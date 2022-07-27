Best homegrown red wines in India for a connoisseur-grade grape collection

From the lean sip of a shiraz to the lush mouthfeel of a cabernet sauvignon – the luxurious experience of savouring a vino is unmatched. Especially if it has a ruby hue. We’re bringing the corkscrews out for the best, most swirl-worthy homegrown red wines in India.

For many across the world, winding down with a goblet of red wine at the end of the day is a beloved ritual. And seeing as how each bottle comes with layered flavours and antioxidants packed to the brim, vinos have only grown in popularity over the years. With this, however, arrived scores of options, lining the aisles of liquor stores with labels declaring varying ageing periods, regions of origin, and storage techniques.

Of these, some of the most unique are produced right at home – promising complex flavour profiles that would appeal to amateurs and aficionados alike. And if you’ve got a collection going, these would add a drop of elegance to the line-up without breaking the bank. We can’t think of a more exciting way to indulge in grapes. Here’s exploring all the best red wines in India that are a must-sip.

Get swirling with these 7 best homegrown red wines in India

KRSMA Estates Cabernet Sauvignon

From the estate that continues to be the only from the country to feature on the World’s Best Vineyards list for the second consecutive year comes this vintage, complex Cabernet Sauvignon. The most powerful, signature expression of the vineyard, this one’s got layers to it and was matured for 14 months in French oak. On the palate are notes of ripe black fruit, smoke, cocoa, oak, and red cherry. The mouthfeel is juicy, with smooth tannins. Besides, you could also age the wine for a decade or more in a cellar if you’re so inclined. Pair this with grilled tenderloin, gosht biryani, portobello mushrooms, aged hard cheeses.

Price: Rs 2000 approx. (750 ml)

Grover Chene Grande Reserve Tempranillo

The name behind some of India’s finest wines, Grover Zampa happens to be the country’s largest exporter of vino, with bottles hopping over to Japan, United States, and Australia. The vineyard, however, is most known for being the first in India to grow Tempranillo grapes. Naturally, this particular expression is one of their best. A signature blend of Tempranillo and Shiraz, this red comes with ripe, dark fruit aromas. On the palate are notes of blackberry, plum, and currant with hints of vanilla, liquorice, and chocolate. The finish is elegant, making for an ideal everyday sip.

Price: Rs 2000 approx. (750 ml)

Fratelli Sette

With vineyards based in grape-heaven Maharashtra – Akluj to be specific, Fratelli aimed at making a Super Tuscan (popular red blends from Italy) right at home. Sette is an approachable and elegant expression that’s the product of meticulous craftsmanship. A combination of Sangiovese and Cabernet Sauvignon – each grape is handpicked before being blended in French oakwood barrels for over two years. The payoff is a medium-bodied vino which is complex and fresh. On the palate are notes of cherry, ripened fruit, and spices. Pair this one with grilled lamb chops, bacon carbonara, vegetarian Kolhapuri, and handi gosht.

Price: Rs 2000 approx. (750 ml)

Sula Rasa Syrah

Perhaps one of the most recognisable wine brands in India, Sula propelled Nashik to the status of being the wine capital of India. It also introduced the country to classic varieties like Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc, Zinfandel, and Riesling. Their Syrah, believed to be one of the best in the country, is rich and delicately spiced. Grapes picked from the finest yards are matured in French oak barrels for 12-14 months and every sip brings with it notes of red berries, vanilla, mocha, and pepper. Supple tannins complement this experience. Best part? The wine is made with sustainable practices. Pair your red with nalli nihari, red curry, chicken, or paneer tandoori tikka.

You can visit the Sula vineyards in Nashik for a tour.

Price: Rs 1,700 approx. (750 ml)

Falak Reserve Cabernet Shiraz

Inspired by fine-dining sensibilities, Falak Reserve Cabernet Shiraz is a product of the passion of Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru and expertise of Grover Zampa vineyards. A popular expression of the hotel’s signature label, this meticulously-crafted blend is complex while being balanced, this vino pours deep garnet and comprises 80 percent Cabernet Sauvignon and 20 percent Shiraz, aged for a year. Every sip offers notes of cherries, red berries, smoke, and oak. On the nose are hints of violets, potpourri roses, cinnamon, and vanilla. Pair it with spicy Indian delicacies or barbecued meats.

Price: Rs 4,800 approx. (750 ml)

SDU Wine Makers Selection

Dedicated to producing world-class vinos, SDU has state-of-the-art facilities with machinery imported from Italy and wine tanks that put international options to shame. The vineyard, however, is based in the rich soil of Nandi Valley, Karnataka. This particular expression, the brand claims, is their finest. Rich and ruby-hued, the medium-bodied vino blends vintages of Reserva, Syrah, and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. These are matured for 16 months in French oak, providing depth of flavour and a rich mouthfeel. Every sip is reminiscent of fruit and subtle spices with silky tannins that lead to a smooth finish. Only 999 bottles of this red wine have been produced, making it quite coveted.

Price: Rs 1700 approx. (750 ml)

Big Banyan Limited Release Shiraz

With a vineyard located just outside of the city of Bengaluru, Big Banyan bottles some of the country’s most exquisite wines. This particular red expression, the brand claims, is artistry in a bottle. Aged for 12 months in French oak, the Shiraz has deep, bold flavours and pours a ruby red, with hints of mauve. Every sip is reminiscent of blueberries, wild blackberry, black truffle, almond, and leather. On the nose are spices, vanilla, and oak. At one complex and refreshing, the smooth, velvety tannins in this full-bodied wine are a delight.

Price: Rs 1,400 approx. (750 ml)

