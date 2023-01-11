Best new bars in Bangalore to wrap up your week on a spirited note

Helmed by some of India’s best mixologists and marked by creative cocktails – Bangalore’s bars are always buzzin’. Each serves as the perfect spot for fortnightly get-togethers, heady birthday affairs, and even weekday work meetings (it’s an expat city afterall). Best part? This list is consistently growing. Here’s a look at all the new places we’re popping by to let our hair down.

India’s pub capital – also popular for its ever-growing IT culture – works hard, plays hard. And the appetite for spirited (pun intended) destinations has only grown over the past few years. Catering to this are an eclectic set of establishments – from old-world, quintessentially Bangalore watering holes to swanky cocktail spaces that have featured in Asia’s 50 Best Bars list. In fact, when in the city, you’re never too far away from a craft beer or a gin concoction.

These are often complemented by the most eclectic set of bites. Sushi, cheese poppers, Brazilian coxinha – you name it, they serve it. Combine this with access to the famed weather and stunning vistas and you’ve got yourself a night worth raising a toast to. Whether you’re new to the city and have a hankering for experimentative concoctions or are a discerning drinker looking for their next go-to spot – we’ve got a list of new spots that further elevate the city’s drinking scene.

Best new bars in Bangalore to pop by this weekend

January

SOCIAL

This wildly popular neighborhood bar and cafe has an all-new destination in North Bangalore. On offer are quintessential comfort bites – from cheesy pastas to spicy momos – as well as heady drinks – guzzle-worthy beers to tropical cocktails.

Best part? The space will feature a stunning digital art museum as well – complete with NFTs on display. If you enjoy your bars with a side of futuristic sensibilities, this one will not disappoint.

Address: 472, New BEL Road, Ground floor next to Shanti Sagar Hotel, Chikkamaranahalli, Bengaluru

Contact: +91 86570 39459

Timings: 9:00 am – 1:00 am (Monday-Sunday)

