Get your fix of some good ol’ kaapi at these 9 filter coffee places in Delhi-NCR

If you’re a coffee lover, there’s no way you haven’t sampled South Indian filter coffee. And if your idea of a pick-me-up is a flavourful cup of caffeine, these filter coffee places in Delhi-NCR are what you need to hit up, stat!
Coffee can cure anything – from morning drowsiness to a rainy day blues to hangovers. And South Indian-style filter coffee is no less – the milky, creamy, flavourful beverage boasts of a robust aroma that will transport you to the coffee plantations in Coorg and other regions around, and flavours that will refresh, energise and soothe you all at the same time.
The powder for this coffee is made using a blend of Arabica and Robusta beans, mixed with about 20 percent Chicory powder. The addition of this last ingredient, a woody plant that is found in the region, gives the beverage its distinct flavour and aroma, along with the deep brown hue that is associated with filter coffee.
The perfect brew is then created by mixing a filtered decoction of the coffee and hot milk, mixed by transferring from the tumbler to dabara (the South Indian utensil used to make coffee) from a height. The process is repeated several times to introduce air to the beverage and froth it up, giving it a unique flavour profile. The coffee can then be enjoyed as is, or with some sugar (coconut or palm sugar add a sweet, caramelised flavour). The drink not only makes for a flavourful treat, but is a visual delight as well, and is a great beverage to have with your South Indian meal or simply when you’re taking time out for yourself and reading a book.
So, if you want to find out where you can get this delicious beverage in Delhi-NCR, we have rounded up some filter coffee places in the city for you!
9 filter coffee places in Delhi-NCR for some authentic kaapi
Since 1981, Saravana Bhavan has been synonymous with delicious and affordable South Indian fare. The outlet, located in New Delhi’s Janpath, is always packed, especially during lunch hours, but the food is definitely worth it. What makes it all the more special is its filter coffee, which is among the best in Delhi. The flavour of the milk and coffee concoction has a natural sweetness to it, but one can always add more for additional flavour. And the beverage is the perfect way to end a good meal!
Image: Courtesy of @cook_ingbasicsby_vansh/Instagram
Savya Rasa opened its doors to Delhi just recently, and has quickly become one of the city’s go-to places for authentic South Indian fare. And if you’re out shopping in Select CITYWALK or DLF Avenue, Saket, or are working nearby, a stop at the restaurant for their filter coffee is a must. Served with a side of sugars such as coconut, palm and brown, the aromatic beverage is just what you need for a pick-me-up after a long, tiring day.
Image: Courtesy of Anushka Goel
There’s nothing better than a hot cup of coffee and a good book. And filter coffee hits all the right notes for us. So, if you’re on the lookout for some filter coffee places in Delhi, Carnatic Cafe’s outlets make some amazing coffee for you to sample, which will leave you coming back for more.
Image: Courtesy of @carnaticcafeindia/Instagram
Among the best-known places in Delhi for their South Indian thalis is Andhra Bhavan. Apart from their delicious, affordable meals, what draws huge crowds is their filter coffee – a concoction that is flavourful, energising and super easy on the pocket!
Image: Courtesy of @mrinoshi/Instagram
Among the many places in Delhi that serve authentic filter coffee is Karnataka Food Centre, complete with a shared community table experience and delectable meals. Come here after work for a leisurely evening or opt for a delectable lunch – no matter what you pick, you’ll only leave happy and content!
Image: Courtesy of @fills.in_foryou/Instagram
Among the oldest places in Noida for delicious South Indian fare, Lakshmi Coffee House is a great place to visit for a lunch break with your colleagues or for a post-work coffee session. The place offers some of the most refreshing filter coffees in Delhi-NCR, and it is not too heavy on the pocket, too!
Image: Courtesy of @tasteofgirl/Instagram
Affordable meals and flavourful filter coffee makes this one of the must-visit places in Delhi, especially after a long day at work. Udupi Cafe is always bustling with people, and is a great hangout spot for working professionals and students alike.
Image: Courtesy of @watchesandcrown/Instagram
Juggernaut is probably among the most popular cafes in Delhi for authentic South Indian fare. Their offerings include some delicious dosas, idlis and a lot more, but what draws us to the pretty cafe is its filter coffee, which tastes even better in the cool winter months!
Image: Courtesy of @priyasingh1901/Instagram
Dreaming of yummy South Indian cuisine in Gurugram? Thalaivar is the place for you! The outlet serves up some delicious meals as well as a refreshing filter coffee, which will surely energise you after a long day at work!
Address: Worldmark, Sector 65 Gurugram
Image: Courtesy of @thalaivarrestaurant/Instagram
Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock