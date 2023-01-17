Delicious coffee liqueurs in India that have us buzzed about happy hour

From being the star of espresso martinis to perfectly complementing the layered complexity of tiramisus – coffee liqueurs are the cornerstones of many boozy creations. Fusing the heady hit of alcohol with the energetic dose of caffeine in one punchy sip – they can keep you partying from dusk to dawn. Here’s looking at a few coffee liqueur bottles in India that have been on our radar.

What do cocktail aficionados who enjoy nursing their White Russians and merrymakers who take several B52 shots without breaking a sweat have in common? An appreciation for the intersection of caffeine and alcohol. With notes of dark chocolate, cinnamon, vanilla, and even mint – coffee liqueurs add a certain bold complexity to any concoction. Besides, liquor allows the bittersweet, earthy notes of caffeine to shine. Perhaps this is why this combination has found favour with bartenders across the globe – with many even adding a shot to their hot toddy or old fashioned. However, you don’t have to swing by your neighbourhood bar to truly savour the kick of it all. Channel your inner barista and bartender instead and grab these unique bottles on your next booze run.

These coffee liqueurs in India will add a kick to any party

Quaffine

Aromatic arabica beans from the haven of all things caffeinated – Chikmagalur in Karnataka – make up this flavourful cold brew coffee liqueur. Over 120 samples and significant time spent experimenting led to Quaffine (a portmanteau of coffee and aqua). Roasted to a medium-dark and steeped for about 24 hours in cold/room-temperature water – every sip offers notes of coffee fudge, caramel, and nuts, complete with a chocolate finish. On the nose, meanwhile are hints of dates, prunes, soft spices, and butterscotch. Best parts? There’s no harmful additives involved and the sugar levels are lower than most others of its kind. At once creamy and bold, this one’s best served in an Espresso Martini. However, it’s just as delightful on the rocks.

Price: INR 1,700 approx.

Ti Connie Premium Coffee Liqueur

Another homegrown brand that knows a thing or two about all things caffeinated – Ti Connie’s coffee liqueur is marked by the finest fresh coffee beans. These are roasted and blended until silken, complemented with a touch of rum. Every sip is reminiscent of chocolate and caramel. Add it to your desserts, stir into a glass of White Russian, or fuse with Irish cream and orange cognac for the smoothest B52 shots. And when in doubt, pour some over ice and savour slowly.

Price: INR 1,800 approx.

VIVIR Café VS

Mexico’s tequila-coffee creation fuses award-winning tequila – made with 100 percent blue weber agave – with Piloncillo (cane sugar) and local coffee beans. The payoff? A rich, earthy caffeine flavour with herbal notes and delicate sweetness. You’ll also discover hints of nuts, smoke, white chocolate, and red fruits with every savour. Rich and aromatic – you can’t go wrong with this one come cocktail hour. And if you’re feeling experimentative, why not add a shot to your morning cappuccino?

Price: INR 8,000 approx.

Kahlua

Perhaps one of the most recognisable names in the world of all things caffeinated and boozy – Kahlua is a dependable option for Espresso Martinis. Made with 100 percent arabica coffee beans and rum – this heady bottle comes from Mexico and takes about seven years to hit the shelves of stores. This is due to a meticulous growing-harvesting-drying-distilling process, post which the coffee and spirit concoction rests for four weeks. The payoff? A deep, rich liqueur that has notes of sweet butter and roasted chestnut. As versatile as they come, you could add it to a chocolate cake or take shots of it at midnight – the complexity will not disappoint.

Price: INR 5,500 approx.

Sheridan’s Coffee Layered Liqueur

Perhaps one of the most unique bottles in India – Sheridan’s Coffee Layered Liqueur resembles a glass of Irish Coffee. Interestingly, it features two separate bottles – one featuring a dark chocolate coffee and whisky liqueur and the other spotlighting a white chocolate flavoured liqueur. To enjoy, tilt the glass when pouring to allow the former to layer underneath the latter. You’ll discover warming cocoa notes in every sip along with hints of nuts. Well rounded, creamy, and subtly sweet, it’s perfect for shots and layered cocktails. Naturally, this one’s a must-try.

Price: INR 3,300 approx.

Jagermeister Cold Brew Coffee

From the house of one of the most popular liqueurs out there – Jager Bomb, anyone? – comes this complex, unique creation that’s both herbal and bold. 56 botanicals – herbs, roots, blossoms, and fruits – come together with bitter chocolate and arabica coffee that’s been brewed cold for 12 hours and strained. The payoff? A rich cacao flavour fusing harmoniously with the signature licorice-like sip of a Jagermeister for the most complex, smooth sipping experience. Marked by a velvety, aromatic, sweet finish – this one promises to add a kick to any cocktail. In fact, your Espresso Martinis will never be the same.

Price: INR 3,000 approx.

Patrón Xo Café

Handmade in small batches, Patron tequila is one of the finest in the business. The Silver – in particular – is made from Weber blue agave, boasting of citrus notes and a peppery finish. This – when combined with fine coffee – produces a smooth liqueur that’s bursting with aromas of chocolate, fresh coffee, and vanilla. It pours a dark brown and is dry – perfect to pour over vanilla ice cream or stirred into martinis.

Price: INR 2,500 approx.

All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock