Why is it expensive: Dalmore Distillery six-bottle scotch set sold for Rs 8.7 crores

Scotch connoisseurs know that when it comes to this liquor, everything else takes a back seat. Extra points if it’s a limited edition scotch. The Dalmore Distillery six-bottle scotch set is one of them, but its distinctiveness lies in more facts than one.

It is true that scotch hedonists don’t mind splurging on expanding their home bar and boasting of an impressive scotch collection. But even the most well-off scotch enthusiast will think twice before owning the Dalmore Distillery six-bottle scotch set. Reason? It was sold for a hefty sum of Rs 8.7 crores approx ($1.1 million) at an auction at Sotheby’s Hong Kong in October 2021. But what makes this scotch so expensive? Let’s find out in this edition of ‘Why is it expensive’.

What makes the Dalmore Distillery six-bottle scotch set so expensive?

According to The Drinks Business, The Dalmore Distillery six-bottle scotch set became the most expensive whisky collection sold in 2021. This highly expensive scotch consists of six bottles in a set, each of which represent different decades, created by The Dalmore’s master distiller Richard Paterson. The oldest bottle in the set was originally distilled in 1951 and was one of the oldest liquors ever sold by the brand. The other vintages in the set were from 1967, 1979, 1980, 1995, and 2000.

Originally started in 1839, The Dalmore Distillery ages most of its finest scotches in casks that held Matusalem oloroso sherry, sourced from the sherry house González Byass. According to Food & Wine, the 2000 vintage was aged in one of these sherry casks, while the others were aged in different combinations of bourbon, port, and Mont-Redon Châteauneuf-du-Pape wine containers. They are enriched with tasting notes of Seville marmalade and triple sec with winter spices and fruitcake.

According to Food & Wine, The Dalmore Distillery retails a collection of five, called the Dalmore Decades 5 Piece Collection, for Rs. 2.1 crores approx ($275,000). They retail globally with distinctive retailers, including Le Bon Marché in France, Harrods in London, Wally’s Wine & Spirits and CDFG Hainan (CH).

All Images: Courtesy Dalmore