffee places in Delhi-NCR

If you’re a coffee lover, there’s no way you haven’t sampled South Indian filter coffee. And if your idea of a pick-me-up is a flavourful cup of caffeine, these filter coffee places in Delhi-NCR are what you need to hit up, stat!

Coffee can cure anything – from morning drowsiness to a rainy day blues to hangovers. And South Indian-style filter coffee is no less – the milky, creamy, flavourful beverage boasts of a robust aroma that will transport you to the coffee plantations in Coorg and other regions around, and flavours that will refresh, energise and soothe you all at the same time.

The powder for this coffee is made using a blend of Arabica and Robusta beans, mixed with about 20 percent Chicory powder. The addition of this last ingredient, a woody plant that is found in the region, gives the beverage its distinct flavour and aroma, along with the deep brown hue that is associated with filter coffee.

The perfect brew is then created by mixing a filtered decoction of the coffee and hot milk, mixed by transferring from the tumbler to dabara (the South Indian utensil used to make coffee) from a height. The process is repeated several times to introduce air to the beverage and froth it up, giving it a unique flavour profile. The coffee can then be enjoyed as is, or with some sugar (coconut or palm sugar add a sweet, caramelised flavour). The drink not only makes for a flavourful treat, but is a visual delight as well, and is a great beverage to have with your South Indian meal or simply when you’re taking time out for yourself and reading a book.

So, if you want to find out where you can get this delicious beverage in Delhi-NCR, we have rounded up some filter coffee places in the city for you!

9 filter coffee places in Delhi-NCR for some authentic kaapi