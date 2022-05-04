Bring your inner barista to every party with these fun coffee cocktail recipes

A guide to unique cocktail recipes that fuse the flavourful kick of coffee with the energising punch of boozy beverages in one delicious concoction. Your cups of ‘Joe will never be the same!

Millions can’t do without a sip (or several) of caffeine throughout the day. Coffee’s cult-like following has led to its addition to a wide range of culinary creations, from desserts to curries. And while there are scores of brews, from lattes to tall black, to keep you going through the day, if you’d like an energising hit at happy hour or need a refreshing wakeup call after a long day, the key is to channel both, your inner barista and bartender.

The best part? Alcohol only further elevates the flavours of coffee, allowing its bittersweet, earthy notes to shine. Not to mention, these recipes need very few ingredients and are easy to whip up. And while dark spirits are the poison of choice for coffee cocktails, liqueurs add a little something special to the mix as well. Settle in with a glass over the weekend, or craft a refreshing blend for brunch this summer.

These coffee cocktail recipes will fire up your spirit this summer

Espresso Martini

This popular cocktail is perhaps the most well-known when it comes to coffee-based cocktails. And while there are several variations of this boozy concoction, the classic recipe calls for coffee liqueur, vodka, ice, and a shot of flavour-packed espresso. The payoff is a sweet, creamy, aromatic, smooth and caffeine-packed blend that tastes like dessert. Garnish with espresso beans for an added pizazz.

White Russian

This indulgent cocktail is as easy to make as it is delicious. All you need is vodka, cream, coffee liqueur, and your favourite old-fashioned glass to put it together. The blend is believed to have come into existence around the 60s when a bartender added a bit of cream to the Black Russian cocktail. Soon, the concoction made its big-screen debut with The Big Lebowski, which featured Jeff Bridges’ sipping the blend exclusively. Serve your drink on the rocks for the best sipping experience.

Dominicana

This rum and coffee number is often believed to be a variation of the White Russian. The blend was created by Sasha Petraska from the Milk & Honey bar in New York City, the man credited with founding the modern-day cocktail culture. The recipe calls for aged rum, which offers notes of caramel and vanilla, as well as coffee and cream. The results? A decadent, delicious concoction that’s the perfect stand-in for dessert at any time of the day.

Cold Brew Old Fashioned

If you enjoy a classic old-fashioned cocktail as much as you do your cup of caffeine, this cocktail is right up your alley. Popular across bars in the US, cold brew adds mild yet distinctive coffee notes to the blend that don’t overpower the flavours of bourbon and other ingredients. Add bitters, simple syrup, and a slice of orange to the mix, and you’ve got yourself a refreshing all-day beverage for the summer. You could adjust the proportions of the drink to taste.

Revolver

Few things spell refreshment like a blend of orange and coffee. The Revolver was first brought about in the early 2000s as a twist on the classic Manhattan and featured bourbons with spicy notes. Most recipes today feature three ingredients – orange bitters, coffee liqueur, and whiskey. The citrus notes of the orange cut through the caramel and vanilla notes of bourbon and coffee. The flavour is subtle and light on the palate. Gently squeeze an orange peel against a lit match and hold this above the drink’s surface to release oils that will add a fiery touch to your drink.

Mr Bali Hai

This is a tiki drink that’s a go-to tropical cocktail for people who love their caffeine. The ingredients list includes pineapple juice, lemon juice, coffee liqueur, lightly aged rum, dark blended rum, and sugar. The cocktail originates from the Bali Hai restaurant in San Diego in the 60s and was named after the statue that sat out in the front of the establishment. Serve your drink in a tiki mug or pour it into an old fashioned glass over the rocks.

Coffee Negroni

Toasty caffeine meets the fruity, bitter, citrusy notes of the classic negroni in this recipe. On the ingredients list are cold brew liqueur, gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, and orange peel. The best part? It only takes 90 seconds to put this drink together. Serve your refreshing blend over a lot of good-quality ice and serve cold.

Irish Iced Coffee

No coffee cocktail roundup would be complete without this classic recipe. And in honour of scorching summers, we’re going the chilled route with this iced Irish coffee recipe. You’ll need to grab sugar syrup, cold drip espresso, coffee liqueur, and Irish whiskey on your next grocery run to whip this up. Serve in a chilled glass over ice, and add a lemon peel to garnish. Creamy and refreshing, you shouldn’t miss out on this one.

Siciliano

This cocktail is low in alcohol, serving as an ideal after-dinner digestif. Flavours of Italian vermouth and amaro meet strong cold brew coffee for a delicious blend, and other ingredients often include sugar, soda, vermouth, and orange peel for a refreshing kick. Easy to concoct and smooth on the palate, there’s no excuse not to give this one a go.

Featured image: Courtesy Kike Salazar/Unsplash; Hero image: Courtesy Nahima Aparicio/Unsplash