8 flavourful mocktails that will add a refreshing twist to any Mother’s Day soiree

Mother’s Day is just another excuse to pamper the nurturer in our lives and make their day that much more special. These booze-free pretty drinks will do just that! From grape juice concoctions to citrusy numbers, we’ve rounded up a few mocktails for Mother’s day that are the picture of perfection.

Unique celebratory mocktails to whip up for Mother’s Day

Baby Bellini

The alcohol-free version of the champagne cocktail that’s high on the peach, Baby Bellini keeps the peachy punch alive. The perfect drink for a Mother’s Day brunch, you can use peach juice or puree instead of nectar to make this Bellini. You could also use ginger ale or a sparkling soda instead of cider, and your mocktail will be just as delicious.

Get the recipe

Roy Rogers

Who doesn’t like fruity cola on a warm afternoon? And if your mom does too, this is the drink for her. It is also known as cherry cola. Flavoured with grenadine, which is a syrup flavored with pomegranate and some cold added to it, this is an old-fashioned soda shop drink.

Get the recipe

Sundowner

Didn’t have any pre-planned mocktails for Mother’s Day? The Sundowner will come to your rescue. Made from white grape juice and sparkling water with a little mint, the taste will remind you of sparkling wine. The cooling flavour of mint, used as a garnish, slowly infuses into the drink, adding a refreshing twist to the mix.

Get the recipe

Autumnal Temptations

Don’t go by the name, this mocktail is perfect for the summer days as well. A beautiful mix of apricot nectar, grapefruit juice, and lavender soda, this drink is tempting indeed. The sultry taste of apricot nectar is mixed with a splash of citrus and topped with the lavender soda that gives an extra punch to the drink. If you can’t find the soda, you could use sweet ginger ale instead.

Get the recipe

Cinderella

If you’re thinking of fairy tales, this mocktail for Mother’s Day definitely tastes like one. With equal parts of lemon, orange, and pineapple juices with a little grenadine for sweetness, this is as fruity as a mocktail can get. Topped off with ginger ale, this sparkling drink is best enjoyed on the days when the sun is beating down.

Get the recipe

Beach Blanket Bingo

This mocktail is as fancy as it sounds and is going to be a hit at any occasion. A simple mix of grapefruit and cranberry juices topped with soda, this is a nice party punch. Then again, is any day with your mom any less of a party?

Get the recipe

Lime Rickey

No summer days can be incomplete without a refreshing lime drink. This Mother’s Day, treat your mom to lime-flavoured soda made from scratch using fresh lime juice, simple syrup, and seltzer. Add some lime wedges to garnish or to infuse in it, to get more tart out of the mocktail.

Get the recipe

Virgin Piña Colada

Make this famous mocktail for Mother’s Day this year and take a trip to Puerto Rico at your home! Full of tropical goodness, this drink is made from pineapple juice, cream of coconut, and ice. This easy-to-blend mocktail is perfect for sultry summer afternoons.

Get the recipe

Feature and hero image: Courtesy The Spruce Eats