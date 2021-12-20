Five new alcohol brands we tried, tested and now treasure

It takes a few things to spice up a party, and alcohol can sometimes be one of them. Check out these new alcohol brands that you should consider adding to your party.

If you’re looking for alcohol brands to bolster up your bar this New Year, you have come to the right place. The market has a range of alcohol and brands, each unique and good in its own way. If you are an alcohol connoisseur and are looking to expand your horizons, check out these new alcohol brand brands you should add to your extravagant bar.

Five new alcohol brands you must add to your bar this New Year: PURSUE

Hard seltzers have established a place amongst the millennials in many places, and now India will be one of them. The first homegrown hard seltzers — PURSUE, will be available for the millennials to indulge in this party season. This hard seltzer is created at a distillery in Goa and will be available in 4 variations. The different variants are Mosambi and Mint, Strawberry and Rose, Peach and White Tea, and Mango and Chili. With less than 1% sugar and a 5% alcohol content, Pursue Hard Seltzer uses 100% natural flavours. Already available in Goa, people residing in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi and Pondicherry will also have the opportunity to enjoy it in January 2022. The hard seltzer will be available at a reasonable price range of Rs 100 for a 330ml pint, varying based on local excise laws and taxes.

Wild Drum is introducing a low-cal, vegan and gluten-free hard-seltzer that’s infused with fruit flavourings, letting you enjoy your alcohol without worrying much about your calories. Wild Drum ‘s hard seltzer comes in three flavours: Mango, Lemon-Mint, and Pure. This beverage will have no added colour and is hydrating, replenishing your thirst one sip at a time. Wild Drum will be a choice of health-conscious people as it has less than 99 calories per serving, is vegan, fat-free and has no preservatives. You can now go wild drinking Wild Drum’s hard seltzer without worrying about a daunting hangover the next day. Found in all major wine shops throughout Maharashtra, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh, don’t miss out on trying this new alcohol brand.

Wild Turkey, an American bourbon brand from Kentucky, is announcing its launch in India as part of an ever-growing global expansion. It’s releasing a new variety, ‘Wild Turkey 81’ in India, aimed at the Bourbon drinkers looking to blend spirits in cocktails. Not only is it expected to become the preferred choice for bourbon connoisseurs, but Wild Turkey 81 will also be the choice for those looking for smoother drinking options. Created to experience the bold flavour of Wild Turkey at an approachable ABV (Alcohol by Volume), this variant is appealing to young drinkers. It uses a mix of different age-old whiskies that shine, especially when mixed with cocktails. Wild Turkey 81 has a fragrant aroma of honey and caramel with the taste that kicks off with trademark Wild Turkey sweetness and then transforms in notes of maple and vanilla, finishing with a sharp toasty finish. The bourbon will be priced at Rs 2,623 per 750 ml bottle and varies city by city.

7Ink Brews was recently launched in April 2021 as a new alcohol brand, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its ambassador and stakeholder. Currently available in Mumbai, Pune, Banglore, Haryana, Punjab, Jharkhand, UP and Goa wine shops and retail, they will soon be available across other cities in pubs, restaurants and other places. It consists of premium beers of two types — Copter 7 Premium Strong Beer and Copter 7 Premium Lager. Copter 7 Strong is a malty amber lager with a mild toasty aroma and low bitterness levels. Its flavours are like a reminder of biting into a freshly baked loaf of bread. The Copter 7 Premium Lager is a light and crisp beer that quenches your thirst, with fruity elements, is maise-based and has an ABV (Alcohol by Volume) of 4.8%. Copter 7 Strong is available in two sizes, 500 ml can and 650 ml bottle, while the Copter 7 Premium Lager is available in three sizes, 330 ml bottle, 500 ml can and 650 ml bottle. It is now ready to expand and venture into UP, Jharkhand, Punjab and Haryana at select wine shops.

BOCA is the new buzz in town with three delicious variants. It is a 100% fruit-based sparkling alcoholic beverage with flavours like Berrylicious Cranberry, which is luscious, fruity and lightly acidic, Tropical Passion, which has hints of red apple, and Strong Brew, with a slightly nutty and caramel aroma that is crisp and malty. This gluten-free beverage is available in Mumbai and Pune. It is a chilled drink to be sipped in a relaxing environment, letting out all your worries. You can serve this new alcohol brand to those who like their drinks a bit fruity and with fizz.

Hero Image Courtesy: Wild Drum; Featured Image Courtesy: BOCA India Instagram.