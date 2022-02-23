Get on cloud wine with these homemade wine cocktail recipes

What’s better than wine, you ask? Wine cocktails you can make at home to turn your dull days around.

Even though wine cocktails are not as widely consumed as vodka, gin or whiskey cocktails, they have their dedicated fandom. Sangria on a brunch date is just what makes the meal perfect. But there’s so much more to wines than regular sangria. These easy homemade wine cocktails are perfect for every wine enthusiast, whether you’re hosting a dinner party at home or a dinner date with your beau.

Homemade wine cocktail recipes to try now

New York Sour

The wine twist to a regular Whiskey Sour! This is one of the easiest and best homemade wine cocktails that you can make. You simply float a layer of red wine on top of your Whiskey Sour. The classic wine cocktail was invented by a bartender in the 1880s in Chicago but was later made modern in New York. Hence the name.

Get the recipe here

Red Wine Spritzer

If you don’t have the time to make an elaborate sangria, this Red Wine Spritzer is the perfect hack. It is fruity, refreshing and bubbly. This is a classic summer drink of wine and soda that barely takes a minute to make, making it the ideal homemade wine cocktail. You can make this cocktail with any kind of wine and sip the night away!

Get the recipe here

Frose

Frose is frozen rose, and that is the USP of this easy homemade wine cocktail. All you need is a bottle of rose, some strawberries and honey. The strawberries not only enhance the sweetness of the rose but also add more body to the frozen wine. Make as many batches as you want and give a delicious fruity twist to your rose.

Get the recipe here

French 75 cocktail

A champagne cocktail made with gin, lemon and simple syrup — this easy homemade wine cocktail is the best of all worlds in a glass. It’s easy, classy and caters to everyone who wants to sip on a good, refreshing cocktail. You can also make a non-alcoholic version of this cocktail.

Get the recipe here

Negroni Sbagliato

The classic gin cocktail Negroni becomes Negroni Sbagliato at wine o’ clock. You replace gin with sparkling wine for a slightly bitter, sweet and bubbly drink. The sweet Prosecco along with the bitter Campari and sweet vermouth gives this homemade wine cocktail a more balanced flavour. How do you make it? We have got you covered with this recipe!

Get the recipe here

El Vermut Sangria

This amazing summer drink is made with red wine and sweet red vermouth, lemonade and fruit. It’s an elaborate drink that requires a lot of ingredients. So, put on your bartending hat and whip up this delicious and complex wine cocktail to impress your guests.

Get the recipe here

Rosemary and Roasted Grape Wine Cocktail

It is fancy, it is tasty, it is easy. What more do you need from a cocktail? Imagine the notes of roasted grapes, woodsy rosemary, and fresh lemon with the fizzy bubbles of sparkling wine. If that’s not a treat to your taste buds, we don’t know what is!

Get the recipe here

Snow Banks Sparkling-Wine Cocktail

This is a tart-and-sweet bubbly drink that’s made from sparkling wine. The drink looks simple but tastes heavenly, and your taste buds will surely thank you! All you need is sparkling wine, lemon juice and simple syrup, and you whip up a delicious cocktail in a few seconds!

Get the recipe here

Dessert Wasteland Whiskey Cocktail

If you love both whiskey and red wine, this is the drink for you. Based on the New York Sour, but is the easier version of it. It also has a deeper flavour and a rich colour that complements the whiskey perfectly.

Get the recipe here

Strawberry Orange White Wine Sangria

And finally, we have the classic wine cocktail with a slightly fruity twist. This strawberry orange-white wine sangria is refreshing, chilled, mildly sweet and fizz and is the perfect summer drink. It’s a simple cocktail with simple flavours, and that’s what makes it such a favourite!

Get the recipe here