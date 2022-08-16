Why is it expensive: Chateau Avenue Foch is the most expensive champagne at Rs 19.8 crores

facebook
16 Aug 2022 04:05 PM

Sreetama Basu
Champagne lovers, unite! Your love for this premium sparkling wine can now cost you a fortune. Presenting the world’s most expensive champagne, Chateau Avenue Foch.

Sold for $2.5 million (approx Rs 19.94 crores) at an auction to Italian brothers Giovanni and Piero Buono, this champagne was created in a partnership between British entrepreneur, Shammi Shinh and the Sneaky Vampire Syndicate, an NFT club. But there’s more to it than meets the eye. All of that in today’s edition of ‘Why is it expensive’ as we decrypt what makes this bottle of champagne so expensive.

What makes Chateau Avenue Foch the world’s most expensive champagne?

This is not just another bottle of premium liquor. Of course, going by the price tag, it doesn’t require a degree in rocket science to know that. But you will not be able to guess what a bottle of the world’s most expensive champagne comes with.

world's most expensive champagne
Image: Courtesy Instagram/terradinheiros

This bottle of Chateau Avenue Foch comes with an NFT that gives the holder the digital art and intellectual property rights to an image of a now-famous Bored Ape Mutant, as well as all the other collectible cartoon figures that are featured on the bottle. British entrepreneur Shammi Shinh put this bottle for auction with the hope that the sale will raise more awareness about NFTs and people will understand it better.

But that’s not all. The bottle that it comes in also attributes to its price tag. The bottle features artwork by Sneaky Vampire Syndicate as well as Shammi’s signature sparkles with diamond-cut Swarovski stones. Handcrafted in 18-carat solid gold, the Superman-style is what sets the bottle apart. But the major attraction is the single, flawless deep-cut white diamond weighing 19 carats in the center.

The champagne itself is a composition of 60% Pinot Noir, 20% Meunier, 20% Grand Cru Chardonnay, giving it a creamy texture and finish.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram/terradinheiros

Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
