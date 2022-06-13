Father’s Day: Raise a toast to the main man with these 15 best whiskies

From bourbon to scotch – the world’s most beloved amber spirit makes for a luxurious present. This Father’s Day, we’re listing out a set of the best whiskies that are fit for a king.

Whether your old man sips smoky tipples for his nightcap or passionately delves into the history of his proudly-displayed bottle of single malt every chance he gets – you can’t go wrong with a quality whisky for a present. The perfect accompaniment to long conversations and unwinding rituals, there are a host of options in the market that spell indulgence and good taste. We’re listing out a few of the best whiskies on our radar that are worth the splurge.

Treat your father to these 15 best whiskies this Father’s Day

Macallan Double Cask Gold Whisky

Known for consistently producing exceptional whisky, Macallan promises a smooth, exquisite sipping experience. This particular whisky is a part of their Double Cask range which fuses their signature style with the sweetness of American oak. Notes of toffee, custard, cinnamon, ginger, and toasted apples underline this spirit which is best enjoyed over ice or with a touch of spring water. Smooth and flavourful, this one’s a great bet for gifting.

Price: Rs 12,800 approx. (1000 ml)

Glenmorangie Signet

Producing some of the world’s most smooth, pure single malts, Glenmorangie is a must-have in every dram collection. This particular bottle is inspired by the joys of coffee, another timeless beverage favoured by most fathers. In fact, the producer Dr Bill, created this spirit after his favourite Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee. Every sip is, hence, reminiscent of charred oak, sherry, butterscotch, bitter mocha, tiramisu, and dark chocolate. If that doesn’t spell celebration, we don’t know what does.

Price: Rs 18,000 approx. (1000 ml)

Johnnie Walker Double Black

From featuring in Bollywood movies to shouldering the reputation of producing whiskies that have a distinct depth of flavour – Johnnie Walker is a crowd-pleasing bet. The brand’s Double Black rendition has a deeper, broodier flavour profile when compared to its more popular cousin Black Label. Every sip offers notes of sweet smoke, spicy cloves, dried fruits, and creamy vanilla. Combine that with a warming finish and peaty flavour and you’ve got yourself a delightful option for gifting, especially if your old man enjoys spice.

Price: Rs 4,000 approx. (750 ml)

Laphroaig Select

This single malt number comes from the Isle of Islay and makes for one of the most unique gifting options, in part due to the way it’s produced. A blend of five specially-selected casks, the spirit features 10-year-old, classic Laphoraig and single malt matured in new American oak. This is quite rare for Scotch whiskies and the payoff is a fruity, fresh, subtly medicinal flavour with notes of smoke and spice. Complex and intense, this one tastes best when served alone. Besides, if your father has yet to dip his toes into peated whiskies, this is a great bet.

Price: Rs 7,600 approx (750 ml)

Jameson Black Barrel

We’d be remiss not to have this classic option, known to be smooth and high in alcohol, feature in our roundup. This Irish whiskey is rich and complex, in part due to its production which involves double charring. On the nose, you’ll note hints of butterscotch and caramel toffee. Take a sip and you’ll discover the flavours of toasted wood, vanilla, and spice. This one’s best served on the rocks. However, if your father enjoys a bit of experimentation, this also happens to be one of the most favoured options for an old fashioned.

Price: Rs 6,000 approx. (750 ml)

Balvenie Double Wood

Balvenie takes immense pride in being the only distillery in the Scottish Highlands to craft whisky in a traditional way. This particular number, which is aged for 12 years, has an eclectic character, due to being matured in two different wood types. The payoff is a complex and rich flavour. On the nose are notes of chocolate, raspberry, rich brioche, stewed cherry, sponge cake, spicy cinnamon, and black pepper.

Price: Rs 8,900 approx. (700 ml)

The Glenlivet 12 Year Old

This brand is popular for authentic, gentle Speyside malts that are produced in the Livet Valley of the Scottish Highlands. Nearly all of their offerings promise balanced flavours and the perfect finish. This one, aged for 12 years, is no different. Pale gold when poured, the spirit offers notes of honey, flowers, peaches, and pears. On the nose are lightly malty and fruity touches. In addition to this, every sip is smooth, with the finish being long and warming with hints of nuts and spice. Marrying taste and quality, this one’s a great gifting bet.

Price: Rs 6,000 approx. (1000 ml)

Aberlour 12-Year-Old Double Cask Matured

With over a century of experience to its name, Aberlour is a master at creating rich, harmonious blends. It’s also a leading brand in France and amongst the top malt whisky producers in the world. The secret? A process called double cask maturation, which involves both sherry casks and bourbon casks. The 12-Year-Old expression offers hints of cinnamon toast, butter, raisin, and glace cherry on the nose. Sip to discover flavours of maple syrup, brown sugar, char, and milk chocolate. Soft on the palate, this one’s a must-try.

Price: Rs 6000 approx. (1000 ml)

Scapa Skiren

Drawing its name from one of Britain’s most historic water stretches in the Orkney Islands of Scotland, Scapa is known for its carefully crafted, exquisite whiskies. Their expression Scapa Skiren is a 2015 rendition that is aged in American oak casks. The payoff is a creamy, sweet spirit that has notes of vanilla, apple, and shortbread. On the nose are hints of sea spray, spice, and mint. This one’s the perfect easy-drinking option that you can’t go wrong with.

Price: Rs 6,5000 approx. (700 ml)

Longmorn The Distiller’s Choice

Longmorn was created in late 1800s and is known for its meticulous craftsmanship and the use of exquisite materials, which makes for a a rich, sensorial sipping experience. This particular single malt is aged in a combination of hog heads, sherry casks, and bourbon barrels. The payoff is a sweet and spicy spirit that’s smooth, elegant, and multi-layered. You’ll note hints of ginger, orange, pear, milk chocolate, and caramel during your first taste as well.

Price: Rs 12,000 approx. (750 ml)

Monkey Shoulder

Made from three single malts, this premium blended whiskey claims to be the first 100 percent malt whisky that’s made for mixing. A part of William Grant & Sons, Monkey Shoulder is a rich and smooth option, with each sip offering a fruity aroma and notes of vanilla. And although it tastes great as is, this one’s an ideal addition to crafty cocktails. And if your father’s got an experimentative palate and a penchant for mixology, this one’s for him.

Price: Rs 5000 approx. (700 ml)

Amrut Fusion

A homegrown brand, Amrut’s single malts are one of the best in the business. Their Fusion whiskey is an award-winning single malt, which bagged the World Whisky Of The Year title in 2019. To this day, it remains a top favourite amongst connoisseurs. Thickly oaked with a smoky flavour, this one is best enjoyed neat sans the ice. It takes a while to go from mild to full-blown peaty in the mouth, but that savour time is great. You’ll note hints of vanilla and chocolate fudge in every sip as well.

Price: Rs 5,000 approx. (750 ml)

Hibiki Japanese Harmony

Adding a certain East Asian flavour to this roundup, Hibiki is known for its harmonious blends. Amber-coloured when poured, the delicate spirit offers hints of rose, lychee, rosemary, and sandalwood on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, brings with it notes of honey, candied orange peel, and white chocolate. A subtle, long finish completes the experience of savouring this whisky, which makes for the perfect on-the-rocks option. Besdies, Japanese whiskies are now a must-have in every home bar.

Price: Rs 12,000 approx. (700 ml)

Paul John Kanya

A homegrown brand, Paul John single malts entered the world of whiskies in 2016. Their Kanya edition won the 2018 award for the Best Asian Whisky in the Jim Murray Whisky Bible. The exotic, unpeated number comes from the shores of Goa and offers notes of manuka honey, and spice right at the outset. Aged for seven years in American white oak casks, there’s an unmistakable citrus tang to the flavour, combined with the sweetness of butterscotch and satisfying finish of toasted oak. This complex whiskey is one of the smoothest, making it great for everyday drinking.

Price: Rs 15,500 approx. (1000 ml)

Glenfiddich 18-Year-Old

If your dad enjoys sipping on quality single malts, the Glenfiddich 18-year-old is ideal for him. It’s robust and full-bodied while being remarkably soft, rounded and long-lasting. Every sip offers the signature Glenfiddich notes of dried fruit, candy peel, and dates, with a hint of oak. We can’t think of a better addition to his personal collection.

Price: Rs 8,500 approx. (750 ml)

