Head to these 9 spots in India for a slurp of some delicious bubble tea

Bubble tea is Taiwan’s gift to the rest of the world. The delectable drink has swiftly made its way through the hearts and Instagram pictures of people, right into the menus of popular tea bars and cafes over the past few years. And if you’ve somehow missed the bubble tea train, these spots in India are here to save you from some major FOMO.

A foamy layer of “bubbles” meets chewy tapioca pearls and silky smooth tea to create what we know today as bubble tea. Across the globe, though, it’s got many aliases, including pearl tea and boba. Native to Taiwan, bubble tea was born sometime in the 1980s. There are conflicting reports about its origin but most everyone can agree on the fact that while the idea of something with such varying textures would be strange in theory, the popularity of this form of tea is nothing short of a phenomenon.

In part, this could be attributed to its versatility. Your glass could look wildly different from someone sitting across from you, depending on whether you like keeping things classic or love fruity flavours or even how sweet you’d like your drink to be. From the classic milk boba tea to peach iced tea, these spots in India are serving up some quali-tea bubbly delights (see what we did there?).

Satiate your bubble tea cravings at these spots across India