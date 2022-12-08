Cafes in Bangalore to pop by for the most ‘pearl-fect’ slurp of bubble tea

A unique preparation of chewy tapioca balls and creamy tea has now firmly established itself in the dietary habits of India. If you enjoy the comfort of good ol’ bubble tea, we’re popping by all the places or (stores) in Bangalore that do it justice (pun intended).
In 80s Taiwan – as per the record books – milk tea was quite the rage. Also sought-after? Shaved ice and tapioca balls. At some point these ingredients came together to form boba. Soon enough, street vendors began innovating – introducing fruity flavours and quirky toppings like almond jelly and red beans. Call it an appetite for experimentative beverages or plain curiosity – the beverage quickly gained popularity across the globe, with dedicated boba pop-ups and cafes peppering the streets of every major city. And India is no exception.
Several spots across the country now feature cups of the delicious combination on their menu – complete with exciting flavours and indulgent grub to compliment them. To assemble, tapioca pearls are placed at the bottom and topped with tea or juice before being finished with ice. Refreshing and light – it’s often referred to by its aliases ‘bubble tea’ or ‘pearl tea.’ In the garden city, the best places to grab this concoction range from specialty tea bars to authentic Japanese restaurants – each of which comes with its own unique take. Here’s our pick of the best stores to grab some quali-tea bubble beverages.
Best spots in Bangalore for bubble tea
Nestled in the bustle of Indiranagar – Boba Tree is a charming, Instagrammable destination for bubble tea. The menu here is eclectic with sandwiches, soups, salads, appetisers, pizzas, and more. However, their bubble tea is what has the heart of locals. Options include the classic Thai milk tea as well as more unique flavours like taro, cream cheese, and chocolate lava. They also do their fruit-based, coffee, and matcha bubble teas justice. You could choose a range of toppings like whipped cream, cream cheese, or popping boba.
Perhaps one of the most popular Japanese restaurants in Bangalore – this is the city’s first spot with a sushi conveyor belt. The menu is extensive and the ambiance, buzzing. Popular options here include the cream cheese dumplings, salmon nigiri, maki rolls, and fortune cookie cheesecake. However, their bubble tea menu is exciting as well with flavours like bourbon peanut butter, matcha, Kit Kat, butterfly pea, taro, mixed berry, and Lotus Biscoff. Their signature bubble tea, with fresh milk, orange syrup, and mixed infused tapioca is a must-try.
One of the most popular places for a slurp of bubble tea, Tea Brew is a picturesque, Instagrammable cafe in Indiranagar. The menu here boasts of delicious, indulgent fare like chicken soup, Darjeeling momos, sizzlers, and thin-crust pizzas. The breakfast here is popular as well. However, we’re eyeing the bubble tea menu, which features options like Taiwanese bubble tea, frappe, chocolate shake, passionfruit cooler, and tropical iced tea. To truly amp up the ante, give Boba Island with green apple, brewed black tea, and club soda a go.
Bringing the city’s vegetarians the best that Burmese food has to offer – the Khao Suey, mock-meat curries, and peanut salad are quite popular here. However, few know just how extensive their tea menu is. Options for bubble tea include creamy options like matcha, original, coffee, chocolate and Nutella. For more fruity sips there are yuzu and wild berry bubble teas. We highly recommend the Lotus Biscoff bubble tea – perfectly sweetened and addictive.
This quaint, cosy space in South Bangalore has quite the extensive bubble tea menu. You could choose from traditional flavours like Assam black, Japanese matcha, and jasmine green. Or go fruity with lemon, mango, passionfruit, peach, and strawberry. Those who enjoy all things cocoa will be delighted by their swiss, mocha, spicy, and caramel chocolate creations. You get to choose your tapioca pearls – traditional, caramel, and hazelnut – as well as milk – regular, skim, soy, and almond. And if that doesn’t satisfy your sweet tooth, they also serve up some delightful mochi.
Giving North Bangalore a taste of boba goodness – this spot has the most quirky flavour options. We’re talking options like Gremlin with grape jelly and lemon fizz, Popstar with peach fizz and passion bombs, and Yellow Submarine with mango float and basil seeds. There are also iced teas, smoothies, lattes, and snow beverages with fruity flavours like lychee and green apple. Best part? You can also make your own drink by choosing your base, flavours, and chewables.
Where are you headed for a taste of bubble goodness this weekend?
All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/brands