Head to these 9 spots in India for a slurp of some delicious bubble tea

Bubble tea is Taiwan’s gift to the rest of the world. The delectable drink has swiftly made its way through the hearts and Instagram pictures of people, right into the menus of popular tea bars and cafes over the past few years. And if you’ve somehow missed the bubble tea train, these spots in India are here to save you from some major FOMO.
A foamy layer of “bubbles” meets chewy tapioca pearls and silky smooth tea to create what we know today as bubble tea. Across the globe, though, it’s got many aliases, including pearl tea and boba. Native to Taiwan, bubble tea was born sometime in the 1980s. There are conflicting reports about its origin but most everyone can agree on the fact that while the idea of something with such varying textures would be strange in theory, the popularity of this form of tea is nothing short of a phenomenon.
In part, this could be attributed to its versatility. Your glass could look wildly different from someone sitting across from you, depending on whether you like keeping things classic or love fruity flavours or even how sweet you’d like your drink to be. From the classic milk boba tea to peach iced tea, these spots in India are serving up some quali-tea bubbly delights (see what we did there?).
Satiate your bubble tea cravings at these spots across India
With a host of comforting Asian classics like spicy chicken bao, crispy prawns bao, chicken and prawn dimsums, and vegetarian tempura maki rolls, this spot in Bandra also has a dedicated menu for bubble tea. Options range from the classic Assam and Thai tea to more fruity numbers with mango, passionfruit, yuzu, peach, litchi, and blueberry flavours. Vegans and people who are intolerant to lactose can pick between coconut, almond, or soy milk. You also have the choice of the flavour of the tapioca pearls as well, from blackcurrant to strawberry. You’ll never run out of options here.
Serving delicious bubble teas with a side of Instagram-worthy ambience, The Boba Place has an extensive menu. Traditionalists and those keen on trying something classic can opt for classic milk tea or Thai tea, while those looking for something more light can pick from their range of freshly-brewed iced green teas in cranberry, kiwi, and litchi flavours. Vegans and those who can’t do lactose can opt for coconut milk tea, matcha latte with coconut milk or black sesame latte with almond milk. The vanilla smoked milk tea here comes highly recommended.
Serving a few desserts and small bites along with a whole lot of boba, this spot in Bandra will have you spoilt for choice. Bubble teas here come in mango, orange, kiwi, litchi, pineapple, passionfruit, pink guava, and raspberry flavours, amongst others. For those who’d like something a bit closer to home, there are flavours like kala khatta, masala jeera, and katchi kairi on offer. They also have creamy milkshakes, eccentric mojitos, uniquely-flavoured coffees, and rich lassis, all with boba on the menu. Don’t miss out on the classic matcha, Thai milk tea, or Hongkong tea, especially if it’s your first time trying bubble tea.
Immaculate vibes meet delicious, authentic bubble tea in this cosy cafe in Safdarjung Enclave. Their green matcha, tropical Thai, and ivory silk options are both delectable and classic for first-timers. Sweet tooths will find themselves particularly enjoying the creamy strawberry blossom and nutty and buttery taro purple blends. Vegans and those with lactose intolerance won’t have to miss out because the place offers the option to switch from regular milk to almond milk. Their signature caramel brown tea with Korean sweetener Jo-cheong, in particular, comes highly recommended. You could also pick up some bubble tea kits to try your hand at making it at home.
Known for their in-house library, comforting ambience, and delicious food, Cha Bar is a local favourite. Besides having finger food, salads, pasta, wraps, and burgers on the menu, the place also has an extensive tea menu, including bubble tea. Flavours include blueberry, green apple, mango, cherry, passionfruit, peach, raspberry, strawberry, and classic milk. They also have fruity bubble milkshakes on offer. If you’re a regular here or happen to be in the neighbourhood, don’t forget to give these a try.
Another spot in central Delhi, Chai Lelo, offers quick bites and quality bubble tea. On the menu are classics like black tea with milk and matcha as well as more unique blends like litchi and coconut, watermelon and strawberry, and hazelnut cordial and black tea. Their double golden bubble tea with maple syrup and rose tea with rose cordial and black tea are also a must-try. Pop by this spot for something bubbly and delicious.
A vegetarian’s haven in the heart of Indiranagar, Burma Burma is as authentic as it gets when it comes to Burmese food. Their Kao Suey, mock-meat curries, and ice creams are a hit with visitors. Also equally popular? Their extensive tea menu with a range of delicious bubble teas is on offer. We’re talking everything from creamy, sweet concoctions like Lotus Biscoff and Nutella to sweet, fruity blends like yuzu and wild berry. Their matcha with juicy black tapioca pearls is a must-try. This is the perfect way to round off a meal here.
If you love your options when it comes to tea, Boba Tree has you covered. Also located in Indiranagar, this newly-opened spot serves soups, salads, appetizers, burgers, pizzas and more. But it’s their bubble tea menu that has customers raving. Classic flavours here include matcha and Thai milk tea. We’re particularly intrigued, however, by their range of signature cream cheese bubble teas that come in matcha, taro, chocolate, and oreo flavours. You could choose toppings like popping boba and whipped cream as well, amongst other others. They also have several fruit bubble teas in flavours ranging from black currant to orange zest. Give them a go this weekend.
Hub of healthy smoothies, pizzas, bruschetta, sandwiches, tacos, pasta, nachos, burgers, and a lot more, this spot in Aundh has got it all, including bubble tea. Flavours include lychee, mango, and green apple. Vegans and those who’d like to have their cuppa with plant-based milk can opt for vegan chocolate pearl tea. Other options include detox latte and tapioca pearl bubble tea. If you’ve got the craving for something bubbly, these will hit the spot.
