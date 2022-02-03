Get drunk in love this Valentine’s Day with the best champagne and rosé in India

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s time to gear up for date night with your beau.
What better way to ring in the day of love than to raise a toast to your love with a glass of beautiful champagne or rosé? While you are busy prepping to make your V-Day more special, let us take care of your drinks.
Best champagne and rosé in India to splurge on
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Billecart Salmon Brut Reserve NV
- Billecart Brut Rosé NV
- Gérard Bertrand Languedoc Cabrières 'Clos du Temple' Rose, France
- Azienda Agricola Valentini Cerasuolo Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Rose, Italy
- Domaine l'Anglore Tavel, Rhone, France
- Galante Vineyards Red Rose Hill Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmel Valley, USA
- R. Lopez de Heredia Vina Tondonia Gran Reserva Rosado, Rioja DOCa, Spain
- Dom Perignon Vintage Champagne
- Louis Roederer Vintage Champagne
- Krug Grande Cuvee Brut Champagne
- Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2009
This elegant bottle of rosé is a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier and Pinot Noir vinified as red wine. With its perfect effervescence, rich mousse and bubbles rising slowly in the glass, this is the perfect companion for your date night. With its subtle aroma and flavour of red berries and citrus zest, this boasts a creamy and smooth palette. It has distinct strawberry notes that finish with a hint of raspberry. You can pair this with sushi, grilled salmon, fine charcuterie or langoustine carpaccio.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/ladolcevitaalex
2 /11
This delicate bottle of pale-pink rosé boasts wild strawberry and red cherry aromas. Just what you need to make your date extra special! With a mix of red berries, citrus and strawberry coulis, this palette spells luxury and elegance in every sip! Even though it is the perfect aperitif, it works very well with sushi. This one’s also for your wine and sushi nights.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Rated as the best available among Cabrieres wines, grace your home bar with a bottle of this Gérard Bertrand Languedoc Cabrières ‘Clos du Temple’ Rose and keep it for your V-Day special date! This bottle of rose is perfectly balanced, full-bodied and comes with great length and a beautiful freshness.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Rated as the best available among Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo wines, the Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo is a natural rosé wine produced by Valentini. Thanks to its fruity aromas and mineral notes, it gets its name from the type of colour. An intense and bright pink that reminds you of the colour of cherry, Valentini’s rosé wines do not go through any maceration on the skins, and that is what makes this special.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/angelo_natarelli
Coming from the Vallée du Rhone in France, this exotic bottle of rose will not only add more character to your home bar but also make your Valentine’s evening classier. This is a blended rosé that is dominated by Grenache and Cinsault and complemented by Carignan and Clairette.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/yuu.channel
The Red Rose Hill Cabernet Sauvignon will lead you into an explosive mouth full of cherry and cassis. What you will get is a rich vanilla flavour from the new French oak and chewy tannins round out this wine, which will result in a really long finish. Perfect for this Valentine’s Day and other special occasions.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
An excellent vintage rose with an onion skin colour! This wine is aged for four years while being hand racked twice a year and then fined with egg whites. As a result, you get a smooth and fresh taste on your palette with a distinct body and complexity.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
The brand that taught us to drink champagne in style, Dom Perignon is the OG when it comes to champagnes. And why settle for anything less than the best for your Valentine’s Day celebration? According to their website, “Each vintage is a creation, singular and unique, that expresses both the character of the year and the character of Dom Pérignon.” Enough said.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/drinkscouture
Coming from a terroir that has undergone a slow maturation process, the Louis Roederer Vintage Champagne is as good as champagne can get. It is composed of Pinot noir and complemented by Chardonnay, matured on lees for four years and then left to disgorge for a minimum of six months so that it attains the perfect maturity. For you, it is the perfect companion on your Valentine’s date.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Founded by Joseph Krug in 1843, this is one of the famous Champagne houses that formed part of the Grandes Marques. The Grande Brut Champagne particularly is a multi-vintage Champagne, which is a blend of more than 120 wines from ten or more different years. It is light gold in colour and filled with aromas of blooming flowers and ripe citrus fruits, along with warming notes of marzipan and gingerbread.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Founded in 1729, Ruinart is the oldest of all the Champagne houses. So with your bottle of Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2009, you will be holding history in your hands. With intense golden colour, with hints of almond green, it not only looks gorgeous but is floral and fruity, with honeyed accents on the nose. It is a flavourful wine with a long and subtle finish.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/johanuddstrom