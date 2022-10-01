International Coffee Day: Fun coffee recipes to try for a delicious cup o’ Joe

In honour of International Coffee Day, we’ve lined up some exciting and unique coffee recipes to try. Best part? You can make in your own home kitchen.

There’s something about smelling coffee that awakens the senses. The aphrodisiac (well, studies say so) is definitely an energiser, and the various notes, flavour profiles, and regions it comes from makes it diverse beverage – with something for everyone.

Coffee brewing is a fun activity – whether brewing a single cup in the solitude of your own company or making a bigger batch for your friends. The beverage also adds to the flavour of most decadent desserts while giving them a sublime, clean quality. It’s also sometimes used in the preparation of meat dishes to make it tender while providing a flavourful exterior.

This International Coffee Day, we urge you to amp up your barista skills, as you sample one of these coffee recipes we’re sure you will fall in love with.

Coffee recipes that you must try a home at least once

Iced pops by The Simple Brew

A morning energiser in a dessert, we’re all for it! Enjoy your coffee in the form of a popsicle, which is the perfect blend of fruit (bananas), coffee and more delicious flavour (cinnamon and peanut butter), making it healthy and delectable!

Ingredients:

2 bananas, smashed

250 ml coffee concentrate (add water if needed as per the strength of the coffee)

1 tablespoon peanut butter

1⁄4 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1⁄4 tablespoon sugar

Method:

Add all ingredients into a bowl and mix until smooth. Pour into popsicle moulds and freeze overnight. Enjoy!

Get the recipe here.

Dalgona coffee

The simple, delicious brew gained popularity during the 2020 lockdown. The simple beverage, known in India before the term Dalgona coffee took over as ‘phenti hui‘ (or beaten) coffee, is a frothy, bittersweet foam made by whisking coffee, sugar and water, which is then topped on to cold or hot milk.

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons instant coffee powder

2 teaspoons sugar

two teaspoons water

250 ml hot (or cold) milk – you can also use a mix of milk and water if you want a stronger coffee flavour

Method:

Take the coffee, water and sugar in a bowl. Whisk until the mixture is pale and creamy – this will take anywhere between 2 to 10 minutes, and the contents will expand into a whipped cream consistency.

With a spoon, transfer this mixture onto a cup of milk, Alternatively, you can also beat your coffee in a coffee mug and simply pour hot milk over it for a delicious looking froth. Enjoy!

Flavour frappe by Lavazza

If your want your brew cafe-style, this is one of the coffee recipes you must try. The cold, refreshing beverage is the perfect pick-me-up, and will also serve as a fun afternoon beverage.

Ingredients:

150 ml milk

60 ml Espresso

2 scoops vanilla ice cream

20 ml Hazelnut or Irish cream

20 ml chocolate syrup

Chocolate chips to garnish

Method:

Blend together milk, espresso and vanilla ice cream until smooth.

In a glass, add the chocolate syrup to the sides to decorate it, and pour your coffee mixture.

Garnish with chocolate chips and serve.

Vietnamese coffee

The popular beverage is a refreshing coffee that’s cold, milky but not too heavy. The sweetness and creaminess comes from condensed milk, and the freshly brewed coffee adds another layer of flavour and aroma that a simple instant coffee could not give you.

Ingredients:

30 ml condensed milk

1 cup water

20 gm dark roasted coffee

Ice cubes

Method:

Brew the coffee according to your preference – in a french press, aeropress, filter or a Vietnamese press.

Next, place some ice cubes in a tall glass, and add your brewed coffee to it. The coffee will be hot, so add enough ice cubes to turn the brew cold but not watery (roughly 4 medium-sized cubes).

spoon in the condensed milk, stir and enjoy the clinking of ice with the glass, and sip.

Oreo x Frappuccino by Rage Coffee

Oreo cookies and coffee make for a delicious combination, and this recipe combines the two into a blend that is refreshing, cold, creamy an all the good things. Ingredients: 1 cup milk

4-5 Oreo biscuits

2 tablespoons liquid coffee

2 scoops ice cream

Ice cubes

2 teaspoons Chocolate sauce Method: Add ice, milk, Oreo, coffee and chocolate sauce to a blender and blend until combined.

French press coffee

A lot of coffee connoisseurs will tell you how French press is one of the basic tools that you can purchase, and indulge in an aromatic, cafe-style brew that’s tonnes better than an instant coffee. And we agree – a black coffee made in a French press is definitely more flavourful than one made using instant coffee, though the latter has its own place when it comes to delicious coffee recipes. A basic French press coffee can later be used to create cocktails, cappuccinos and more, or simply had as is.

Ingredients:

20 gm coffee grounds

1 cup hot water

Method:

Preheat your French Press with hot water. Dump it out.

Add your coffee grounds into a French press. Pour over hot (not boiling, about 80 degrees celsius) water over the coffee, and attach the lid (do not push the plunger down).

Let it infuse for about two minutes. Push the plunger down to separate the coffee grounds from the liquid, and pour into a mug. Enjoy as it is, or with a splash of milk.

Breakfast caffeine smoothie by The Caffeine Baar Cafe & Roastery

Let’s face it. We all dream of the perfect morning when we wake up refreshed, get in some exercise, and leave for work after having a hearty breakfast and an energising coffee. This, however, is not possible on most days. Coming to your rescue is this delicious coffee smoothie, which will be the perfect fix for all those hectic mornings!

Ingredients:

70 gm frozen bananas

1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter

10 ml date syrup/honey

10 gm cocoa powder

80 ml milk

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder

40 ml coffee shot

3 ice cubes

Method:

Blend all the ingredients until creamy.

Garnish with some cream (if you wish) and dust with some cinnamon powder. Enjoy!

Affogato

Probably one of the easiest coffee recipes, affogato is essentially a coffee dessert which offers a little more than a plain coffee ice cream.

Ingredients:

60 ml hot, freshly brewed coffee

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

Method:

In a cup, place your ice cream.

When serving, pour over the hot coffee over your ice cream, and sip or scoop to enjoy.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Shutterstock