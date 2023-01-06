Exciting flavored beers under INR 300 for the breeziest drinking experience

Although classics in their own right – the same ol’ lagers and pale ales can quickly go from refreshing to snooze fests. Fortunately, India boasts of the most unique brews – complete with tropical notes and quirky packaging. Whether you’re new to the world of malts or need a switch up from your usual hop routine – here’s looking at a few fun flavored beers that are worth cracking open this weekend.

If there’s one thing India has done consistently since it first began brewing the European way in the 1700s, it’s innovate. From the introduction of stout beers to the rise of homegrown craft malts – the years since have seen eclectic, experimental options – flavored with locally-sourced ingredients that truly celebrate the country’s culture and heritage. We’re talking coffee, spices, honey – the whole shebang.

Best part? With a sea of new breweries cropping up across major cities every month – we’re looking at you Goa and Bangalore – this number is only slated to grow. Not only do these brews transform the usual six-pack culture – from the otherwise ubiquitous imported bottles – but also serve as the perfect starting point for those who haven’t ventured into the world of hops just yet. Here’s a look at a few exciting ones that we’ve got on our radar.

Flavored beers under INR 300 to switch up your hop routine

Bira 91 Malabar Stout

Leading the (six) pack is an innovative brew from the house of India’s most exciting craft malts – Bira 91. In collaboration with popular artisanal coffee brand Blue Tokai – the Malabar Stout is favoured by connoisseurs and novices alike. Beans sourced from the Malabar Hills (hence the name) are fused with roasted malt, oats, and lactose to produce an amber that’s reminiscent of a cold brew. Every sip is breezy and bitter – complemented by notes of chocolate and nuts.

ABV: 4.2 percent

Price: INR 170 approx.

Kati Patang Bareilly Bold

This craft beer brand is known for producing free-spirited, unique malts with Himalayan spring water. While most of their options – Snappy Wheat to Saffron Lager – are flavored with Indian spices like turmeric and saffron – we’re eyeing the quirky Bareilly Bold. An ode to small-town India, this strong lager is spring in a bottle. It features the popular flower Palash – giving every sip an earthy quality. Light bodied, despite being bold, it pours golden and has minimal froth. The finish is sweet and refreshing.

ABV: 4.8 percent

Price: INR 250 approx.

Susegado Kokum Gose

Based in the sunny shores of Goa – hence the name – this craft beer brand has the most exciting take on hops. And while their malty ale and spicy wit has captured the hearts of beer aficionados in the country, it’s the Kokum Gose that truly captures the spirit of the sunshine state. This brew is a take on the traditional-style local salty coriander beer from Germany, albeit with the classic Goan ingredient – kokum berries. It also features cumin and sea salt. Brewed with 50 percent of the grain bill being malted wheat, every sip offers sour, salty, and tart notes. If you enjoy a fruity punch – this one’s for you.

ABV: 4.5 percent

Price: INR 150 approx.

Maka Di Honey Ale

Another popular brand that calls sunny Goa its home – Maka Di is a common sight across most bars in the tropical state. The popular Honey Ale features wild, local honey sourced from Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett Park. Smooth, full-bodied, and built on a foundation of malt – every sip is hoppy and sweet, with floral and earthen notes. This one pairs well with chicken wings and Goan sausages. Besides, if you enjoy your desserts in a beer mug, you don’t need to look beyond this one.

ABV: 7-8 percent

Price: INR 250 approx.

Goa Brewing Co. Breakfast Cereal Stout

While we’re on the subject of Goan craft brews, we’d be remiss not to spotlight the unique, non-conformist brand Goa Brewing Co. Their malts are as creative as they come, championing local ingredients. The Breakfast Cereal Stout is no different. In collaboration with popular coffee brand Sleepy Owl Coffee – it’s packed with caffeine, cornflakes, oats, and milk. Matured with single-estate cacao nibs, it offers notes of bitter chocolate and a warm up of ‘Joe. At once indulgent and refreshing, the experience of sipping this one is quite nostalgic – especial for serial cereal eaters. Don’t miss out

ABV: 4.5 percent

Price: INR 200 approx.

White Rhino Wit

With the reputation of being one of India’s first craft breweries resting on its shoulders, White Rhino knows a thing or two about unique hops. Their options are eclectic and flavourful – consistently pushing the bar of what malts can be. Their Wit rendition is no exception – featuring fresh, organic coriander seeds from the Himalayas. The beer uses Indian rolled wheat as opposed to the usual raw wheat and pays homage to local ingredients, all while being a take on Belgian options. Every sip is also reminiscent of orange peel and Indian spice – paving the way for a complex, layered sipping experience.

ABV: 4.9 percent

Price: INR 150 approx.

Which one of these flavored beers are you guzzling this weekend?

