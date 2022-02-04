10 DIY health drinks to combat various health concerns

Sure, water is the best drink, but if you’re craving something more, including these health drinks in your daily routine could be beneficial for your body. With DIY culture on the rise, we’re sharing some recipes for nutritious drinks that can be made at home using ingredients readily available in the kitchen.

Try these refreshing health drinks for some common health concerns

Golden turmeric milk for insomnia

Benefits:

It can help you relax, de-stress, and improve your sleep pattern.

Turmeric has been used in Ayurvedic and traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. Turmeric includes curcumin, a very strong polyphenol antioxidant with several health advantages. It is abundant in manganese, iron, potassium, and Vitamin B6, as well as omega-3 fatty acids and fibre.

Golden milk is more than a tasty cup of comfort. Turmeric, ashwagandha, and cinnamon are three main components that contribute to an antioxidant-rich brew that contains curcumin, trimethylene glycol, and cinnamaldehyde, respectively. This milk has amino acids (such as tryptophan), minerals, and other important substances that have been scientifically proved to help better sleep.

You’ll need:

1 cup almond milk

1/2 tsp of cardamom powder,

1/2 tsp of cinnamon powder

1/2 tsp of ashwagandha

1/4 tsp turmeric

A pinch of black pepper, date paste (optional)

Saffron and crushed nuts

How to prepare:

1. In a saucepan, heat 1 cup almond milk on a low flame.

2. Mix in the cardamom powder, cinnamon powder, and Ashwagandha.

3. Allow it to simmer for 1-2 minutes after adding the turmeric and black pepper. The date paste can be added at this point.

4. Garnish with saffron strands and crushed nuts.

This drink is sugar-free, grain-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free, as well as vegan.

Coconut chia drink for hangover

Benefits:

Chia seeds are high in Omega-3 fatty acids, a well-known component for reducing inflammation and prostaglandin production. Coconut water, on the other hand, provides the necessary hydration as well as fluids such as potassium, sodium, calcium, and magnesium.

You’ll need:

1 tbsp chia seeds (soaked)

1 cup coconut water

½ lemon Juice

2 sprigs basil or mint leaves

How to prepare:

1. In a glass, combine the chia seeds, lemon juice, and coconut water; mix well and set aside.

2. Crush the basil/mint leaves

3. Mix the drink well and your health drink is ready to serve.

Apple juice for constipation

Benefits:

Apples are high in dietary fibre and contain pectin, a water-soluble fibre that aids in digestion. Drinking apple juice might also help ease digestive discomfort for those who have a sensitive bowel movement.

You’ll need:

200gms apples

1 tbsp celery leaves

½ tsp chopped ginger

Half-cup water or as needed

1 tsp coconut sugar or ground jaggery powder

½ tsp lemon juice

How to prepare:

1. Peel the apples after properly washing them.

2. Cut them into small pieces.

3. Roughly chop the celery leaves.

4. After peeling the ginger, chop it.

5. Combine all of the chopped ingredients in a blender with the remaining ingredients.

6. Adjust the amount of water to get the desired consistency of the juice.

7. Serve immediately in a glass or mason jar.

Fennel seed water for acid reflux

Benefits:

Fennel seeds contain oil, which improves digestion and reduces bloating. They soothe the stomach and minimise the burning feeling caused by acidity, as well as aiding in the reduction of inflammation. These seeds contain antibacterial and antifungal effects as well. The seeds are high in fibre and can help with constipation.

You’ll need:

1 cup water

½ tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp honey

How to prepare:

1. Bring the fennel seeds to a boil in water.

2. After turning off the heat, leave the water to sit for 8-10 minutes.

3. Strain the water into a glass and top it with honey.

4. Stir thoroughly and drink lukewarm.

Jal Jeera for fatigue prevention

Benefits:

The health drink helps relieve fatigue, improves digestion, and eliminates acidity.

You’ll need:

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp powdered cumin seeds

1 tbsp amchur powder

1 tbsp chopped mint and coriander leaves

Black salt (for taste)

1 tbsp jaggery

How to prepare:

1. Wash the mint and coriander leaves well.

2. In a blender, combine them with half a cup of water to produce a smooth paste.

3. Add all of the remaining ingredients to a large mixing bowl and combine well.

4. Allow the jal jeera to sit for a few hours before serving to allow the flavours to blend.

Beet juice for improving blood flow

Benefits:

Research shows beet juice may increase stamina, allowing you to exercise for longer periods of time, enhance blood flow, and help reduce blood pressure. Beets are high in nitrates, which are natural chemicals. Your body converts nitrates into nitric oxide via a chain reaction, which improves blood flow and blood pressure.

You’ll need:

1 small red Beetroot

1 large Apple (or 2 small apples)

2 Celery stalks

1-2 Carrots

1/2 Lemon or Lime

1/2 inch small piece of Ginger, peeled

How to prepare:

1. Wash all vegetables and fruits in running water and pat dry them.

2. Peel and cut beetroot into long slices. Cut apple into long pieces and remove the core. Peel and cut carrot into long pieces. Cut celery into long pieces.

3. Put glass or container under the nozzle of a juicer and turn it on.

4. Process all ingredients (beetroot, apple, carrot, celery, ginger) except lemon alternatively through juicer.

5. Squeeze the half lemon into prepared juice and stir well. Pour it into chilled serving glass and serve. Drink it immediately.

Almond milk for skin glow

Benefits:

Almonds are full of antioxidants and help to keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay. They also revitalise the skin, keeping it supple and glowing. Almond milk gently washes the skin, leaving it smooth and nourished.

You’ll need:

10 soaked almonds (soaked overnight)

1 fig (soaked overnight)

½ tbsp dried rose petals

2-3 saffron strands (soaked overnight)

How to prepare:

Peel the almonds and combine all of the ingredients with the rose petals to make your glow potion.

Plant-based protein smoothie

Benefits:

Proteins are complex molecules that require more time to break down than carbs, therefore they give more energy for a longer length of time.

Almond butter, dates, and hemp powder are among the fibre elements in this smoothie. All of them include a combination of soluble and insoluble fibre, which helps your digestive system function properly. When your digestion is working properly, your body can clear toxins more effectively.

You’ll need:

1 cup almond milk

1 teaspoon raw cacao powder

2-3 dates

1 tbsp almond butter

1 tbsp hemp powder

Vanilla essence

How to prepare:

In a high-speed blender, blend all of the ingredients for 30 seconds, or until smooth.

Green Juice for immunity

Benefits:

Green juice has been one of the most popular health and wellness trends in the last decade. Green juice enthusiasts purport that the drink has several health advantages, such as improved digestion, weight loss, reduced inflammation, and boosted immunity.

You’ll need:

1 bunch kale (about 5 oz)

1 inch piece fresh ginger, peeled

1 Granny smith apple (or any large apple)

5 celery stalks, ends trimmed

½ large cucumber

Handful fresh parsley (about 1 oz)

How to prepare:

1. Wash and prep the vegetables. Preferably cut them in large chunks.

2. Juice in the order listed (or add them to a blender and blend on high.)

3. If you used a juicer, simply pour the green juice into glasses and enjoy immediately. If you used a blender, the juice will be thicker. You can pour it through a fine-mesh sieve, and using the back of a spoon, press the pulp into the sieve to extract as much liquid as possible. Pour the strained juice into glasses and enjoy!

Detox shake

Benefits:

Whether it’s a New Year’s resolution or a once-in-a-while desire to give your body a break with a quick cleanse, this detoxifying drink will help you achieve your goal, whatever it may be. Carrot, celery, kiwi, and orange juice are all high in antioxidants and other nutrients, while cinnamon aids with insulin regulation. Furthermore, they all add up to one delectably delicious tonic.

You’ll need:

1 carrot

1 celery stalk

2 kiwis

1 orange juice

water (to taste)

cinnamon (for sprinkling)

How to prepare:

1. In the blender, add the carrots and blend.

2. Add the celery and kiwi, and blend again. Add the orange juice and the amount of water required to achieve desired consistency.

3. Pour into a glass, sprinkle with a pinch of cinnamon, and drink immediately.

