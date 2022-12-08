Cafes in Bangalore to pop by for the most ‘pearl-fect’ slurp of bubble tea

A unique preparation of chewy tapioca balls and creamy tea has now firmly established itself in the dietary habits of India. If you enjoy the comfort of good ol’ bubble tea, we’re popping by all the places or (stores) in Bangalore that do it justice (pun intended).

In 80s Taiwan – as per the record books – milk tea was quite the rage. Also sought-after? Shaved ice and tapioca balls. At some point these ingredients came together to form boba. Soon enough, street vendors began innovating – introducing fruity flavours and quirky toppings like almond jelly and red beans. Call it an appetite for experimentative beverages or plain curiosity – the beverage quickly gained popularity across the globe, with dedicated boba pop-ups and cafes peppering the streets of every major city. And India is no exception.

Several spots across the country now feature cups of the delicious combination on their menu – complete with exciting flavours and indulgent grub to compliment them. To assemble, tapioca pearls are placed at the bottom and topped with tea or juice before being finished with ice. Refreshing and light – it’s often referred to by its aliases ‘bubble tea’ or ‘pearl tea.’ In the garden city, the best places to grab this concoction range from specialty tea bars to authentic Japanese restaurants – each of which comes with its own unique take. Here’s our pick of the best stores to grab some quali-tea bubble beverages.

Best spots in Bangalore for bubble tea