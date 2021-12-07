Craving cafe-like coffee? Invest in these home coffee machines for the perfect brew

Having said that, how do you decide which coffee maker is the best fit for you? The key things to consider while purchasing a coffee machine are its body, capacity, and filtration system. To help you make the right choice, here’s a buying guide of some of the best coffee makers available in the Indian market. Let’s take a look!

With a compact coffee maker, you can now make your favourite café-style coffee at home in minutes. You can adjust the flavour, sweetness, strength, cream or milk ratio as per your liking. These at-home coffee makers are also easy to operate and clean.

Are you someone whose mornings are incomplete without a mug of steaming cup of coffee? Well, you’re not alone in this! A lot of us rely on that perfect cup of coffee to function better in the mornings. But then, you can’t just head to a café first thing in the morning to grab an espresso, a latte or cappuccino. So, how would you save the day? This is where a coffee maker comes in to make your life easier.

If you live alone and there’s no one to make you a hot mug of coffee, the Black & Decker 1-cup coffee machine is here at your service! It’s also a suitable choice for travellers who can’t live without coffee. Say hello to its pull-out filter holder which makes cleaning and maintenance hassle-free. Much to your pleasant surprise, it also includes a unique auto-shutoff feature in case you get busy and forget to switch off the machine once the brewing is done.

This ergonomic coffee maker from Pigeon is a must-have, if you have a busy life. Thanks to its mesh filter, you can now brew the classic filter kaapi in a few minutes and start your mornings with a boost of energy. It is based on firm rubber legs that prevent it from slipping off the kitchen countertop. Besides, you don’t need to worry about cleaning as it comes with an anti-drip mechanism.

If you’re living with three or four coffee-loving roomies, this portable coffee maker is the best choice for you. It can brew up to 12 cups of fresh coffee, courtesy of its charcoal water filter. The best thing about this machine is that you program it 24 hours in advance and it also has an auto-shutoff option for 4 hours. Its ergonomic handle helps you carry it around and ensures dripless pouring.

Master the art of making the perfect cup of coffee with Coffeeza’s amazing combo of a coffee maker along with a milk frother. Use the Coffeeza capsules (this machine comes with 60!) to brew a café-style coffee at home and start your day on the right note. The automatic milk frother lets you prepare all your favourite varieties of coffee, from cappuccino to latte.

Built for durability, the InstaCuppa French press serves as the best gift for any coffee aficionado. Its glass carafe comes with measurement markings to make the right amount of coffee with a brew time of under 4 minutes. The 4-layer filtration system ensures that your cup of coffee is devoid of any grains and is creamy and frothy. This jug-shaped machine has a v-spout which helps you pour your coffee without spilling.

Brew your authentic mug of espresso in just minutes with the Bialetti Moka Pot. This elegant Italian coffee maker has managed to retain its iconic design and technological simplicity since 1933. Known for its top-notch quality, this easy to use machine is a great investment. Its octagonal shape diffuses the heat enough to bring out that rich, permeating aroma of fresh coffee.

If you’re looking for a compact and effective coffee maker, this machine by De’Longhi is the one for you. Due to its ultraslim design, this coffee maker doesn’t take up too much space in your kitchen. Use its flow stop feature to avoid spillage and get your piping hot cup of coffee ready in just 40 seconds. It allows for just one or two cups of coffee at one go, so it’s a convenient tool to have if you live alone. Its automatic turn off switch makes it energy efficient and offers brewing options for espresso and cappuccino.

Get yourself Philips’s 760-watt coffee maker and start your day with that extra kick of caffeine to keep you focused for hours. It can make 2-7 cups of coffee at one go. If you’re inviting people over for an evening treat, you’re all set to impress them with your coffee-making skills. The drip stop feature prevents coffee from spilling, so cleaning the machine is not at all a worry. Unlike most other machines, this one has an in-built aroma twister that circulates the coffee to bring out the perfect flavour and taste. Wonderful, isn’t it?

Let your mornings be graced by the aroma of a freshly-brewed cup of coffee with this sleek coffee maker by Morphy Richards. It comes with brewing options for espresso, cappuccino and latte along with two nozzles — milk frothing and turbo cappuccino. The best features of this coffee maker are its heat-resistant glass carafe that helps to determine your preferred amount of coffee and its 2-cup filter that extracts even the finest particles. Cleaning this espresso machine is hassle-free as it includes a removable drip tray that takes care of any spillage.

Get your hands on this portable coffee maker by Nespresso if you wish to start your mornings with a barista-style cup of coffee. Thanks to its one-touch operation, this machine is energy efficient and comes with a 19 bar high-pressure pump. It takes less than 30 seconds for the water to heat up and has an automatic switch that turns off after every 9 minutes. What’s best, the machine incorporates two programmable cup sizes for espresso (1.35 ounces) and lungo (5 ounces).

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do I need a coffee machine at home?

If you’re a coffee lover and can’t function without your favourite cup of joe, keeping a coffee machine at home is a good idea. With this efficient machine, you don’t need to order or run to a cafe early in the morning. Brew cafe-style coffee in the comfort of your home while saving money, energy and time.

How to choose the best coffee machine?

The key things to consider while purchasing a coffee machine are its body, capacity and filtration system.

What type of coffee beans/powder should I use in a coffee machine?

The Arabica variety is one of the best kinds of coffee powder to use in a coffee maker. But you may pick any other variety, as per your preference.

How to keep the coffee machine clean & avoid smell?

Most of the latest models of coffee machines come with an anti-drip mechanism that prevents spillage. However, the insides of the machine too need proper cleaning. Here are a few tips to keep your machine spik and span. Use vinegar and water to fill the reservoir and turn the brew on. Once the cycle is over, you may flush out the mixture and rinse off the machine with clean water.

What kind of water works best to make coffee?

Good coffee requires minerals like magnesium and calcium for taste enhancement. These minerals are found in hard water. But then again, too much mineral can overpower the flavour of coffee and affect its taste.

Soft water, on the other hand, might bring down the strength of your coffee. It’s best to experiment with different kinds of water to figure out what suits your taste buds the most.

How is frothing different from steaming? Should I get a separate frother?

The big difference here is the technique. While frothing provides more volume and foam to the milk, steaming is for heating.

You should also understand the frothing/steaming capabilities of your machine. It can either be in-built or a separate device altogether.

If you wish to get a separate device, there are three options available: electric, manual, and handheld. Manual and handheld frothers are usually smaller and cheaper while electric ones are more powerful and can be costlier. The latter can give you cafe-quality drinks though.

Featured Image: Courtesy Chait Goli/Pexels; Hero Image: Courtesy Chevanon Photography/Pexels