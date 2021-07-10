Yes, you’re home most of the time. Yes, there’s no going every weekend. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t bring the fun home. We got cocktail recipes from four of Mumbai‘s most popular mixologists and added a few of our own so you can have one high spirited weekend. Here are 9 easy to make cocktail recipes you can whip out of your home bar.

Orange & Cinnamon Cooler by Swapnil Pawar, Candy & Green

Ingredients

120 ml fresh orange juice

1/4 cinnamon powder

10 ml of lime juice

6-8 fresh mint leaves

60 ml whisky

4-5 ice cubes

1 slice of orange for garnish

1 cinnamon stick for garnish

Method

Hand press mint leaves and shake them with the rest of the ingredients.

Garnish the drink with a slice of orange and a cinnamon stick.

Honey, I Shrunk The Kids by Gaurish Rangnekar, Barmobile

Ingredients

5 grams Turmeric Powder

15 ml Honey

5 ml Fresh Lime Juice

45 ml Any good bourbon/scotch/whisky

2 grams Cinnamon Powder (optional)

Method

I n an old fashioned glass or a whiskey glass mix the turmeric powder with the honey and lime juice.

Stir it a bit.

Add some cinnamon powder if available.

Add the whiskey and top up with 3 to 4 cubes of ice and stir again till chilled.

Garnish with an orange wheel of a Cinnamon stick.

Apple Ginger Cordial by Pratik More, Sorrentina Foodhall

Ingredients

45 ml Fresh red apple and ginger cordial

60 ml gin

Apple and ginger chunks

Soda to top up

3 apple slices

1 ginger slice

Method

Mix the ingredients together and give them a good stir.

Garnish the cocktail with apple & ginger slices.

Chamomile Cordial by Jason D’Souza, Gustoso

Ingredients

1 Cup dried chamomile flowers

2 Cups granulated sugar

2 Cups water

50 white peppercorns

1 Cinnamon stick

Peel of 1 lemon

Peel of 1 orange

88 ml Brandy

Method

Combine all ingredients, except Brandy, in a pot and cook on medium-high heat until steaming hot.

Allow this to steep on low heat for 3 minutes. Remove from heat and let it cool.

Once down to near room temperature, run through a fine-mesh strainer, and add the Brandy for fortification and flavour .

This will keep indefinitely and may be stored at room temperature, or can be refrigerated.

Hot Toddy

Ingredients

60 ml whisky or dark rum

1 cinnamon stick

3 cloves

5 black peppercorns

1 star anise

15 ml sugar syrup

15 ml lime juice

Warm water

Orange peel for garnish

Method

Pour the whiskey/rum, lime juice, and sugar syrup in a glass.

Add the spices to the mix. Now pour hot water and let the ingredients sit for one minute.

Garnish with an orange peel and serve.

Mint Julep

Ingredients

90 ml bourbon

1 teaspoon sugar

5-6 mint leaves

Crushed ice, to taste

Method

Place the mint leaves at the bottom of the glass. Add sugar on top and lightly crush the two together.

Add crushed ice till the glass is full.

Now pour the bourbon on top of this and let it soak for 30 seconds.

Gin Float

Ingredients

60 ml gin

120 ml tonic water

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

Lemon slice

Method

Place the vanilla ice cream in the glass.

Pour the gin on top of it.

Now pour the tonic water into this mix. Top with a lemon slice as a garnish and serve.

Tea Tini

Ingredients

45 ml vodka

30 ml chilled, brewed black tea

10 ml lemon juice

1 teaspoon honey

Optional garnish: lemon wedge

Method

Add the vodka, tea, honey, lemon juice, and ice to a shaker/tumbler that closes. Shake well.

Strain through a sieve into the glass.

Top with a lemon wedge.

The Gin Lemonade

Ingredients

60 ml gin

20 ml honey syrup (i.e., 1:1 honey and hot water mixture)

30 ml fresh lemon juice

Method

Add the gin, honey syrup, lemon juice, and ice to a shaker/tumbler that can close.

Shake well all ingredients together.

Strain through a sieve into a glass and sip.

All images: Courtesy pexels