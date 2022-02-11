Ace the art of making DIY gin infusions for a gin-credible summer ahead

Now that we are starting to bid goodbye to winter, it’s time to hit the bar for some fancy gin cocktails. And so, we bring you 10 ultimate, easy-to-make DIY gin infusions.
If you are a gin aficionado, you probably know it already and like to make your own batches. For the uninitiated, we are here with tried and tested gin infusions to make at home.
Making gin infusion is easier than you think. In simple words, you need to infuse your gin with fruits or citrus peels or spices, or other things of your choice (the options are pretty much endless) for a couple of days and then drain it out to a fresh bottle to make your batch of infused gin.
Gin infusions at home you can try
Like food blogger Sharon Farnell says, “ I feel an unsung hero of the cocktail club is infused spirits.” We second that! You can use this Rosemary lemon-infused gin to make a variety of cocktails. All you need to do is let this infuse for about a week. And then you can either drink it as it is to enjoy the herby notes or make a Raspberry-Lemon gin fizz.
Image: Courtesy Jawns I Cooked
If you love blackcurrant desserts, wait till you try this Blackcurrant infused gin. All you need is a handful of blackcurrant, a bottle of gin and some castor sugar. And of course, give it three to four weeks to infuse. You can keep it infused for longer if you want a stronger flavour.
Image : Courtesy Instagram/ bmcgilch
If you want to taste summer in a drink, this is it. The fruity note of the berries, the freshness of the cucumber, and the citrus punch of the lemon come together to make a beautiful drink. You need to infuse your gin with these ingredients for at least three days to get your own flavoured gin.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/victoriasstag
With fragrant fresh apples and pears, sweet dried pears, you get a bottle of gin with a bright and vibrant flavour. Let the fruits sit in the gin for at least four days before you do a taste test to see how it tastes. Once you have the desired amount of flavour, strain it and pour it and it’s ready!
Image: Courtesy The Spruce Eats
Rosemary is the favourite herb when it comes to infusing gins at home. The earthiness of the rosemary combines brilliantly with the fruitiness of pomegranate and tanginess of lemon to give you a drink that’s cocktail-ready!
Image: Courtesy Instagram/capturelysle
Cucumber in itself acts as a great infusion for gin, even if you don’t add anything else to it. All you need to do is just cut the cucumber into thin slices and let it infuse in the gin for a minimum of two days and a maximum till a week. You can have it as it is and be ready to be bowled over by the hit of freshness.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/bestcocktails
Rose and saffron can do wonders to a bottle of gin. You need to infuse it with a few strands of saffron and rose petals. There is a secret ingredient too, which will give a completely different and yet complimenting punch to your gin. Read the recipe to find out.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/kiki_ps_ny
Berries and gin can never go wrong. You can use either fresh raspberries or frozen ones for this gin infusion at home. You need to infuse this one longer than others, for about three and half months, so that the gin completely gets infused with the sugar and the colour of the berries.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/takethatwhisk
A tangy, citrus drink you can make at home before winter goes away for this year. The tangy notes of grapefruit and lemon will mix with the soft lemony and grassy notes of the lemongrass to make a drink that is quite the cocktail in itself.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/souschefuk
Now, this is as good as a combination can get. You could use any tea of your choice for this infusion. Add a vanilla bean to make this infusion as authentic as you can. You need to infuse it for at least a week, and there you have your perfect drink!
Image: Courtesy Cooks With Cocktails