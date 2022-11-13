Cheers! Here’s how to the choose the best wine glass for every occasion

If you are a wine connoisseur, you would know that choosing the right wine glasses is as important as choosing the right kind of wine. Here’s your ultimate guide to wine glasses and red wine glasses that will come in handy for every occasion.

Wine is one such exquisite drink which not only has to be stored right, but also has to be poured and drunk right to elevate the entire experience. While some wine glasses are minimalist and just do the job, some are extravagant and statement. You will find a number of different kinds of glasses in the market, especially in the online space. But we are here to answer all your wine glass questions with this comprehensive guide.

Types of wine glasses

Bordeaux, Cabernet or Merlot red wine glasses

This is custom built for the bolder varieties of reds, such as Bordeaux, Cabernet and Merlot. This variety is the tallest, with a broad base, a medium to large stem and a large bowl that closes at the opening. It allows a significant amount of oxygen to be in contact with the wine.

Syrah, Shiraz, Sangiovese or Malbec red wine glasses

This looks almost the same as the previous one, but it is shorter and has a smaller bowl. These glasses are for medium to full-bodied red wines where they take the edge off the harsh flavours and spice of the wine and make the wine hit your palette slower because of the smaller opening.

Burgundy or Pinot Noir red wine glasses

This is most commonly used for Pinot Noir and Burgundy and is the shortest and widest among them all. The wide bowl and shorter stem collects the bolder aromas and lands all the intense flavours to the correct part of your tongue.

Sauvignon Blanc or Riesling white wine glasses

White wine glasses are different. This type of wine glass has a mid to long stem and a narrow bowl that closes in slightly.

Chardonnay wine glasses

These kinds of glasses are absolutely opposite to the above type of glasses. Chardonnay glasses have a wide bowl, ideal for full-bodied white wines and a much shorter stem.

Universal wine glasses

If you are just starting out and do not want to invest in high-end white or red wine glasses, this is your ideal choice. It’s perfect for red wine and white wine.

How to choose the best wine glasses?

As we mentioned above, choosing the right kind of wine glass is just as important as choosing the right kind of wine. The style, shape and thickness of a wine glass is of utmost importance in determining how the wine presents itself and tastes.

There are three things to keep in mind when choosing a wine glass. They are:

Bowl shape

This is the determining factor of how much air gets into the wine, which influences the overall taste and aroma of the wine. The smaller the bow, the harder it is for the aroma to escape. When you are drinking from a glass with a smaller bowl, you will notice more aromas hitting your nose. So, wine glasses with smaller bowls are more suited for white wines.

When it comes to red wine, they have bolder character and aroma which need more aeration in order to release the flavours. So, they need a wider bowl that allows more oxygen in the air to reach the wine.

For sparkling wines and champagnes, they need a glass with a narrow flute in order to preserve the bubbles.

Thickness of rim

The thickness of the glass at the rim determines the flow of the wine from the glass to the mouth. A glass that has a thin-cut rim with no lip will make sure the wine reaches your mouth more smoothly than a glass with thicker rims.

Stem or no stem

Stemmemd glasses are the first choice for wines. That is because the temperature of the wine can greatly impact the taste. When you hold the glass by the stem, there is no direct body contact with the glass and the temperature of the wine stays unaffected. This stem is important espeically for white wines like Sauvignon Blanc or Chardonnay, which taste the best when slightly chilled. Whereas, red wines are best enjoyed when they are at room temperature. So, how to hold a red wine glass doesn’t matter as much in case of red wines, as much as it does for white wines.

What is the difference between red wine glass and white glass?

One of the major difference between red wine glass and white wine glass is the length of the stem. White wine glasses tend to have longer stems, so that there is more space to hold the glass. Whwreas, red wines can be had in glasses with shorter stems or no stems at all.

Another point of difference between these glasses is that red wine glasses have a broader rim and bowl than red wine glasses.

Best red wine glasses

Here are some of the best red wine glasses you can add to your arsenal for the best wine experience.

Hero Image: Courtesy Kelsey Knight/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Lefteris kallergis/Unsplash



