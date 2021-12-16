10 easy Christmas cocktail recipes you can make this holiday season

With Christmas just around the corner, we are looking forward to spending time with loved ones and whipping up some of the most delectable foods and Christmas cocktails, or just staying at home and binge-watching some of the best Christmas movies.

Either way, a good assortment of tasty food and holiday drinks will only make celebrating Christmas merrier. But while you’re planning your menu, don’t forget to add some festive cocktails to it.

Although there are many traditional and modern holiday cocktail recipes you can choose from, we have listed some of the simplest ones for you.

These easy Christmas cocktails will not only make your Christmas party or holiday brunch more festive but will also indulge your taste buds. From eggnog to mulled wine and Boulevardier, here are 10 Christmas cocktail recipes you can try at home to bring in the holiday spirit.

Christmas cocktail recipes you can try this holiday season

Eggnog

Time to take out your fancy glasses to serve one of the classic Christmas cocktails.

All you need is a bottle of brandy, cream, eggs, vanilla extract and sugar. You can also add some cinnamon and cloves to enhance its taste.

Whisk together egg yolk and sugar. Bring the milk to a boil, add cinnamon and clove powder, if you’d like. Slowly pour the hot milk into the egg-sugar mixture. Add brandy, and keep the mixture in your fridge for a few hours before serving.

Fun fact: 24 December is celebrated as the National Eggnog Day in the US.

Spiked hot chocolate

Christmas is the best time to indulge yourself with some rich chocolate-y drinks, and what’s better than sipping some good-old hot chocolate with a dash of booze.

Get yourself some high-quality cocoa powder, granulated sugar and milk. Heat the mixture before adding an alcoholic drink of your choice. Voila! Your spiked hot choco is ready.

Don’t forget to garnish it with some whipped cream and pocky sticks.

Fun fact: Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the US, loved the drink. He liked it most when made using stone-roasted cacao, sugar and spices.

Hot toddy

Winters call for some warm drinks, and nothing beats a hot toddy. The famed Christmas cocktail is made with whiskey, honey, lemon, cinnamon or cloves, mixed with some very hot, but not boiling, water, to complete the drink.

Fun fact: According to one theory, the drink was invented by Irish doctor Robert Bentley Todd, who came up with the drink in the 18th century to combat the common cold.

Mulled wine

This is one of those Christmas cocktail recipes that has aged like fine wine. Super easy to make and delicious to drink, mulled wine only requires you to slowly heat some full-bodied, fruity red wine with some star anise, cloves, orange peel and sugar for about 10 minutes.

Allow the flavours to infuse with the wine, and then pour it into glasses. Garnish with a cinnamon stick or orange.

Fun fact: Romans invented this drink to add some taste and aroma to the regular red wine. They also consumed the drink to keep themselves warm.

Spiked apple cider

Made with apple cider, cinnamon sticks, a slice of lemon, star anise, allspice and cloves, this Christmas cocktail will keep you warm on a cold winter evening. Mix all the ingredients and let it simmer for a few hours. Once the flavours are incorporated, strain the liquid and add to it some rum, brandy or bourbon.

Your spiked apple cider is ready to be served.

Christmas punch

If you are planning to host a holiday party, Christmas punch will be easy and a tasty beverage to serve to your guests. Mix cranberry juice, simple syrup, allspice, tart cherry juice, ginger and rum. Shake the concoction and strain it before serving.

Buttered rum

A sweet and spicy offering for winter, buttered rum is the best way to make your Christmas even more memorable.

Mix sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg in a small bowl and slowly add dark rum and melted butter to the mixture. Stir well before serving with a cinnamon stick as garnish.

Fun fact: 17 January is celebrated as National Hot Buttered Rum Day every year in the US.

Bramble

All you need to prepare this Christmas cocktail is lemon juice, simple syrup, gin and ice. Shake the concoction well.

Don’t forget to add some more ice and crème de mûre, a liqueur made from blackberries before serving a bramble.

Fun fact: Dick Bradsell, aka The Cocktail King, came up with this drink. The cocktail got its name from the way crème de mûre flows into a glass when poured. Its winding characteristic seems like the liqueur is coursing through brambles.

Boulevardier

A treat for bourbon lovers, this one requires you to blend bourbon, vermouth and Campari into a jug. Stir well before adding ice. Strain the drink and garnish with an orange peel before serving.

Fun fact: The French term boulevardier translates into “a wealthy, fashionable socialite.”

Poinsettia

Add some flavour to your Christmas celebrations with a glass of Poinsettia. Mix some chilled orange liqueur and champagne with cranberry juice.

Once the mixture is blended, garnish with rosemary springs and cranberries.

As an alternative to orange liqueur and champagne, you can also use a chilled, frizzy dry wine like prosecco and Cointreau (or Grand Marnier or triple sec).

(Main and Featured image: Courtesy Gaby Dyson/Unsplash)