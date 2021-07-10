Yes, you’re home most of the time. Yes, there’s no going every weekend. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t bring the fun home. We got cocktail recipes from four of Mumbai‘s most popular mixologists and added a few of our own so you can have one high spirited weekend. Here are 9 easy to make cocktail recipes you can whip out of your home bar.
Orange & Cinnamon Cooler by Swapnil Pawar, Candy & Green
Ingredients
- 120 ml fresh orange juice
- 1/4 cinnamon powder
- 10 ml of lime juice
- 6-8 fresh mint leaves
- 60 ml whisky
- 4-5 ice cubes
- 1 slice of orange for garnish
- 1 cinnamon stick for garnish
Method
- Hand press mint leaves and shake them with the rest of the ingredients.
- Garnish the drink with a slice of orange and a cinnamon stick.
Honey, I Shrunk The Kids by Gaurish Rangnekar, Barmobile
Ingredients
- 5 grams Turmeric Powder
- 15 ml Honey
- 5 ml Fresh Lime Juice
- 45 ml Any good bourbon/scotch/whisky
- 2 grams Cinnamon Powder (optional)
Method
- In an old fashioned glass or a whiskey glass mix the turmeric powder with the honey and lime juice.
- Stir it a bit.
- Add some cinnamon powder if available.
- Add the whiskey and top up with 3 to 4 cubes of ice and stir again till chilled.
- Garnish with an orange wheel of a Cinnamon stick.
Apple Ginger Cordial by Pratik More, Sorrentina Foodhall
Ingredients
- 45 ml Fresh red apple and ginger cordial
- 60 ml gin
- Apple and ginger chunks
- Soda to top up
- 3 apple slices
- 1 ginger slice
Method
- Mix the ingredients together and give them a good stir.
- Garnish the cocktail with apple & ginger slices.
Chamomile Cordial by Jason D’Souza, Gustoso
Ingredients
- 1 Cup dried chamomile flowers
- 2 Cups granulated sugar
- 2 Cups water
- 50 white peppercorns
- 1 Cinnamon stick
- Peel of 1 lemon
- Peel of 1 orange
- 88 ml Brandy
Method
- Combine all ingredients, except Brandy, in a pot and cook on medium-high heat until steaming hot.
- Allow this to steep on low heat for 3 minutes. Remove from heat and let it cool.
- Once down to near room temperature, run through a fine-mesh strainer, and add the Brandy for fortification and flavour.
- This will keep indefinitely and may be stored at room temperature, or can be refrigerated.
Hot Toddy
Ingredients
- 60 ml whisky or dark rum
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 3 cloves
- 5 black peppercorns
- 1 star anise
- 15 ml sugar syrup
- 15 ml lime juice
- Warm water
- Orange peel for garnish
Method
- Pour the whiskey/rum, lime juice, and sugar syrup in a glass.
- Add the spices to the mix. Now pour hot water and let the ingredients sit for one minute.
- Garnish with an orange peel and serve.
Mint Julep
Ingredients
- 90 ml bourbon
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 5-6 mint leaves
- Crushed ice, to taste
Method
- Place the mint leaves at the bottom of the glass. Add sugar on top and lightly crush the two together.
- Add crushed ice till the glass is full.
- Now pour the bourbon on top of this and let it soak for 30 seconds.
Gin Float
Ingredients
- 60 ml gin
- 120 ml tonic water
- 1 scoop vanilla ice cream
- Lemon slice
Method
- Place the vanilla ice cream in the glass.
- Pour the gin on top of it.
- Now pour the tonic water into this mix. Top with a lemon slice as a garnish and serve.
Tea Tini
Ingredients
- 45 ml vodka
- 30 ml chilled, brewed black tea
- 10 ml lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon honey
- Optional garnish: lemon wedge
Method
- Add the vodka, tea, honey, lemon juice, and ice to a shaker/tumbler that closes. Shake well.
- Strain through a sieve into the glass.
- Top with a lemon wedge.
The Gin Lemonade
Ingredients
- 60 ml gin
- 20 ml honey syrup (i.e., 1:1 honey and hot water mixture)
- 30 ml fresh lemon juice
Method
- Add the gin, honey syrup, lemon juice, and ice to a shaker/tumbler that can close.
- Shake well all ingredients together.
- Strain through a sieve into a glass and sip.
All images: Courtesy pexels