Botanicals by the beach: The limited edition Bombay Sapphire Sunset Gin

Meet the Bombay Sapphire Sunset, a limited edition premium gin inspired by the Goan sunset and its tropical beauty. Here’s all about it.

Sustainability is at the heart of Bombay Sapphire, as is, creative expression and exploration of botanicals. Being one of the world’s leading premium gin brands that sustainably source all their botanicals, their new ‘Sunset’ edition, now introduces three new botanicals such as Indian white cardamom, golden turmeric, and Spanish Mandarin into the mix. More so, perfectly bottling up the tropical charm of the land of Susegads, Goa, and her beautiful sunsets. You must be wondering why specifically these three new botanicals. Well, the Indian cardamom offers warmth and intensity but it is topped off with the sweetness and tanginess of mandarin. More so, the golden turmeric adds a strong undertone of earthiness into the mix.

We flew down to the land from which this botanical mix finds its roots to sample the new Bombay Sapphire Sunset. With a gorgeous view of the sun painting the sky in a pale tint of orange, pink and blue, the roar of Morjim beach waves, and a specially curated cocktail menu based on the new Sunset gin, it indeed was, the sundowner of the season. The evening was graced by celebrities, tastemakers, F&B experts, and influencers, at Saz On The Beach, whose decor by the way, was given a complete floral overhaul that perfectly complemented the new gin.

Adtnu Tiwari, Senior Brand Manager of Premium White Spirits and Bacardi India commented on the launch, “With the influx of gin trends in India and new-age consumers’ keenness for experimentation, we are committed to creatively champion artistry and versatility with our products. The Bombay Sapphire Sunset is a unique take on the premium gin, with botanicals inspired by the glorious and ethereal beauty of the Goan sunset. With its launch in Goa, we aim to provide our consumers with innovative experiences with the added element of exclusivity.”

Bombay Sapphire Sunset is a must-have collectible that emerges through an exclusive launch in Goa, before expanding into other cities. Available in a 750ml bottle and best served with Tonic Water, or Ginger Ale and garnished with an orange wheel, the spirit makes for the perfect and most vibrant drink to revel in during the sunset.

All images: Courtesy Bombay Sapphire