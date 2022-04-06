Detoxify and hydrate yourself with these healthy DIY summer drinks

Summers bring many things awesome, but its only side effect is dehydration and incessant sweating. Which means, we should do everything possible to hydrate and nourish ourselves with the healthiest ingredients. While water is the top contender, other natural, detoxifying healthy summer drinks can add that extra cooling effect!

7 healthy summer drinks to beat the heat

Aam Ka Panna

Aam Ka Panna is one of the most popular healthy summer drinks in India, made using green and raw mangoes. It’s a cooling and healthy drink with many micro-nutrients that can retain hydration in your body during rising temperatures. This cooler is rich in carbs, vitamins A, vitamin B1, vitamin B2 and vitamin C.

Method

Boil the mangoes with water until they are soft and pulpy.

Once they are perfectly boiled, remove the pulp.

Now add sugar, cumin powder, black salt, asafoetida, black pepper and salt.

Khas Ka Sharbat

Mixing poppy seed sharbat or khas sharbat is the ideal drink to stay hydrated during this season. Poppy seeds are a great source of fibre, iron, manganese, vitamin B6, plant fats, and various other nutrients which keep your body healthy amidst summers. This drink is a diuretic, which means it has special cooling tendencies that can maintain your body’s temperature amidst the heat.

Method

Mix 6 tbsp khus syrup, 6 tsp kewra water, 6 tsp lemon juice, and 6 tsp soaked falooda seeds (subza) together.

Add crushed ice cubes to the mixture before serving.

Bael Sharbat

Wood apple or bael sharbat makes for a great Ayurvedic summer cooler. This healthy drink is not just apt to beat the heat but also works miraculously for digestion. Bael sharbat comes with many health benefits. It is good for gastrointestinal issues, cures, peptic ulcers, works for jaundice, and helps in weight loss and gynaecological disorders.

Method

Scoop out the pulp from bael fruit.

Now remove the seeds as they are bitter and mash the pulp with your hands.

Add cold water to the pulp and mash it again.

Add the whole mixture to the strainer and try to extract the pulp through the filter.

Now put some sugar and mix well before serving.

Phalsa Sharbat

Phalsa fruit is one of the common summer berries people consume to battle the heat. Having a resemblance to blackcurrant, this fruit is loaded with cooling properties that provide relief from the scorching heat. It possesses nutrients like phosphorus, fibre, protein, calcium, iron and carbs. Here’s how you can prepare phalsa sharbat.

Method

Wash some amount of phalsas with water.

Churn the mixture of phalsa fruits with 3/4 cup sugar and 2 glasses of water. Avoid making a paste as the seeds will also blend.

Now add 2 more glasses of water, 3/4 tsp pink salt, 3/4 roasted cumin powder and 10-15 mint leaves.

Put the sharbat in the refrigerator for an hour before serving.

Sattu Sharbat

If you want to lose weight and stay hydrated, sattu sharbat is the drink for you. This Bihar speciality is known for its amazing cooling elements. The cooler is made with sattu powder, a mix of roasted black chana seeds. The drink consists of an ample amount of fibre and protein that flushes toxins from your body and saves you from heat.

Method

Take half a cup of sattu powder in a bowl.

Add half tsp of cumin powder along with 1/4th tsp salt and half cup of water.

Mix the ingredients well without forming any lumps.

Add 1 lemon juice and half a tsp of black salt to the mixture before serving.

Buttermilk

Buttermilk, or chhaas as it is commonly known in India, is one of the best summer coolants to have during this season. With the goodness of milk, this beverage can perfectly fill in for your daily calcium needs. Buttermilk not just keeps you cool but healthy as well. One can easily find it in markets, and it is easy to make at home as well.

Method

Take 1 tbsp of lemon juice and 1 cup of milk and mix them together.

Let it rest for 5-10 minutes before the milk starts separating.

Now you can refrigerate buttermilk before having it.

Amla juice

Amla is a wonderful Ayurvedic summer drink stuffed with vitamin C. This fruit comes with multiple health benefits apart from keeping your body cool during summers. It improves your gut health, hair growth, liver health and heart health. It is best to enhance your immune system as well.

Method

Properly blend chopped amla with water.

Filter out the pulp as it turns tasteless.

Add 1 pinch of pepper powder, 2 tbsp of manuka honey and mix them well.

You can add salt to taste if you want before serving.

