Not the 6-pack beer, but try these packaged alcoholic drinks this season

This summer is all about the flavours of bar-made boozy concoctions merged with the convenience of grab-and-go beverages. We’re sipping on these refreshing packaged and ready-to-serve alcoholic drinks that have hit the shelves of stores across India.

A delicious alcoholic beverage outside the walls of a restaurant often involves a range of ingredients, mixers, and other tools. There’s a certain luxury to the process of making a cocktail that few can afford in the era of hustle culture. And if the summer has you in the mood for something a little more than your favourite bottled lager, a host of brands have come up with alcoholic drinks that feature exciting ingredients and fun blends, from classics like gin and tonic to more unique mulled wines.

Merging convenience and taste, these bottled and canned drinks allow you to take the party with you wherever you go. And with all the hard work done already, all you need to do is serve them on the rocks or sip them as you go pub hopping (albeit, responsibly). They’re also perfect for lazy weekend afternoons when you’d like something a bit more refreshing than your usual beer number. Here’s a list of packaged, ready to drink cocktails and other alcoholic drinks in India.

Stock up on these packaged alcoholic drinks in India

Cosmopolitan, Obe Cocktails

The brand that specialises in craft cocktails, Obe Cocktails promises carefully concocted, bartender-approved blends made with the creme de la creme of liquors and liqueurs. Their O. Be Fab is a peppy Cosmopolitan with vodka, cranberry, Triple Sec and Lime. This one works well paired with popcorn chicken, nachos, pizzas, and more and has 8% ABV. Other delicious blends include the O’ be Lively LIIT with vodka, white rum, gin, agave, triple sec, cola, and lime as well as the zesty mojito with white rum, mint, and lime. These cocktails are available across stores in Bengaluru and Goa.

Price: Rs 175 per 275 ml bottle

One Tree Hill Mulled Wine, Grover Zampa

Sipping on mulled wine at home could involve hours of preparation. One of India’s leading wine producers Grover Zampa Vineyards has a bottled mulled wine, One Tree Hill, with an Indian twist. The concoction takes on the European classic cocktail with a host of Indian spices like black peppers, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, tulsi, cardamom, star anise, parsley, and fennel, cumin seeds, orange peel, and kapok buds. Perfect for cosy nights, you can warm this up on a low flame or have it as is. You can grab a bottle in stores across Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Price: Rs 850 for a 750 ml bottle.

Perry Road Peru, Stranger and Sons

This distilled gin cocktail, made in collaboration with The Bombay Canteen, is a heady blend of gin and pink guavas. Perfectly balanced, the cocktail is reminiscent of ripe pink fruits being sold in street carts of Bandra’s Perry road and is best had on the rocks. If you’re feeling fancy or have company over, smear the rim of a tall glass with pink salt and chilli to serve the drink. Available across stores in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Goa, Thane, and Raigad, this one can easily be refrigerated and lasts for up to six months.

Price: Rs 3,500 for a 750 ml bottle

Rum Latte, InACan

A passionate project led by Pune-based RM beverages, you’d recognise this brand if you’ve watched Shark Tank India. On offer are quality cocktails at an affordable price and convenient packaging. You could grab one to go, take it with you to picnics, or stock up at home to have a cocktail within arm’s reach. A popular flavour is the Rum Latte, which combines delicious flavours of all-time favourite robust coffee with gentle, flavourful rum. It’s also got notes of vanilla and hazelnut. Other popular flavours from the brand include a classic Gin and Tonic with rosemary, LIIT with lime and cola, Whiskey Collins with apple and cinnamon, and Vodka Mule with ginger and lime. These are available across stores in Goa, Noida, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

Price: Rs 140 for a 100 ml can

Bacardi Orange

This alcoholic drink is stronger than the rum brand’s usual, Breezer. Featuring an indulgent mix of juicy, zesty oranges and heady whiskey, this one’s got notes of candied orange and orange peel that are refreshing. The ABV is just at about 8 percent, and the drink is best had chilled or on the rocks. This one can easily be found across stores in India and is even sold online through grocery stores like Big Basket. It’s also easy on the pocket, so you can switch out your regular beer ritual with this one.

Price: Rs 90 for a 250 ml bottle

Gin And Tonic, Salud

New-age craft spirits brand Salud has a range of Gin and Tonics on offer. Their G&T 2.0 is a ready-to-drink beverage that comes in a host of diverse natural flavours. The original is reminiscent of English juniper and tonic and is refreshing. There’s also the Cucumber-flavoured number with succulent English cucumber and the Lavender gin and tonic with French lavender and English juniper. These refreshing beverages are perfect for the summer and will change the way you party. They’re available across stores in India.

Price: Rs 150 for a 250 ml bottle.

Bro Seltzer

Those trying to hit their summer fitness goals will enjoy this low-alcohol drink that’s low in calories and doesn’t contain any sugar. Produced by India’s first seltzer brand, the drink comes in pints with an easy-to-pull cap and is quite convenient. Spiked seltzer contains sparkling water, alcohol, and natural fruit essences and fits right into healthy lifestyles. There are options for those following a gluten-free or vegan diet as well. Each pint will only set you back by about 90 calories. You can find this sitting in the aisles of stores across India.

Price: Rs 150 for a 330 ml bottle

Gin and Tonic, Bombay Sapphire

This one’s perfect for when you’ve got gin and tonic cravings but can’t find the time to gather all the ingredients. The iconic blue bottle of Bombay Sapphire, with its vapour-infused London Dry Gin, is balanced with tonic water in this concoction. Every sip is premium and bar quality, and the canned packaging lends itself well to outdoor parties, long days on the beach, and being on the move. These alcoholic drinks are available across stores in India.

Price: Rs 300 for a 250 ml bottle.

Cheers!

Feature image: Courtesy Pixabay/Pexels; Hero image: Courtesy Rachel Claire/Pexels