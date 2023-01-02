Best places in Delhi-NCR to pop by for the most ‘incredi-bubble’ boba tea

Chewy, creamy, and near synonymous with comfort – boba has a cult-following across the world. And India is no exception – catering to the ever-growing appetite for the beverage through eclectic menus and specialty cafes. Here’s a look at a few spots in Delhi-NCR that serve quali-tea bubble concoctions.
A collective appreciation for shaved ice, tapioca, and milk tea in 80s Taiwan led to the creation of a beverage that steadily made its way into the dietary habits of generations. Soon enough, it had graduated from being a street snack to the main event at a dedicated establishment. The assembly is simple enough – tapioca pearls at the bottom, tea poured over, and ice at the top. However, the flavour possibilities are anything but – with options ranging from citrusy strawberry to malty energy drink.
Pearl tea – or boba if you will – has the unique ability of complementing most every kind of food. Fries, pesto pasta, chocolate waffles, sushi, avocado toast, steak and mash – you name it, it’ll pair well with it. Naturally, it served (pun intended) as the perfect addition to menus across the most diverse set of dining spaces in India. When it comes to the capital city, this includes pan-Asian restaurants, Bohemian-themed dinner destinations, and local-favourite reading cafes, amongst others. Whether you’re a seasoned pearl enthusiast or just boba-curious, we’ve got a ready reckoner of the best places in Delhi NCR to pop by for a taste of bubble tea.
Grab slurp-worthy bubble tea from these spots in Delhi NCR
With the promise of authenticity in every slurp, Go Tea is a popular boba spot in town. Founded by three friends – YuSung, Armaan, and Joseph – who aim to shift the way India approaches its beverages, the menu here is exciting. Popular options include Green Matcha, Peachy Oolong, Earl Grey, Caramel Brown, Chocolate Milk, Dolce Cold Coffee, and Strawberry Blossom. We’re eyeing the Korean Banana Milk with freshly-blended banana jam. These can be dressed up with in-house jellies and vegans get to switch to almond milk. Pair these with their wraps or tea cakes. That said, the best part continues to be the fact that they’re all served in Instagrammable 100 percent recyclable plastic utensils.
Bringing Burmese flavours to Indian plates, Burma Burma has a special spot in the hearts of foodies, particularly those that are vegetarians. Their Khow Suey, Samosa Soup, Lemongrass Curry, and mock-meat creations – amongst others – come highly recommended. As do their bubble teas, which come in eclectic flavours – Lotus Biscoff, Nutella, Coffee, Chocolate, Yuzu, and Wild Berry. When it doubt, pick their Original – complete with juicy black tapioca pearls that are sweetened just right.
This charming tea house – with its delicate upholstery and pastel details – looks straight out of a postcard. The menu here is unique – with unusual flavour options like cantaloupe and taro. That aside you can pick from fruity numbers like grape, green apple, strawberry, mango, and passionfruit. If you like sticking with the classic creamy options, there’s original milk, matcha, Taiwanese black tea, and chocolate. Best part? You get to choose your boba – tapioca pearls or aloe vera, strawberry, or coffee jelly. You could also mix things up a bit with popping boba – cantaloupe, strawberry, green apple, litchi. Vegans, you can customise your order with almond or oat milk. They also have roll cakes on offer. Need we say more?
Pan-Asian at its finest – My Choy is no stranger to authentic flavours. The dimsums, sushi, ramen, and baos come highly recommended. As do their bubble teas – Green Tea and Almond Milk, Strawberry and Mango, Thai Iced Tea, and Cold Coffee. Round these out with their desserts – Matcha Cheesecake with Raspberry Compote, Crispy Honey Wonton with Banana Caramel Ice Cream, and Belgian Chocolate Brownie with Vanilla Ice Cream. Delicious!
With the aim to create comfortable community spaces for all things chai – this establishment has fuelled the ever-growing appetite for tea in the capital. The menu offers bubble tea in flavours like watermelon strawberry, rose, litchi, green matcha, double golden, and hazelnut. You could also choose bursting boba – a delightful alternative (or add on, we’re not judging) to its chewy sibling. Pair these with their pakoras, maggi, bun maska, momos, pizzas, and wraps.
Few places in the capital spell comfort like Cha Bar, with locals flocking to the spot to savour snacks while perusing their in-house library. As the name of the establishment suggests, the tea menu here is extensive – with just oolongs coming in a dizzyingly large range of options. The bubble tea options -while not quite as vast – are exciting, with flavours like green apple, mango, cherry, peach, raspberry, and strawberry. When in doubt, go for the classic milk. Pair these with their delicious pasta, wraps, and burgers.
Which of these are you heading to in 2023?
