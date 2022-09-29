8 health benefits of coffee that makes it the perfect elixir of life

If you are a coffee connoisseur and have heard it too many times from too many people to quit coffee, we have good news. These health benefits of coffee will back you up in all your coffee debates.

For a lot of people, their day starts with coffee. Whether you like it simple with a spoonful or instant coffee or take the fancy route when brewing your cuppa, coffee indeed does amazing things with its caffeine kick. It is true, too much coffee has its own share of side effects, but when had in the right amount, coffee can do wonders. Like what, you ask. We have the answer. For every coffee aficionado out there, here are all the health benefits of coffee.

The many health benefits of coffee

Boosts energy levels

This one’s a no-brainer. One of the primary reasons why so many of us like to have coffee first thing in the morning is because of the energy boost it provides. Caffeine is a stimulant to the central nervous system and is known for its ability to fight fatigue and boost your energy levels. Caffeine blocks the receptors of adenosine, which is a neurotransmitter. This in turn increases levels of other neurotransmitters in your brain that are responsible for regulating your energy levels.

Might protect you from developing Type 2 diabetes

It has been found that consuming coffee regularly might put you at a lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. It was found in a study that each cup of coffee was linked to a 6% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. That is because coffee has the ability to produce insulin that regulates blood sugar levels by preserving the function of the beta cells in your pancreas.

Helps with managing weight loss

Some research suggests that could alter fat storage and support gut health, both of which are essential factors in weight management. This study proved that when women consumed more coffee, it led them to burn more fat.

Can make you immune to liver conditions

One study found that people who consumed more than two cups of coffee daily had lower rates of liver scarring and liver cancer. In another research, it was found that the more coffee people had, the lower their risk of developing chronic liver diseases.

Supports your heart health

There has been a lot of research around coffee and the possible health benefits of coffee. It was found in several studies that drinking three to five cups of coffee per day led to a 15% reduced risk of heart disease. But since too much coffee could affect blood pressure levels, so if you have BP issues, you should limit your coffee intake.

Reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s disease

A brain disorder that leads to memory loss and impaired thinking, Alzheimer’s is a scary disease indeed. In a study in 2016 on more than 29,000 participants, it was found that coffee could lower the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Gives better skin

The many benefits of coffee also include skin benefits. Coffee is rich in polyphenols like chlorogenic acids (CGA) that may have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects and protect from photoaging. You can even directly apply coffee to your skin or add it to your skincare routine. It has proven to help skin problems like eczema, psoriasis, and acne.

Enhances sperm motility

In a study conducted in 2005, it was found that the average sperm motility increased with regular coffee consumption. Coffee also has been associated with lower risks of developing prostate cancer.

To sum up, even though coffee has long been criticised by elders and tea connoisseurs, it packs in a number of health benefits. Of course, coffee alone cannot do miracles for your skin and health. But when paired with a proper diet and an active lifestyle, coffee is the magic potion your body needs.

