Cosmic concoctions: The perfect cocktail to sip on, based on your zodiac sign

From fruity numbers to smoky blends – there’s a heady iteration for every season, occasion, and celebration. And if you often find yourself perusing the cocktail menu for far too long, your zodiac sign might have a few recommendations. Here’s a look at what the stars have stirred up for booze hour.

The world of mixology has produced some of the most exciting and delicious concoctions over the years. And each comes with its own unique personality, coloured by the ingredients and flavour profiles. A classic, Prohibition-era Gin Rickey for instance has a tart, sweet, and fizzy character that makes it a crowd-pleaser. An eccentric Junglebird on the other hand has a funky flavour that needs someone with an experimentative palate to be understood and appreciated.

Here’s where the day of your birth comes in. By spotlighting dominant personality traits, your zodiac sign can help you find a cocktail that aligns with both your stars and preferences. And whether you’re about to host an at-home party or are headed to the new bar in your neighbourhood – if you could use a cocktail, here’s what you should consider sipping on.

Need a drink? These cocktails pair perfectly with each zodiac sign

Aries : Michelada

Leading the zodiac contingent, Aries individuals are spunky. This fire sign’s ideal cocktail would have to tap into their experimentative side. Bursting with tangy, refreshing, and spicy flavours, a Michelada is right up their alley. This Mexican cocktail is made with beer, lime juice, chilli peppers, and an assortment of sauces – worcestershire, teriyaki, and soy. Known to be a bold choice, the quirky ingredients will appeal to this adventurous sign.

Taurus: Cinnamon Hot Toddy

This earth sign is known to be a homebody. In fact, individuals born under this zodiac sign often go for the more safe, comfortable choices – whether it’s food or a refrigerator. Their ideal cocktail would have to taste like a warm hug. A classic hot toddy, bursting with earthy spices and indulgent spirits complements a Taurus. Recipes call for bourbon, brandy, or rum and include lemon, honey, warm cider, tea, and spices like cinnamon and star anise. Perfect for cosy dinners, rainy-day drinks breaks, or at-home parties with board games, this zodiac sign would enjoy the indulgent flavours of this cocktail.

Gemini: Gin and Tonic

The social butterflies of the zodiac, Geminis are always on top of pop culture trends. Their moods, opinions, and interests also constantly shift and evolve. A crowd-pleasing, refreshing, and breezy gin and tonic is their perfect cocktail order. As popular as this air sign, Gin and Tonic includes tonic water and gin – served with a slice or wedge of lime. As versatile as they come, this highball drink can be dressed up or down with ingredients like elderflower, liquid smoke, grapefruit, sage, or even pickle juice. Every bar has its own rendition of the cocktail, which will keep the easily-bored Gemini entertained and help them fuel conversations.

Cancer: Sangria

This sensitive, emotional water sign is the caretaker of the zodiac. Those born under this sign are homebodies who are sensitive and nurturing. Their ideal cocktail would have to be indulgent, sociable, and comforting. Naturally, sangria is their ideal concoction. A classic – the recipe typically calls for luscious red wine, warming herbs and spices, and refreshing fruits. Sweet, layered, and indulgent just like this zodiac sign, sangrias are perfect for at-home soirees and intimate dinners – both of which are where you’d find a Cancer. Besides, if there’s any sign that would take on the task of treating their loved ones to a cocktail, it’s a Cancer. Sangria, with its easy-to-follow instructions will be a go-to for them.

Leo: Vesper Martini

The royalty of the zodiac, Leos are known to enjoy having the spotlight on them. Their ideal cocktail would have to make a statement. James Bond’s go-to order, a Vesper Martini, would intrigue them. This fascinating sweet and bitter drink features gin, vodka, and aromatized wine and is a bold drink with a high alcohol content that’s not for the faint of heart. Unlike most martinis, this one calls to be shaken and not stirred – a quirk that Leos would appreciate. Besides, this cocktail is a classic, which would appeal to their traditionalist sensibilities. That aside, the glamorous quotient added to this suave and sophisticated drink by pop culture underlines Leo’s own inclination towards performance arts and all things showbiz.

Virgo: Mojito

This earth sign is known to be grounded and a perfectionist. Virgos have a sharp eye for the finer details and would enjoy a drink that’s practical and flavorful. Mojitos, while simple, are tricky to get right. In fact, for most bartenders, this cocktail takes too long to make – considering the precision and amount of time it takes to simply muddle fresh mint with a special tool. The payoff, however, is a refreshing mix of lime, rum, sugar, and soda water that’s easy-to-drink. Virgos would enjoy the technical aspects of this cocktail. Besides, the origins of mojito lie in Havana, Cuba, giving it that air of being well-travelled that Virgos are known to exude as well.

Libra: Mimosa

Connoisseurs of beauty and all things elegant and sophisticated, Libras seek balance in every aspect of their lives. Their ideal cocktail would, hence, need to feature classic flavours and be well-proportioned in terms of flavours and ingredients. Those born under this sign would, hence find it hard to refuse a flute of elegant, bubbly, and refreshing mimosa. A simple blend of equal parts champagne and chilled citrus juice – typically orange – mimosas are central to classy Sunday brunch spreads, where you’d often find this zodiac sign. Peppy and subtly sweet, this one’s also crowd-pleaser, just like Libras. Besides, this cocktail is as balanced as they come.

Scorpio: Sazerac

The straight shooters of the zodiac, Scorpios are known to be passionate, bold, and intense. They also typically have an adventurous streak to them. Their ideal cocktail would have to be able to keep up with all of these traits. Sazeracs, which features rye whiskey, bitters, absinthe, cognac, lemon, and sugar is a strong, alcohol-forward cocktail that’s not for the faint hearted. Sharp in flavour, just like this water sign, sazeracs have a pungent, layered quality to them – a complexity that only a Scorpio could appreciate. Not to mention, this is an adventurous yet classic and elegant order – all the things this sign looks for when at a bar.

Sagittarius: Singapore Sling

The wanderer of the zodiac, Sagittarius is known to be adventurous and experimentative. As curious as they come, this sign would need a drink that reflects their well-travelled personality, while also taking them on an exciting rollercoaster of flavours. They will be drawn to the heady, invigorating Singapore Sling – the national drink of the eponymous island nation. Made with crowd-pleasing gin, the cocktail features bitters, fresh lime, cherry liqueur, grenadine, cointreau, benedictine, and pineapple juice. Made strong, with layers of sweetness, acidity, and bitterness – every sip is a revelation, which Sagittarius would be enthralled by. Not to mention, with fun garnishes and vibrant hues, it’s also the life of every party, much like this fire sign.

Capricorn: Old Fashioned

The hard-workers of the zodiac, Capricorns are known to be traditionalists. They enjoy the more luxurious aspects of life while also being incredibly grounded and practical. Their ideal cocktail would have to be a no-nonsense concoction with timeless flavours. And an Old Fashioned just so happens to be one of the classiest, most fuss-free bar orders out there. Featuring bourbon, sugar cubes, and angostura bitters, this cocktail is garnished with an orange slice and a cocktail cherry. The payoff? Rich, smooth, luscious – perfect for speakeasies where you’d likely find this earth sign after a long work week.

Aquarius: Bloody Mary

Perhaps the most eccentric of all the zodiacs, Aquarius enjoys dealing with all things quirky and unusual. Intellectual, spirited, and often marching to the beat of their own drum, this sign would need a cocktail that’s uncommon and intriguing. A Bloody Mary, which features vodka, tomato juice, spices, garlic, herbs, horseradish, celery, olives, and pickled vegetables, asks for an experimentative palate to be appreciated. The flavour packs a spicy, yet bright kick with notes of sweetness. It also has engaging anecdotes around it, some of which point to Queen Mary Tudor’s bloody reign of England in the 1500s, which this air sign would enjoy diving into. That aside, the drink is quite popular and is adaptable – much like an Aquarius

Pisces: Pina Colada

Romantic and imaginative Pisces is known to be the zodiac’s biggest sweet tooth. This water sign enjoys the indulgent things in life. Naturally, their ideal cocktail would have to be a dessert in a glass. Pina Colada would not only hit their sweet spot, but also transport them straight to a tropical beach vacation – a Pisces’ comfort space. The recipe calls for coconut cream, white rum, and pineapple juice, and is often served with pineapple slices and cherries. As delicious and decadent as they come, this drink is quite beloved in cocktail circles – much like Pisces themselves. Besides, it’s simple enough to be whipped up at home – something this water sign will likely be found doing.

Feature image: Courtesy Igor Stepanov/Unsplash; Hero image: Courtesy George Desipris/Pexels