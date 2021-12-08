Plan a trippy jaunt to these 11 places in India for the best sake

Japanese cuisine is making a strong place for itself in India; it is a brand that has so much to offer. Today, we are going to be talking about where to get the best sake in India.
Sake is a rice wine from Japan that is slowly going on to become a favourite among all Japanese food enthusiasts. It is made by fermenting the rice that has been polished to remove the bran. It is brewed to the point where the starch from the rice is broken down into sugar, which then ferments into an alcoholic beverage.
Where to get the best sake in India
The address says it all! Situated inside The Taj Mahal Palace, Wasabi is an upscale restaurant that is a favourite among all Japanese cuisine aficionados in Mumbai. Apart from their regular sushis, this place is best known for the varieties of sakes available. This was recognised as one of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2018 by San Pelligrino. When you taste the food here, you will know why.
Image: Courtesy Wasabi by Morimoto
This pan-Asian restaurant in Bandra is another addition to the list of where you can get the best sake in India. From beef fried Nasi Goreng to rice paper rolls and baos — you get everything here. But their best offering has to be sake, for which you definitely need to visit this restaurant.
Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
Another upscale Japanese dining place in Mumbai, this Khar restaurant serves a range of lip-smacking Japanese delicacies and a range of alcoholic beverages to choose from. But head there to get introduced to the world of sake, with a glass or two and get ready to become a fan for life.
Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
Umame is a pan-Asian restaurant, under the safe hands of famous chef Farrokh Khambata, who whips up gourmet dishes from all across Asia. Guests visit this place for the authentic food ambience. But now you have an added reason to do so. You guessed it right! This is one of the places that serve the best sake in India. Need we say more?
Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
This restaurant’s vibe and motto is “Drink sake, stay soba”, and we totally get that! This is Delhi’s first sake bar and that’s all the introduction it needs. Whether you are a regular with sake or trying it for the first time, there’s no better place than Yuzu to go for! With 25 different sakes on the menu, you will be spoilt for choice.
Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
A local favourite! Guppy has made a place for itself in the heart of Japanese cuisine enthusiasts in Delhi. As soon as you enter this place, the playful vibe and vibrant colours will set your mood for the meal that’s about to come. Enjoy your meal with the star of the day, a bottle of sake. With four different varieties of sake to choose from, you know you are in for a good ride!
Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
This pan-Asian restaurant by The Lalit is also where you get the best sake in India. Situated on the 28th floor, with a view, what else do you need to enjoy a good glass of sake? Get the entire gastronomic journey of Asia right here.
Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
The name says it all, right? Soak in the Japanese bistro vibe, with decorations and accents that will take you to Japan, without having to book tickets. Beyond all the Japanese delicacies, trying the sake here is an absolute must.
Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
This restaurant is for all things Japanese and Korean. If that’s not the best of both worlds, we don’t know what is! They serve shochu and sake, and what more could you ask for? This place in Bangalore, serving one of the best sake in India is nothing less than a must-visit place.
Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
If the Japanese menu was not enough to get you there, the rooftop setting definitely will. Offering a 360-degree view of the city, there’s no better way to enjoy your sake. Also serving shochu and sake, The Days Of Sakura is a sake cocktail you cannot miss.
Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
If you are someone who is tired of the continuous partying scene in Goa and want to grab a peaceful fancy meal, Sakans is your destination. With a quiet ambience that Japanese restaurants are known for, Sakana is known for its authentic Japanese food. They serve cold sake in beautiful ceramic decanters and shot glasses to elevate your dining experience.
Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock