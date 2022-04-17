Party like your favourite celebrities at these restro-bars in Mumbai

Need a fun night out? Groove to some good music and delectable food at these restro-bars in Mumbai, which are celeb favourites, too!

If you’re a Bollywood buff, you know that seeing your favourite stars is a dream come true. And so is visiting the same places they do. Your favourite celebrities love visiting good restro-bars just as much as you do. These six restro-pubs are some of Bollywood’s favourite hangout spots, so be sure to book your tables for a chance to bump into your favourite celeb!

6 restro-bars in Mumbai that are celeb-approved

The Daily Bar & Kitchen

The Daily Bar & Kitchen is known for its Sunday brunches and refreshing cocktails. The dine-in experience is made even better with their live performances and events, along with some scrumptious offerings. What’s more, the place is known to be visited by celebrities looking for a fun night out, so who knows, you might just bump into your favourite stars here.

Address: Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Mizu

If you’re in the mood for some delectable Japanese cuisine, then Mizu is the place you need to be. The restaurant serves up delicious food that’ll leave you coming back for more. What’s more, this is one of the restro-bars that’s often visited by celebrities, and you’ll be sure to bump into one of your favourite stars here.

Address: Ground Floor, Ganga Jamuna Building 14th Road Pali, Khar West, Mumbai

Timings: Lunch: 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm daily, Dinner: 6:30 pm to 12:00 am daily

Estella

Delectable Asian and European fare awaits you at Estella. The restro-bar has a beautiful location by the seaside and offers views of some of the most breathtaking sunsets in the city. What’s more, the place is also a celeb-favourite hangout spot, recently visited by Salman Khan.

Contact: +91 79999 98212

Joshi House

Plush interiors, a modern-royal decor and delectable food — what’s not to like about Joshi House? The place has white interiors, intricately carved pillars and architecture inspired by the havelis in Rajasthan, seamlessly blending into the classy, minimalistic, modern vibe of the place. Often visited by actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Joshi House offers world cuisine, including Italian, Indian and more, which is flavourful and healthy. And enough vegetarian and vegan options ensure no one goes hungry!

Address: 602, Dr Ambedkar Road, Pali Hill

Call: +91 92200 81888

Tori

Serving up gastronomical Latin-Asian cuisine, Tori is among the restro-bars in Mumbai that celebs love to hang out at. With an extensive bar menu, be sure to find the poison of your choice here, while its dining menu, with offerings across cuisines, is sure to keep you coming back for more.

Address: 21, Pali Hill Rd, Union Park, Khar West, Mumbai

Koko

The gastropub is known for its Asian offerings, paired with some refreshing cocktails, which create a memorable experience. Opt for their many delectable offerings, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, and make the most of your dining experience. What’s more, you might bump into your favourite celeb at this Bollywood hangout spot!

Call: +91 77159 63030

