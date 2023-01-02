Best places in Delhi-NCR to pop by for the most ‘incredi-bubble’ boba tea

Chewy, creamy, and near synonymous with comfort – boba has a cult-following across the world. And India is no exception – catering to the ever-growing appetite for the beverage through eclectic menus and specialty cafes. Here’s a look at a few spots in Delhi-NCR that serve quali-tea bubble concoctions.

A collective appreciation for shaved ice, tapioca, and milk tea in 80s Taiwan led to the creation of a beverage that steadily made its way into the dietary habits of generations. Soon enough, it had graduated from being a street snack to the main event at a dedicated establishment. The assembly is simple enough – tapioca pearls at the bottom, tea poured over, and ice at the top. However, the flavour possibilities are anything but – with options ranging from citrusy strawberry to malty energy drink.

Pearl tea – or boba if you will – has the unique ability of complementing most every kind of food. Fries, pesto pasta, chocolate waffles, sushi, avocado toast, steak and mash – you name it, it’ll pair well with it. Naturally, it served (pun intended) as the perfect addition to menus across the most diverse set of dining spaces in India. When it comes to the capital city, this includes pan-Asian restaurants, Bohemian-themed dinner destinations, and local-favourite reading cafes, amongst others. Whether you’re a seasoned pearl enthusiast or just boba-curious, we’ve got a ready reckoner of the best places in Delhi NCR to pop by for a taste of bubble tea.

Grab slurp-worthy bubble tea from these spots in Delhi NCR